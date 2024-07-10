I love the pressure – England’s Jordan Pickford relishing semi-final challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

I love the pressure – England’s Jordan Pickford relishing semi-final challenge

By Press Association
England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford celebrates after the penalty shoot-out win over Switzerland (Adam Davy/PA)
England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford celebrates after the penalty shoot-out win over Switzerland (Adam Davy/PA)

Jordan Pickford is ready to thrive off the challenge of another major tournament semi-final as England aim for back-to-back European Championship finals with victory over the Netherlands.

Gareth Southgate’s side have been criticised throughout their Euro 2024 campaign and have not won a match in 90 minutes since their opening group-stage victory over Serbia.

However, after a penalty shoot-out success against Switzerland on Saturday, England again find themselves deep into a competition.

England manager Gareth Southgate (left) celebrates with goalkeeper Jordan Pickford after the Switzerland game
England manager Gareth Southgate (left) celebrates with goalkeeper Jordan Pickford after the Switzerland game. (Nick Potts/PA)

The game against the Dutch in Dortmund is England’s third semi-final appearance under Southgate and Pickford, whose save from Manuel Akanji set the tone in the shoot-out, has been first choice in all of them.

“There is pressure but I love the pressure,” Pickford said of playing in semi-finals.

“I love playing under that pressure and I thrive off it and that is just my mentality towards it. People might be a bit nervous but nerves are also a good thing.

“Every individual person is different but for me, the pressure of a semi-final – you want to be in the final – so I thrive under the pressure to make sure we get to the final.”

“You’ve got to be perfect every game and for me I try to be the best version of myself. The noise, people can talk because if they are talking it means they care and they want you to be at your best.

“I know when I’ve had a good game and can do better, when a goal goes in I know if I could have done better.

“I just focus on myself to be the best version of myself, for my family and, when I’ve got the England shirt on, for the fans.”