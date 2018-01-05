Watch this 88-year-old former Australian prime minister down a beer for the cameras

As Ashes traditions go, watching former Australian prime minister Bob Hawke chug a beer in the stands is probably the creme de la creme.

This year, on day two of the Fifth Ashes Test, the cameras trained on 88-year-old Hawke in the stands – and with his face on the big screen at the Sydney Cricket Ground and legendary spin bowler Shane Warne egging him on over the commentary, he did what he does best.

"Look at him go. He's 88 years of age. Well done Bob 'superstar' Hawke." #Ashes pic.twitter.com/CBGlgytxos — Wide World of Sports (@wwos) January 5, 2018

A classic performance.

Hawke has appeared on TV screens downing beverages at the cricket in 2012, 2014 and 2017, but he’s actually been chugging beer for fun most of his life.

Whilst studying at Oxford University Hawke broke the world record for time to down a yard of ale, reportedly finishing the two-and-half pints in 11 seconds.

it's the greatest day on the Australian sporting calendar – former PM Bob Hawke just sculled his annual beer on the big screen at the Sydney test cricket match — Josh Butler (@JoshButler) January 5, 2018 This is the most #Straya moment ever. Warney urging Bob Hawke to skol a beer…and he does.Cue national anthem.#Ashes — Richard Hinds (@rdhinds) January 5, 2018

Such is Hawke’s reputation for necking beers, compilation videos such as “Bob Hawke Ultimate Beer Sculling Compilation 2015!” have thousands of views on YouTube.

In the fifth and final Ashes Test, England endured a frustrating second day, as Usman Khawaja eased Australia into an advantageous position – with the hosts reaching 193 for two at stumps in reply to 346 all out.