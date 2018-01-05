Watch this 88-year-old former Australian prime minister down a beer for the cameras

As Ashes traditions go, watching former Australian prime minister Bob Hawke chug a beer in the stands is probably the creme de la creme.
This year, on day two of the Fifth Ashes Test, the cameras trained on 88-year-old Hawke in the stands – and with his face on the big screen at the Sydney Cricket Ground and legendary spin bowler Shane Warne egging him on over the commentary, he did what he does best.
A classic performance.
Hawke has appeared on TV screens downing beverages at the cricket in 2012, 2014 and 2017, but he’s actually been chugging beer for fun most of his life.
Whilst studying at Oxford University Hawke broke the world record for time to down a yard of ale, reportedly finishing the two-and-half pints in 11 seconds.
Such is Hawke’s reputation for necking beers, compilation videos such as “Bob Hawke Ultimate Beer Sculling Compilation 2015!” have thousands of views on YouTube.
In the fifth and final Ashes Test, England endured a frustrating second day, as Usman Khawaja eased Australia into an advantageous position – with the hosts reaching 193 for two at stumps in reply to 346 all out.