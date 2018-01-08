Heather Watson beats Sorana Cirstea in Hobart International first round

Heather Watson scored an encouraging straight-sets win over Romania’s Sorana Cirstea in the first round of the Hobart International.

The 25-year-old, who won the tournament in 2015, held firm to win the first set despite dropping her serve three times, before going on to triumph 7-5 6-3.

It was a good return to form for the British number two, who was beaten in the first round of the Brisbane International last week.

Watson will now move on to face Australian wild card Jamiee Fourlis in the second round.