BBBC yet to hear from Fury despite claim that he will reapply for licence

Tyson Fury has had no contact with the British Boxing Board of Control, despite insisting he is to “reapply” for his boxer’s licence.

The heavyweight, 29, was last month cleared to return to the ring by UK Anti-Doping after an absence of over two years, following his acceptance of a backdated two-year ban over a positive test for a banned steroid.

Applying for my boxing Licance today, will be defending my @ringmagazine title in April,Can't wait to get back in the ring. — TYSON2FASTFURY (@Tyson_Fury) January 10, 2018

His licence was suspended by the BBBC in October 2016 owing to “anti-doping and medical issues” and he will need to be assessed by the governing body before it considers lifting that suspension. Fury has not yet been in touch to arrange an assessment date.

BBBC general secretary Robert Smith told Press Association Sport: “Fury has a licence but it’s suspended. We haven’t heard from him, and until we hear from him there is no decision to make.”

Fury had written on social media: “Applying for my boxing licence today, will be defending my Ring Magazine title in April. Can’t wait to get back in the ring.”

Can't wait to get back in the ring in late April really looking forward to the challenge, being away has made me very keen.! @MTKGlobal @parisfury1 pic.twitter.com/q5Pfn7U56A — TYSON2FASTFURY (@Tyson_Fury) January 8, 2018

Suggestions persist that Fury could yet consider pursuing a licence with a separate governing body.

Press Association Sport understands that boxing promoter Mick Hennessy, who helped guide Fury to the IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles, is meeting with the BBBC on Wednesday afternoon but regarding a separate issue.