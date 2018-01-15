Nantes president calls for six month ban for referee who kicked out at player

Nantes president Waldemar Kita has called for Tony Chapron to be banned for six months after the referee lashed out at Diego Carlos during Sunday’s clash with Paris St Germain.

The official aimed a kick at the Nantes defender while on the floor after the pair accidentally collided in injury time at the Stade de la Beaujoire.

⚠️ Stop scrolling and watch this video ⚠️ Referee Tony Chapron kicks out at Diego Carlos and then sends him off in a moment of madness in Ligue 1… 😱 pic.twitter.com/F1Ou6wt8QN — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 14, 2018

Carlos was shown a second yellow card, apparently for dissent, and the hosts were left baffled by the incident.

“I received 20 SMS from all over the world telling me that this referee is a joke,” Kita told L’Equipe.

90+1' Diego Carlos is shown a second yellow card of the match and Nantes are down to 10 men… #FCNPSG — PSG English (@PSG_English) January 14, 2018

“What do you want me to say to you? If I talk too much, I will be summoned by an ethics commission. We have no right to say anything. It’s still scandalous to see that. We give a red card to a player who did nothing. Where are we? He has to go back to school.

“Chapron has to rest and get a massage, it works like that now, we cannot see him. I’m waiting for the green light, otherwise I’ll be killed. It’s amateurism.

🎙 Claudio Ranieri : "La chose plus grave, c'est que Diego Carlos aura au minimum un match de suspension. Pourquoi ?" #FCNPSG — FC Nantes (@FCNantes) January 14, 2018

“Sincerely, I think he did not do it on purpose. I do not want to believe he did it on purpose. At least, you apologise but you do not give a red card, it’s not serious.

“We still have to find a solution, because there is a problem in all this. It makes me laugh at the end. I have never seen that before. He should be suspended for six months. If we did it, we would be banned for six months.”

The bizarre exchange overshadowed a seventh straight win in all competitions for PSG, Angel Di Maria’s early goal enough to move them 11 points clear at the top of Ligue 1.