Stoke appoint Paul Lambert as new manager

Stoke have appointed Paul Lambert as their new manager after the Scot signed a two-and-half-year contract to replace sacked Mark Hughes.

The Potters are due to play Manchester United at Old Trafford on Monday evening but the 48-year-old will not officially take charge until Tuesday.

“Paul greatly impressed us with his knowledge of our squad and had a clear plan of how he would improve our results,” said chairman Peter Coates.

Stoke City are delighted to confirm the appointment of Paul Lambert as the Club’s new manager.https://t.co/HPLKDZE3Zh#SCFC 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/KyiQSrPmzA — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) January 15, 2018

“He’s a man who backed himself as a player, none more so than when he turned down contract offers in Scotland to go on trial in the German Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund, and it’s obvious he adopts the same approach as a manager.”

Stoke sacked Hughes nine days ago, just hours after an embarrassing FA Cup exit at the hands of Sky Bet League Two club Coventry and with the Potters mired in the top-flight relegation zone.

Derby’s Gary Rowett, Espanyol’s Quique Sanchez Flores and Republic of Ireland boss Martin O’Neill were all considered targets but the former signed a new contract last week and over the weekend the other two ruled themselves out of contention.

Can Paul Lambert do it on a cold, wet Monday night in Stoke? — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 15, 2018

Lambert, who has previously managed Wolves, Blackburn, Aston Villa and Norwich, emerged as the preferred candidate and the club have acted swiftly to appoint him.

“When the club made a managerial change nine days ago we stated that we were looking to make an appointment as soon as possible, particularly given our position in the league and the overriding priority being retaining our place in the Premier League,” said a Stoke statement.

“The club reviewed a number of people against the criteria set and met with a small number of parties who had expressed an interest in the job.”

The appointment of Paul Lambert isn't what we were expecting or hoping for, but it goes without saying that we wish him the very best of luck as our new manager. The mess we are in is not his fault and he deserves the backing of every Stoke City fan. — The Oatcake Fanzine (@oatcakescfc) January 15, 2018

Vice-chairman John Coates said it was imperative the new manager had Premier League experience.

“We were determined to appoint someone with Premier League experience or an extensive knowledge of English football,” he said.

“Paul has been successful in management at clubs with a strong and stable background and with local ownership – the kind of foundation we are able to give to our managers.

“We look forward to working with Paul and supporting him to help achieve our goals.”