Wales hand Josh Adams and James Davies Six Nations calls

Uncapped duo Josh Adams and James Davies have been named in a 39-man Wales squad for this season’s NatWest 6 Nations Championship.

Adams has been in prolific try-scoring form for Aviva Premiership club Worcester this season, while Davies – brother of Wales and British and Lions centre Jonathan Davies – has been a consistent performer for the Scarlets.

The squad, announced by the Welsh Rugby Union, also includes the likes of Northampton wing George North and Bath number eight Taulupe Faletau, who are both currently sidelined through injury.

SQUAD NEWS 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Wales squad for 2018 @SixNationsRugby, led by @AlunWynJones and featuring two uncapped players in @JoshAdams951 and @cubbyboi. Llongyfarchiadau i'r bechgyn i gyd. https://t.co/SSg9bSLbku pic.twitter.com/ohFVocPDoE — Welsh Rugby Union 🏉 (@WelshRugbyUnion) January 16, 2018

The squad also includes Gloucester back-row forward Ross Moriarty, who has played just two games this season following a long injury absence, and Bath fly-half Rhys Priestland, who currently has a hamstring problem.

Wales assistant coach Rob Howley, meanwhile, watched Swansea-born Adams during Worcester’s recent Premiership game against Bath earlier this month.

And Davies can be considered unlucky not to have made previous national squads, given his consistency in an impressive Scarlets side.

Leading try scorer in the Aviva Premiership 🏉December Player of the Month winner 🏆Named in Wales' Six Nations squad 🐉 What a few weeks it's been for @WorcsWarriors' @JoshAdams951 🙌 pic.twitter.com/YEJ77yk6Tq — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) January 16, 2018

Cardiff Blues prop Dillon Lewis, who made his Test debut during last year’s summer tour, also features, and experienced Ospreys forwards Scott Baldwin and Bradley Davies are both recalled.

There are no places, though, for Harlequins centre Jamie Roberts or Bath lock Luke Charteris.

Wales kick off their Six Nations campaign against Scotland in Cardiff on February 3.

Wales head coach Warren Gatland has named two uncapped players in his Six Nations squad (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Wales head coach Warren Gatland said: “It is an exciting opportunity for the two new caps.

“James’ form over the last couple of years has been impressive. He is in a competitive area, but we look forward to seeing what he can do.

“For Josh, it’s a great opportunity. He’s been on great form, and the back-three is somewhere we are looking to create depth in.

📹 Hear from Warren Gatland as he talks through Wales' 2018 @SixNationsRugby squad with WRU TV pic.twitter.com/KOEneBwR7g — Welsh Rugby Union 🏉 (@WelshRugbyUnion) January 16, 2018

“We have included a couple of players who are carrying injuries.

“With Taulupe (Faletau), we are hoping he will be available towards the end of the campaign, and Rhys (Priestland) picked up a knock at the weekend, so we will see where he is at.

“It’s useful to have these experienced guys around camp and to have them included and to work with them.”