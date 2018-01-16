Joshua claims only superhuman effort can prevent him cleaning up at heavyweight

Anthony Joshua believes it will take a superhuman effort for Joseph Parker to stop him from becoming undisputed world heayweight champion.

Joshua will put his WBA and IBF belts on the line as he looks to add the New Zealander’s WBO strap to his collection in the second ever bout between two undefeated champions at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on March 31.

Parker’s promoter David Higgins brought up Joshua’s ‘weak chin’ during Tuesday’s London press conference, something he admitted as a ploy to land the mouth-watering clash, but the Briton does not believe it will be a factor in the bout.

Joshua said: “It will take more than a human to stop me from where I am destined to be.

“That’s why I learned to not walk with sight, I walk with faith in this journey so in terms of you, using it as a PR stunt and the rumours you have heard, they are fake news.

“Three times I’ve been hurt or stopped. What I have learned from those adversities and storms, it will take more than any human to stop me from this journey.”

The 28-year-old Briton has won all 20 of his professional bouts inside the distance and showed respect to his next opponent, who is unbeaten in his 24-fight career.

Joshua added: “It is an honour to be up here with another world champion. I don’t know how to take his camp in terms of what’s been said and what’s been going on but I take everything with a pinch of salt and I roll with the punches.

“I’ll be in peak physical condition but I’m making sure my mind is in the right place as well, at all times.

“So I’m looking forward to embracing the challenge, not just from a physical stand point but the mental challenge that will come from this fight as well.”

Parker was in no doubt that the upcoming clash would be the most difficult of his career, but he anticipates that he will be taking three major world titles back to New Zealand.

The New Zealander said: “It’s an exciting time to be a heavyweight.

“This is going to be the hardest camp and most work as I have a big challenge in front of me in Joshua.

“I’ve watched him for a long time. I know his strengths, he know mine. I know his weaknesses and he thinks he knows my weaknesses.

“I can’t wait to have this fight happen on March 31. I can’t wait to put on a great performance, hopefully I will catch him on the chin and knock him out.”