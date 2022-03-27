Joining Dundee has boosted my Northern Ireland career says Niall McGinn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Joining Dundee has boosted my Northern Ireland career says Niall McGinn

By Press Association
March 27 2022, 10.33pm Updated: March 28 2022, 9.36am
Northern Ireland’s Niall McGinn left Aberdeen for Dundee in January (Liam McBurney/PA)
Niall McGinn has revealed his desire to extend his Northern Ireland career was a key reason behind his decision to swap Aberdeen for Dundee in January.

The 34-year-old had grown frustrated after struggling for playing time towards the end of his second stint at Pittodrie, and feared it could have cost him his international place.

“I’ve always loved coming away and that was a big part in my decision to leave Aberdeen to go to Dundee,” McGinn said.

“I wanted to stay in the Northern Ireland set-up. I’ve been involved for a long time and I’m always happy to come away, be it to start games or come off the bench.”

‘In a rut’

McGinn signed an 18-month deal at Dens Park when he made the move on January 24, and has quickly established himself in the side despite a subsequent change of manager, scoring his first goal in the 3-0 Scottish Cup win over Peterhead on February 14 and registering five assists to date as he enjoys a new lease of life.

“I was just in a rut probably and I just wanted to get out and play football,” he added of the decision to move.

Niall McGinn spent almost 10 years at Aberdeen.

“I want to play for as long as I possibly can and that’s what I’ll try to do. If that meant moving away from Aberdeen then I knew it’s something I’d have to do.

“I’m delighted I got it all sorted and I’ve an extra year on my contact for next year and I’m still involved in the Northern Ireland set-up so I couldn’t be happier.”

Always ready

McGinn came off the bench to earn his 69th cap in Friday’s 3-1 friendly win away to Luxembourg, helping to set up the 83rd minute goal from fellow substitute Steven Davis which put Northern Ireland back in front.

“I’ll always be ready for whatever the manager needs me to do,” he added.

Niall McGinn has played 69 times for Northern Ireland.

“Even on Friday, I came on for 11 minutes but I was just happy to get on and try to contribute with the cross for the second goal.

“I know I just have to contribute any way I can.”

Hungary memories

Tuesday’s friendly at home to Hungary will bring back some happy memories for McGinn – he made his debut against the nation in 2008 and played a key role when Northern Ireland came from behind to win 2-1 in Budapest in September 2014, a victory that set them on the road to Euro 2016.

McGinn got the 81st-minute equaliser as Northern Ireland quickly cancelled out Tamas Priskin’s late header, and the winger then set up Kyle Lafferty to get the winner.

“Looking back to then it was the start of an unbelievable journey for us,” McGinn said.

“Going 1-0 down in Budapest I came on as a sub and then we conceded and you think, ‘Here we go, another qualifying defeat away from home’ and then the game turned on its head when I scored and then set up big Laffs for the winner…

“Looking back, you never think you’re going to win the group but that’s what we were able to do and obviously results like that win in Hungary are going to help.

“To be a part of that Euros campaign it made us hungry for more of those memories and you want to be involved in it for as long as possible.

“We have to keep enjoying the friendlies and the Nations League and hopefully we’ll be able to qualify for another major tournament.”

