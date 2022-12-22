Olivier Giroud hits back at ex-Dundee striker Jason Cummings’ claims over shirt-swap snub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Olivier Giroud hits back at ex-Dundee striker Jason Cummings’ claims over shirt-swap snub

By Press Association
December 22 2022, 11.29am Updated: December 23 2022, 9.41am
Jason Cummings has lit up the A-League since joining Central Coast Mariners from Dundee. Image: Shutterstock
Jason Cummings has lit up the A-League since joining Central Coast Mariners from Dundee. Image: Shutterstock

France striker Olivier Giroud felt moved to mock Jason Cummings’ claims about his supposed shirt-swap snub.

Australia striker Cummings claimed this week that Giroud ignored his request to swap shirts at the World Cup by pretending he could not speak English.

But the former Arsenal and Chelsea forward responded by posting a photograph of Jackson Irvine’s Socceroos shirt with the caption: “Hi @jacksonirvine_ How is my English mate?”

Olivier Giroud in action for France at the World Cup.

Giroud clearly saw the funny side to the exchange as he followed his comments with laughing emojis and a heart as well as Australia and France flags.

Former Hibernian, Nottingham Forest, Rangers, Shrewsbury and Dundee striker Cummings, who came off the bench in his side’s 4-1 defeat by France, made the comments on Australian television programme, The Project, on Channel 10.

The Central Coast Mariners player said: “After the France game I actually tried to get Mbappe. Forget about Giroud, I went for the top boy.

“He told me to meet him in the changing room so I went to the changing room and the kit man was there and I gave him my top. And 10 minutes later he came out with my jersey and said ‘no, absolutely not, he doesn’t want to swap’.

“So when I was walking back to my changing room I seen Giroud, walking, as handsome as ever, and I asked him: ‘Giroud, please man, can I get your shirt, mate, I’m a big fan, can I get your shirt?’

“He just walked past me and pretended he never spoke English – and he has been in the Premier League for about 10 years. He just walked right past me.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Dundee FC

Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
Dundee stalwart Cammy Kerr has spoken of his desire to manage the Dark Blues one day.
Dundee are over their relegation hangover but complacency must be avoided, warns Cammy Kerr
Dundee's Max Anderson celebrates a goal at Cove Rangers alongside fellow academy graduate Lyall Cameron. Image: SNS.
Dundee young guns - what impact have academy graduates made this season?
Gary Bowyer
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer 'looking for better' from Dark Blues despite topping the table
Dundee United came out on top in their midweek Premiership basement battle with Ross County. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Are good players at Dundee United finally on way to becoming a…
Dundee and Greenock Morton played out a 0-0 draw back in August. Image: SNS.
Dundee's Championship clash at Greenock Morton moved for live TV
Zach Robinson helped sell the Dundee move to Derick Osei. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee striker Zach Robinson's return against Arbroath in doubt as Josh Mulligan ban length…
Niall McGinn has been out of favour this season. Image: SNS.
Dundee's Niall McGinn linked with Glentoran move as Dunfermline among Scottish clubs credited with…
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer on January signings, Niall McGinn's future and player contracts
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer and his coaching staff have transfer targets in mind. Image: SNS.
Dundee's January transfer window: Where do Dark Blues need to strengthen?

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
Tele News - Lindsey Hamilton story - New County Hotel. CR0025128 Picture shows; a GV/Locater pic of the New County Hotel on County Place in Perth today, where the incident occured. Tuesday 17th November 2020. Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire
Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
graphic showing key players from 2022 including Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Liz Truss and Joe Biden.
ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Glamis Road, Kirkcaldy, Fife, closed by police after man found unwell in the street. Picture shows; Glamis Road. Kirkcaldy. Supplied by Source: Fife Jammers Date; 02/01/2023
Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance

Editor's Picks

Most Commented