Olivier Giroud hits back at ex-Dundee striker Jason Cummings’ claims over shirt-swap snub

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

France striker Olivier Giroud felt moved to mock Jason Cummings’ claims about his supposed shirt-swap snub.

Australia striker Cummings claimed this week that Giroud ignored his request to swap shirts at the World Cup by pretending he could not speak English.

But the former Arsenal and Chelsea forward responded by posting a photograph of Jackson Irvine’s Socceroos shirt with the caption: “Hi @jacksonirvine_ How is my English mate?”

Giroud clearly saw the funny side to the exchange as he followed his comments with laughing emojis and a heart as well as Australia and France flags.

Former Hibernian, Nottingham Forest, Rangers, Shrewsbury and Dundee striker Cummings, who came off the bench in his side’s 4-1 defeat by France, made the comments on Australian television programme, The Project, on Channel 10.

The Central Coast Mariners player said: “After the France game I actually tried to get Mbappe. Forget about Giroud, I went for the top boy.

“He told me to meet him in the changing room so I went to the changing room and the kit man was there and I gave him my top. And 10 minutes later he came out with my jersey and said ‘no, absolutely not, he doesn’t want to swap’.

“So when I was walking back to my changing room I seen Giroud, walking, as handsome as ever, and I asked him: ‘Giroud, please man, can I get your shirt, mate, I’m a big fan, can I get your shirt?’

“He just walked past me and pretended he never spoke English – and he has been in the Premier League for about 10 years. He just walked right past me.”