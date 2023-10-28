Should we stop changing the clocks?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Should we stop changing the clocks?

Perthshire farmer Brian Henderson says keeping the clock change is necessary, while psychology professor Trevor Harley thinks society would be better off sticking to one time year-round. Rebecca Baird reports.
Rebecca Baird
As a farmer, Brian Henderson is an advocate for an extra hour of morning light. Image: Kim Cessford.
Tonight, the clocks will go back by one hour at 2am, meaning that for sleepy souls, Sunday holds the promise of an extra hour in bed.

The shift from British Summer Time (BST) back to Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) is known as ‘daylight savings’, and the idea is to move an hour of sunlight from the evenings to the mornings as winter draws in.

This means that morning commuters and early risers will see the sunrise before starting their working day.

But for those who dread the dark nights, the clock change is bad news, as it signals one less hour of light in the evenings.

An old clipping from the Evening Telegraph reminding people to change their clocks. Image: DC Thomson.

So it’s no surprise that the clocks change sparks renewed debate every year: Should we change the clocks? And if not, which time do we stick with – GMT or BST?

For Perthshire farmer Brian Henderson, the answer is simple: stick with the clocks change.

Morning light is vital for farm workers

“BST is great in the summer as it gives an extra hour of light to get on with work in the evenings and into the night over the summer months,” he says.

“But in the winter it would rob us of an hour’s light in the morning, an important time for checking and feeding stock.

“While dark mornings could be countered by lights in buildings and on vehicles, BST doesn’t really offer much of a solution when you’re checking animals outside in winter time,” Brian continues.

Farmers often start their days four or five hours before 9-5 workers, meaning morning light is especially important for them. Image: Shutterstock.

“And, for welfare reasons this is always the first job of the day rather than something you can do later on.”

“To some extent I suppose that farmers could just alter their hours of work – but there are big enough problems for many within the industry when it comes to getting the opportunity for social contact and interaction as it is, without effectively living in a different time zone.”

‘Children would be going to school in the dark’ if we didn’t change the clocks

Even looking beyond the farming industry, Brian believes reverting to GMT in winter is what’s best for most people.

“There’s also a real psychological issue with starting work and knowing that there will still be four or five hours before the sun rises,” he says.

“It can be bad enough with the hour change but adding an additional hour of darkness to the start of the day would be grim for everyone.

Brian Henderson thinks we should stick to the current system of changing the clocks. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“With the change in place, though things might be dark for the trip home at night, at least there might be a glimmer of light for the majority of folk during their morning commute.

“Whereas with less than eight hours of daylight in Scotland by midwinter, both journeys would probably be made in the dark if we kept BST.

“And on top of this children would be going to school in the dark for several months of the year.”

‘Settle on one time and stick to it’ says professor

However, Dundee University emeritus psychology professor Trevor Harley doesn’t think the answer is quite so simple.

“The short answer is we should settle on one time and stick with it,” insists Trevor, 65.

“There’s a huge amount of evidence that the clocks changing is bad for everybody, and in autumn when they go back, depression increases. It’s essentially the same as jet lag, and we know jet lag is very unhealthy.

Dundee University emeritus professor Trevor Harley tackles SAD by getting out for a morning walk with his miniature poodle Beau. Image: Supplied.

“So the change itself is bad, and we should avoid it if possible. But then the problem is, do we settle on GMT or BST? And the answer to that isn’t so clear.

“In Scotland, we have too much light in summer and not enough in winter. So it depends when you want that limited light to be. And you’re never going to satisfy everybody.

“Personally, I would stick with BST all the time, I think that’s the simplest compromise,” continues Trevor, who specialises in the effect of weather on human behaviour and mental health.

Employers should ‘shift working day’ to maximise time in the light

“People prefer light in the evening and in Scotland, the evening in winter, it is utterly miserable. I suffer from seasonal affective disorder (SAD) and I think I and a lot of other people dread the perpetual gloom of winter, particularly the lack of sunshine in the evening.

“Although paradoxically, the morning light is healthiest for us. It helps reset our biological clock, affects hormone production, and affects our mood.

Professor Trevor Harley of Dundee University performing at the Edinburgh Fringe. Image: Supplied.

“Where possible, I’d encourage people and employers to shift their working day to maximise time in the light, and schools too.

“It’s the case anyway that children and teenagers don’t function particularly well early in the morning, science shows that.

“Work and society get in the way of people’s health a bit. Our sleep patterns have got out of sync with nature ever since industrialisation.

“Sticking with BST year-round would mean no change of the clocks twice a year, which is the most harmful thing, and it would give you light in the evening, which is when most people want it.

“Plus the accident rate is lower when we use BST.”

What do you think about the clocks change?

Let us know in the comments below.

