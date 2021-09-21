Local Matters
We are excited to announce a new home for the Evening Telegraph content online, with a bigger and better website in partnership with The Courier. We have spoken to our readers, and our aim is to deliver you everything that you need to know, together in one place.
If you are a subscriber or thinking about joining our digital community, find out what it means for you below.
About the new combined website
-
In order to give you access to the news that you need, we have expanded our newsrooms and created dedicated news teams to serve you and our extended local communities across Tayside and Fife. We will deliver you more content, live news as it happens, as well as breaking crime news and the latest from court, together in one place. We have also found new ways of telling our stories online, from in-depth investigations through to full-length documentaries and podcasts.
Our newspapers
-
There is no change to The Courier and the Evening Telegraph newspaper or ePapers. The newspapers will continue to be available for purchase at your local store, delivered to your home, or as an ePaper (viewable on your digital device). We will continue to deliver you the best stories in print, that you have come to expect from The Courier and the Evening Telegraph.
Our ePapers are a full replica version of the newspaper, published online, 6 days a week. You can access The Courier and the Evening Telegraph ePaper via our dedicated ePaper apps where you can save and share stories, access all the paper supplements easily via their dedicated menu and even play interactive puzzles!
If you would like to find out more about subscribing to The Courier or the Evening Telegraph ePaper, please contact our Digital News Subscriptions Team on 0800 029 4956 Monday – Friday, 9am – 5pm, or email.
Courier subscribers
-
Your subscription to The Courier will allow you to access all of the Evening Telegraph stories which are now available on The Courier website. All of the best Evening Telegraph content, including columnists and football analysis will now appear on The Courier website and will be available for you as part of your subscription.
If you have an ePaper subscription there will be no change as to how you access your Courier ePaper.
-
The new website is now live. Evening Telegraph content can now be found on The Courier website.
-
When you purchased your subscription an email was sent to your account with your login details. To reset your password please use the following link.
-
Please contact our Digital News Subscriptions Team, on 0800 029 4956 Monday – Friday, 9am – 5pm, or email.
Evening Telegraph subscribers
-
Your subscription will continue as normal and all your existing subscriber benefits will remain in place. There are changes as to how you access your subscription benefits. See below, depending on what type of subscription you have.
If you are an existing Evening Telegraph Web subscriber, you can log in to your account as normal through The Courier website.
If you have an ePaper subscription you can access your ePaper on The Courier website here.
Or via a new link in your Daily ePaper email.
There is no change to your reoccurring billing agreement. If you purchase a new subscription through The Courier website the price is subject to change and may be more than your current subscription. If you have any questions about your current subscription or how to access your subscription benefits in the future, please contact our Digital News Subscription Team on 0800 029 4956, or email.
-
The new website is now live. Evening Telegraph content can now be found on The Courier website.
-
Your subscription will continue as normal and all your existing subscriber benefits will remain in place.
You can access your ePaper on The Courier website.
Or via a new link in your Daily ePaper email.
If you have any questions about your current subscription or how to access your subscription benefits in the future, please contact our Digital News Subscription Team on 0800 029 4956, or email.
-
Yes, we will still send you a daily ePaper reminder with a link to the Evening Telegraph ePaper, every time there is a new ePaper available (6 days a week).
-
No, the Evening Telegraph ePaper app will remain exactly the same.
-
-
Yes, your existing Evening Telegraph login details work on The Courier. To log in please visit www.thecourier.co.uk/login.
If you have any problems logging in, please contact our Digital News Subscription Team on 0800 029 4956, or email.
-
When you purchased your subscription an email was sent to your account with your login details. To reset your password please use the following link.
-
No, your existing reoccurring billing agreement will not change. If you cancel this agreement you can still purchase a new subscription in the future through The Courier website. The price is subject to change and may be more than your current subscription.
If you need any advice about your current or future subscription options please contact the Digital News Subscription team, on 0800 029 4956 Monday – Friday, 9am – 5pm or via email.
-
Please contact our Digital News Subscriptions Team, on 0800 029 4956 Monday – Friday, 9am – 5pm, or email.
Evening Telegraph website content
-
The Evening Telegraph website is no longer available. If you navigate to the Evening Telegraph website or have website links saved, you will be automatically redirected to The Courier website.
-
Yes. You will find all the content that you would have normally found at the Evening Telegraph here .
Our combined newsroom will deliver you all of the Evening Telegraph content that you would expect from The Tele website, plus more! We will continue to bring you the very best local news, football insight and in-depth features, as well as your favourite Evening Telegraph columnists. These can all be found on The Courier website as well as live news – updated as it happens – breaking crime news and the latest from the courts. You can also find our very best content that was published originally on the Evening Telegraph website. These articles will be marked as originally appearing on the Evening Telegraph website.
-
Some Evening Telegraph content will be moved to The Courier website. Your bookmarked links will automatically redirect to the corresponding page on The Courier website.
The Courier and the Evening Telegraph social pages
-
Yes, The Courier and the Evening Telegraph social pages will continue. We will curate content specifically for our audiences through our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram channels. All articles will link to The Courier website.
Evening Telegraph Registered users and Newsletter subscribers
-
Your registration details that you set up on the Evening Telegraph website will work on The Courier website. Please log in to your account as normal via the top right hand corner of the website or with this link.
If you have forgotten your login or password please click the password reset link and follow the instructions.
-
Yes. All registered users can access 5 free articles (except Premium and Subscriber only content) every 30 days. You now have access to 5 free articles on the new site. Please note, this information is correct at the time of publication, however, DC Thomson reserve the right to change this in the future.
-
No, you will no longer receive Evening Telegraph branded newsletters. You will now receive Courier newsletters. If you do not wish to receive these, click the “unsubscribe” link at the bottom of the newsletter email.
Are you thinking about subscribing?
-
The Courier has a Web subscription available which will give you access to all content on site from The Courier and the Evening Telegraph. You can purchase a Courier Web or Courier ePaper subscription here: www.thecourier.co.uk/subscribe
The Evening Telegraph ePaper subscription is still available for purchase here.
If you need help deciding what subscription is best for you, our Digital News Subscriptions Team are standing by to help. Please call on 0800 029 4956 Monday – Friday, 9am – 5pm, or email.
-
No, there is only one Web subscription available on The Courier. The Courier Web subscription will give you access to all content on site from The Courier and the Evening Telegraph. You can purchase a Courier Web or Courier ePaper subscription here .
If you have an existing Evening Telegraph Web subscription then all your subscription benefits are now available on The Courier site. You have access to a bigger and better website, with all your favourite Tele content plus more.
If you need help deciding what subscription is best for you, our Digital News Subscriptions Team are standing by to help. Please call on 0800 029 4956 Monday – Friday, 9am – 5pm, or email.
-
You can purchase an Evening Telegraph ePaper subscription here.
-
Yes, you can. Our ePapers are an exact digital replica of the newspaper and carry unique content in both titles. You can purchase both The Courier and the Evening Telegraph ePaper subscription’s here.
Need more help
Call us
Mon – Fri: 8am – 7pm
Weekends: 9am – 6pm