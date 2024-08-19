KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Letting teachers decide on phone ban is right call

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion Comment

KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Letting teachers decide on phone ban is right call

Will the refresh of the current guidance give schools the confidence to take what might be an unpopular decision?

Education secretary Jenny Gilruth visiting a school to discuss banning phones. Image: PA
Education secretary Jenny Gilruth visiting a school to discuss banning phones. Image: PA
By Kirsty Strickland

The Scottish Government has issued new guidance on the thorny issue of mobile phone use in schools.

The guidance, which was published last week, looks at measures to tackle bullying and bad behaviour in Scottish schools.

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth said headteachers will have the backing of the government if they decide to move forward with banning the devices in schools.

The decision to allow phones in school will be a matter for individual headteachers, with the Education Secretary saying that they know their pupils best and should be trusted to take the best decisions in the interests of school communities.

Will the refresh of the current guidance give schools the confidence to take what might be an unpopular decision?

Or should the government have stepped in and made the decision for them, with a nationwide ban on phones on the school estate during the school day?

It’s an issue that divides opinion.

We know that there are many serious issues in Scottish schools which either stem from, or are exacerbated by, mobile phone use.

Across Fife, teachers report violence levels in schools which are above the national average.

As part of a worrying trend, many of these incidents have been filmed by pupils, shared in group chats and posted on social media.

Last year, a horrifying video showed a pupil being pulled to the ground and attacked in a Glenrothes school playground.

A phone ban during the school day wouldn’t instantly solve all the problems we see in schools, but there are undeniable advantages for those that decide to go ahead with one.

A recent international study, which was cited in the guidance, showed that a third of pupils admitted being distracted by phones in almost or every lesson.

Phone ban guidance could reduce violence

Even for adults, the lure of a pinged notification is sometimes too tempting to ignore.

During class, children should be learning, not scrolling. Phones should be switched off, unless there is a very good reason that they need to be on.

There is also an argument to be made for not allowing phones at break time either, given the number of filmed assaults we have seen taking place during free time during the school day.

SNP education secretary Jenny Gilruth.
Jenny Gilruth meets pupils at Madras in Fife. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

In addition to this, we have the issue of inappropriate material being shared between pupils.

It’s something that my daughter’s primary school sends regular communications about. It doesn’t matter what safeguards you as a parent put in place to ensure that your children aren’t viewing age-inappropriate content, if their classmate has free reign on their own device and shares that material with them.

Despite this, I think it is right that headteachers themselves are the ultimate arbiter of the phone rules in their own schools.

A nationwide ban handed down by the Scottish Government would still have to be enforced by schools. As soon as we make a school policy mandatory, we create an extra burden on already overworked teachers to comply with it.

Flexibility is key

What would happen to the school that was found to be falling short in spotting and dealing with the sneaky phone use of its pupils?

There is also the concern that an outright ban would unfairly impact pupils from disadvantaged areas, in schools that might not have access to an adequate number of laptops and computers that are used during the school day.

Flexibility is key. This guidance is a step in the right direction, but more must be done to tackle the root causes of rising violence in Scottish schools.

We all have high hopes and aspirations for our education system and the transformative impact it can have on a young person’s life. That vision is not always realised, but as a bare minimum, parents should at least be able to rely upon schools being a safe place for children to learn.

More from Comment

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander is stepping down. Image: DC Thomson
COURIER OPINION: John Alexander wasn't perfect city leader but his love for Dundee is…
12
Martel with her three sons.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Holiday in Crieff reminded me how quickly kids grow up
A demonstration in Manchester after an incident involving police at Manchester Airport. Image: James Speakman/PA Wire
JIM SPENCE: Police must be held to highest standards, but they're only human
4
Scotland fans before the opening match against Germany. Image: Robert Perry/PA Wire
MARTEL MAXWELL: Anti-English front page was lazy and stupid – Tartan Army proved Scots…
14
Chris Law (left) was elected for the SNP, but will the party learn from losses elsewhere? Image: DC Thomson
STEVE FINAN: 5 lessons Dundee councillors must learn from general election
3
Martel Maxwell and her sons enjoyed a day out in Broughty Ferry - but not the one they had planned. Image: Martel Maxwell
MARTEL MAXWELL: My trip to Broughty Ferry showed Dundee City Council must do better
18
Did Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak pay enough attention to women? Image: DC Thomson design
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: The election campaign that forgot about women
LEZ banners in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson
STEVE FINAN: It's not too late to change minds on Dundee low emission zone
11
Andrew Liddle says the SNP has adopted Project Fear. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
ANDREW LIDDLE: SNP's Project Fear shows party is irrelevant in General Election
6
Keir Starmer wants to create a publicly-owned energy company for the UK. Image: Jonathan Hordle/ITV/Shutterstock
STEVE FINAN: £8.3bn GB Energy should be based in Dundee - if it ever…
12

Conversation