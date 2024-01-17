Here’s why Dundee bus drivers loved the Volvo Ailsa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Past Times
Past Times

Here’s why Dundee bus drivers loved the Volvo Ailsa

The Volvo Ailsa was a familiar sight for decades and Tayside built up the largest fleet of them in the UK. But why were drivers queuing up to drive them? Graeme Strachan reports.
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
A blue nd white Volvo Ailsa bus, the 247, heads up Fintry Road, Dundee, in 1984
Bus 247 heads up Fintry Road in 1984, in a view that is unrecognisable today. Image: Supplied.

These pictures recall long-gone days when Volvo Ailsa blue and white double-decker buses ruled Dundee’s roads.

But why were drivers queuing up to drive them?

Tayside built up the largest fleet of them in the UK.

The Volvo Ailsa was a familiar sight for decades, after being introduced in 1976 during an era when smoking was permitted on the upper deck.

Ascend the stairs in the 1970s and 1980s and you would walk through a noxious cloud of tobacco smoke and arrive at work smelling of someone else’s cigarettes.

The Volvo Ailsa was a steady presence for 24 years, through economic and social changes including the slow decline of the city’s once-buoyant jute industry.

And that’s not to mention the changing face of Dundee passengers – from the flares of the 1970s and the shoulder pads of the 1980s to the shell suits of the 1990s.

Bus books series

Derek Simpson has always had a fascination for Dundee buses and has collected 10,000 photographs of the city’s fleet during his lifetime.

Originally this was a hobby for Derek, as he worked in a bank for 40 years before retiring and writing his first book in 2020 about the glory days of Dundee buses.

Two further volumes followed, and now comes this pictorial tribute to the Ailsa, which is the fourth book in Derek’s series and has been illustrated with over 170 photographs.

Bus 28, a blue and white Volvo Ailsa, is pictured in Rosemount Road, Dundee, in 1985.
Bus 28 pictured here in Rosemount Road in 1985. Image: Supplied.

Derek said the Volvo Ailsa was a double-decker like no other.

The book is a celebration of the front-engined vehicle in all its different shapes and configurations with three different bus builders being chosen during the 24 years.

Derek told me: “Most, if not all, Dundonians of a certain age would have travelled on a Volvo Ailsa, as, for a number of years, they were the only bus type in the fleet.

“It is interesting to note the social changes that took place during their time in the city.

“Initially all had centre exits that would be removed in the early 1990s, mainly due to health and safety concerns and increased insurance costs.”

This Dundee bus timetable shows off some of the long-lost routes and businesses.
This timetable shows off some of the long-lost routes and businesses. Image: Supplied.

Smoking was permitted upstairs — a practice once commonplace but ultimately banned to improve to the travelling public’s environment and health.

Derek said: “When busy, particular on a wet cold day with all the windows closed, the upper deck could be a particularly grim place to be for a non-smoker.

“Windows were rarely opened and if it was damp the nicotine dripped off the roof on to the unsuspecting passengers which was quite disgusting — not to mention the smell.

“The buses could be really thick with smoke.

“Some days your eyes would be stinging.

“And they call them the good old days!”

Driver’s cab was a hot seat in summer

Alan Westwell introduced the Ailsa to Dundee after becoming director of public transport for Tayside Region when village and city were lumped together in 1975.

Alan had a distrust of British Leyland, which dominated the supply of buses.

His wide experience told him there had to be an alternative.

Alan was heavily involved in the design and concept of the bus, working collaboratively with Ailsa Truck and Bus Ltd, which was a wholly owned subsidiary of Volvo UK.

Bus 51 at the old Whitfield terminus in 1984. Image: Supplied.
Bus 51 at the old Whitfield terminus in 1984. Image: Supplied.

“Given their long association with the city, you could say that Alan’s instincts were spot on and Dundonians benefited from his foresight and intervention,” said Derek.

“In a time when rear engine buses were seen as modern, the Volvo Ailsa would buck the trend with its engine at the front.

“The driver would access the bus via a cab door and their driving position was right beside the engine, which gave them a high commanding view of the traffic.

“The driver would be nice and warm in the winter with the engine so close but obviously during the summer it could be a bit of a hot seat in more ways than one.

“The Ailsa would come to be recognised by its high-pitched whining engine noise.

“With the engine at the front and lack of weight at the rear, it meant that passengers experienced a rather bouncy ride downstairs – particularly if the bus was quiet.”

A line drawing on the front of the timetable for the free bus to Asda in 1987
Did you get the free bus to Asda in 1987? Image: Supplied.

The Volvo Ailsa first took to the streets in Dundee on May 14 1976, operating on the Barnhill services initially.

The Volvo Ailsa bus would also have also been found on the 7/8 Circular and 13/14 City Centre to Ninewells Hospital, although both of those routes are now gone.

When the Ailsa arrived the Downfield/Ninewells Hospital, Sinderins/Fintry and Kirkton routes were still operated by a driver and a conductor.

The introduction of these buses would lead them to joining the driver-only and exact fare operation which was in widespread use on routes elsewhere in the city.

These bright, airy buses were the first new buses for the recently formed Tayside Regional Council and the first new blue buses to hit the city’s streets.

The 32 heading up Forfar Road to Fintry in Dundee
The 32 heading up Forfar Road to Fintry. Image: Supplied.

Derek said: “The drivers enjoyed the spirited performance of these new buses and they quickly became a favourite among them.

“Although it is not something that would happen today, during the festive period in 1976 Tayside ran services on Christmas and New Year’s Day with the Ailsa being used.

“Bear in the mind that in those days Dundee still had large numbers of older buses that had no power steering, meaning that driving was a physically demanding job.

“It was reported at the time that once the drivers found out that it would be the new Ailsa that would be used during the festive period, with their power and ease of driving, there was a queue of drivers waiting to sign up to the shifts.

“Due to their success in terms of reliability, fuel economy and public satisfaction, Tayside bought 161 of these machines between 1976 and 1983.”

A Volvo Ailsa bus, the 254, sits at the Mill O'Mains terminus on a cold winter's day in 1985.
Bus 254 sits at the Mill O’Mains terminus on a cold winter’s day in 1985. Image: Supplied.

Tayside were happy to loan their new buses as demonstration vehicles on behalf of the manufacturers to many operators across the UK.

This saw the city’s buses appearing as far a field as Bournemouth, Leicester, Cardiff and Ipswich in the 1970s and 1980s.

Derek used the Ailsa for his daily commute in 1979 when the maximum adult fare was 20p, concession fare was 6p (after 9am), children were 5p and a dog also cost 5p.

Changed days.

The 22 service to Ninewells Hospital at the old Downfield terminus.
The 22 service to Ninewells Hospital at the old Downfield terminus. Image: Supplied.

“I used the Ailsa from day one,” said Derek.

“I didn’t have a car until 1980 so I was on them daily.

“My daily commute was to Lochee so I was lucky that in 1979 the Douglas/Charleston route were allocated 20 of these new machines.

“They will always have a special place in my memory.”

People queue at the bus stop as Bus 58, in the updated Tayside Buses livery, picks up outside the Victoria cinema in 1986.
Bus 58 in the updated Tayside Buses livery picking up outside the Victoria cinema in 1986. Image: Supplied.

In 1997 the move to accessible buses sounded the death knell for the Ailsa.

Tayside kept its last examples of the Ailsa fleet until 2000.

These buses have proved a great preservation project since being removed.

Some are kept locally by bus enthusiasts, which is a testament to their enduring appeal.

Bus 45 seen in the High Street one Sunday morning in May 1995.
Bus 45 seen in the High Street one Sunday morning in May 1995. Image: Supplied.

Can we expect a fifth book in Derek’s series now his fourth has hit the shelves?

“I have no plans at this time but that could all change in an instant,” he said.

“I didn’t think for a minute that I would do any more after the first one.

“And look what happened there!

“I certainly have enough photographs so never say never.”

  • Dundee Buses – The Volvo Ailsa Years is available in local book shops.
Tags

Conversation

Conversation