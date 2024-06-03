Smith Brothers was Dundee retail institution where an orchestra played as shoppers dined

Smith Brothers department store drew the crowds during the golden era of high street shopping in Dundee.

The business was built up from a small shop in 1884 to become one of the biggest in Scotland with scores of departments and over 250 employees.

The High Street-Commercial Street-Murraygate junction boasted three major department stores.

Smith Brothers had their store, which is now the Body Shop.

Across Commercial Street, on the north side of the Murraygate, was G. L. Wilson’s.

D. M. Brown’s occupied the former Arnotts building.

On Saturdays, a mass of bodies would converge on this focal point, turning the streets into a pedestrian precinct.

The few cars bold enough to attempt passage just had to give way.

How Smith Brothers began great adventure

Dan and James Smith both started as message boys to a clothier at the age of 10.

Dan stayed in the business for 24 years, rising to become a partner in 1879.

James became manager of the firm’s Montrose branch.

They decided to start up on their own and secured a shop at 35 Reform Street.

The original staff consisted of one cutter, one commissionaire, 12 tailors and tailoresses.

The brothers had a flair for advertising.

In the summer of 1884 Reform Street was surprised by a procession of cabs.

The Evening Telegraph said there were between 50 and 60 cabbies in Dundee at that time and all had been invited to call and be fitted with a bowler hat.

They caused quite a traffic jam.

“The cabbies leave their perch and line up in an eager queue,” said the Tele.

“A man comes to the door of the little shop with his assistants.

“Before an amazed audience the cabbies are presented with free top hats.

“By night all the town is talking about it.

“It is a masterstroke of publicity.

“Smith Brothers have arrived.”

The Globe became a new home in 1890

Soon another brother, George, became a partner in the business.

Smith Brothers outgrew its home and the brothers secured a six-year lease of the large block in High Street called The Globe Public House.

The building was three and a half times larger than the original shop.

Business conditions were very different in those days.

Income tax was 8p per £1.

In 1896 the firm was ordered to move because of town improvements.

A piece of land was on offer at the Murraygate, where they erected the present building, which was not ready for occupation until the end of July 1897.

For years the firm specialised in the supply of school clothing for boys and girls.

At the turn of the century a favourite with boys were knickerbockers.

Then there were sailor suits.

An Eton collar was a must.

Smith Brothers was renowned for its summer sales.

In July 1901 all ladies’ jackets, capes, cloaks and costumes were offered at prices “very much under the usual moderate prices”.

The “great three-day jumble” was another clearance event.

In 1908 the block at the corner of Murraygate and Commercial Street was acquired.

In January 1910, after buying out other tenants, the two sections were united.

The back of the building was raised to four storeys.

Orchestral delights was on the menu at Smith Brothers in Dundee

A restaurant called The Globe opened on the third floor in December 1913 with seating for 140 people.

The original menu included main courses of fried filleted sole with tomato sauce, steak and kidney pie or roast beef and Yorkshire pudding.

Dessert was steamed Victoria pudding, apple tart or fruit salad.

The firm had to look around for a successor when the Swiss chef was classed as an enemy alien and detained at the start of the First World War.

The youngest daughter of the founder had just completed a domestic science course and stepped into the breach as head cook.

Under her supervision, the restaurant built up a high reputation for its cuisine.

An orchestra played to diners through the day and night in its heyday.

The music floated through the store as they played from the musicians’ gallery.

Three sons of the proprietors were taken into partnership in 1902 and a fourth in 1911.

In February 1926, James Smith retired from the business, and, in December of the same year, George Smith and his son requested to be paid out.

Dan Smith died in September 1927 on a trip to Australia.

Celebrating 50 years in business in 1934

Smith Brothers celebrated 50 years in business in 1934 where the remarkable success was attributed to the principles laid down and followed by the founders.

Honesty of purpose; quality, first and always; service and close personal attention to business; and value which can stand the closest scrutiny and the keenest competition.

In 1934 there was a collection of fur coats and exclusive gowns and attractive costumes and coats for ladies in the mantle salon on the first floor.

There was smart wearing apparel for younger girls.

The very newest productions from the leading makers were on display in the millinery, ladies’ hose, gloves, underwear and knitwear departments.

Dress fabrics, household furnishings and linens were the “best procurable”.

The men’s department carried the latest selection of clothing and accessories.

Travel goods were shown in the basement.

The tailoring department was under the charge of expert cutters and fitters.

The end of an era with closure in 1970

The firm ceased to be a family business in 1946 when a private limited company was formed and William Watt Hepburn from Aberdeen joined the board.

Smith Brothers celebrated 75 years in February 1959 before being taken over by Grants the furniture firm, which was based in Edinburgh.

The Globe restaurant celebrated its 50th anniversary in December 1963 by reproducing the original menu and giving away a birthday cake.

The closure of Smith Brothers was announced in January 1970 after 86 years.

Losing such a retail icon was a great loss.

The building was taken over by parent company Grants, which promised the “finest range of household goods ever housed under one roof in Dundee“.

Actress Wendy Craig opened Grants in April 1970 and was met by crowds on pavements and traffic islands around the store.

The throng of onlookers recalled the scenes that followed the Smith Brothers cabbies “masterstroke” in 1884, an echo of a glorious time in Dundee’s retail past.