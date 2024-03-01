Dundee Matters: How does the city centre compare to others across Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Courier Investigations
Investigation

Dundee Matters: How does the city centre compare to others across Scotland

Is there a business that thrives on Dundee high streets? Are there shops that soar in other cities but fail in the City of Discovery? Ema Sabljak reports.
Ema Sabljak
Shows maps of our high street trackers across the four cities.
Our analysis reveals how Dundee high streets are performing in the compared to Perth, Aberdeen and Inverness.

We are now tracking almost 2,000 high street and shopping centre units across half of Scotland’s eight official cities.



But how do the high streets of these four Scottish cities compare?


On the streets alone, this includes 362 premises in Dundee…


A total of 366 in Perth…


More than 400 in Aberdeen…


And 233 in Inverness.


There may be three Union Streets and three High Streets across the four cities, but each has a distinct profile.

Now, our exclusive analysis reveals how Dundee streets are performing in the context of other Scottish cities as an expert suggests we may need to rethink the purpose of our high streets.

How healthy are the high streets?

Inverness has a vacancy rate half that of Aberdeen’s 19.95% at 9.9%, but it also has just 233 units on the streets tracked.

Dundee is second with a vacancy rate of 18.2% across all of the monitored units.

However, looking at the rates of unoccupied spaces by streets, Perth takes the lead with South St John’s Place where only a third of units are filled.

It is followed by Aberdeen’s Gaelic Lane but both have a very small number of units.

Four of the ten are based in Dundee including Commercial Street, Castle Street, Reform Street and Murraygate.

Those rates stretch over significantly more units in Dundee. The four streets in the city include 126 premises while the four in Aberdeen include only 74.

Meanwhile, the highest vacancy rate in Inverness of 16% on Union Street is well below the other cities.

Its emptiest street ranks 19th overall when all cities are compared.

Victoria Wine on Reform Street has stood empty for more than 14 years, according to data from our high street trackers.
Victoria Wine on Reform Street has stood empty for more than 14 years, according to data from our high street trackers. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

On the flipside, Dundee is far less represented among the streets with the lowest vacancy rates.

There are five streets across the cities which do not have a single empty unit. These are all relatively small streets with less than 13 units.

But Dundee’s least vacant street, Perth Road, still has a vacancy rate of 8.33%.

From the top 20 most occupied streets, eight are in Inverness while the remaining cities have four each.

‘Reinventing the convenience’ of the high streets

Since we started tracking the data in June 2023, Dundee’s vacancy rates have increased from 15%.

But reversing trends of decline, may require us to “rethink the role of high streets”, according to one expert in urban design.

Dr Husam AlWaer said: “The high street is not a fixed entity.

“It is a moving entity, it keeps evolving and changing.”

Dr Husam AlWaer, reader in architecture and urban planning at Dundee University.
Dr Husam AlWaer, reader in architecture and urban planning at Dundee University.

He explained that with e-commerce taking away the convenience of shopping on the high street, they must have other draws to become a destination for locals.

“This is to me the question mark—how can we reinvent and reintroduce convenience into the high street,” he said.

“The role of the High Street has to be changed, but you have to give the people the reason why they should go there.”

A fresh role should include more focus on entertainment and leisure, but also on making the “overall picture of the place” more appealing.

Dr AlWaer said: “You have to look at the integrated approach to it. You need to think about quality. Is it walkable? Is it green?

“Quality public realms and public spaces with green infrastructure integration could be a way to brand those high streets and to give them more of a role to play.

“The high street is also not about nine to five. To me the role of the high street within 24 hours of the day is really so important.”

This includes more “community anchors” like libraries which give residents more reasons to visit and “stay on the streets” and initiatives to support businesses such as changes to VAT for online retail.

But the current profile of the four cities shows that entertainment is currently a low priority for the high streets.

What thrives in Dundee?

The type of businesses occupying the high streets are broadly similar across the four cities.

Looking at just the occupied units, shopping premises dominate the high streets in Inverness and Perth.

But in the two bigger cities, food and drink takes a slight edge. Shopping is the second most popular category in both Dundee and Aberdeen.

But Dundee has the lowest proportion of shopping units across the four cities.

It is the only city where less than 30% of the currently occupied units are shops.

However, where it lacks in shops, it makes up for it with the food and drink scene.

More than a third (36.5%) of occupied units in Dundee fall under the category.

Entertainment accounts for less than 2% of total occupied units in each of the cities.

Yet a closer look reveals further differences between the four cities.



Looking at the subcategory of the premises reveals that a higher proportion of Aberdeen’s high streets are filled with restaurants and cafes than in Dundee. 


But Dundee takes the lead with takeaways— making up 7.4% of filled spaces—  which appear less popular in the other cities.


Inverness’s streets have more clothes shops than the other three, while Dundee is last with just 4.39% of them.


Hairdressers are definitely thriving on Perth’s high streets where they account for 6.95% of filled spaces.


But maybe nails come first in Dundee  with 4.05% of the occupied spaces being beauty or nail salons.


And the best city to accidentally drop your phone would be Aberdeen where you are over twice as likely to stumble upon a mobile repair shop.


Dundee, on the other hand, has the lowest proportion of mobile phone repair shops from the four.

What about the shopping centres?

The shopping centres also reveal interesting distinctions between the cities.

Overall, we track 427 units across eight shopping centres located within the hearts of cities themselves.

On average across all of them, a fifth of units are empty. For comparison, the average across all high streets is 16.93%.

However, Dundee’s performance is clearly split between the relatively low vacancy rate of 11.8% in the Overgate to bottom of the table Wellgate at 46.2%.

Both of the smaller cities remain very close to the average. Peth’s St John’s shopping centre has a vacancy rate just below (19.4%), while Inverness is just above it at 20.3%.

Union Square in Aberdeen has the lowest rate of empty units as well as having the highest total number of units.

It is also the only one of the centres where more than a third of occupied units are food and drink related.

But St Nicholas, which had the second lowest vacancy rate, sticks to the brief with 15 out of 17 units filled by shops.

Meanwhile, the Wellgate had the lowest proportion of premises filled with shops at 57.14%.

The Wellgate’s high proportion of other services also stands out among the other centres.

The many specialties of a city’s shopping centres

Broken down by subcategories, there are clear splits between the shopping centres in the four cities.

Perth’s St John’s Shopping Centre has more specialty shops categorised as ‘other’ on our list such as CeX.

Almost a third of occupied units are currently other shops while in the other four cities it is below a fifth.



But Aberdeen storms ahead when it comes to restaurants and cafes within its centres.


In Dundee they occupy just 7.4% of the centre units but almost a quarter of filled units in Aberdeen.


Dundee has a higher proportion of clothes shops than the other cities.


And, mainly due to the Wellgate, the highest ratio of third sector units.


Meanwhile, it has the lowest proportion of jewellery shops within the centres.


Bookstores are not very highly represented in any of the cities but they make up just 1% of Dundee’s centres.


The proportion of shoe shops in Dundee’s shopping centres is higher than the other cities at 5.26%.

Have your say

Dr AlWaer said that positive changes to the high streets can be “incremental”.

“We can really link the high streets with all agendas: health, wellbeing, walkability, cycling, living.

“But you need to bring business people with you.”

He added: “I like the incremental approach to the high street because you build cultural change, you build trust, you bring community with you.”

To engage with our community on the topic of high streets, The Courier has recently launched an initiative aimed at finding solutions for the city’s problems– Dundee Matters.

Our first focus is on the high streets and as part of that we are looking for you to have your say in our survey.

Your responses will help guide our high street summit we are set to host this May. It is event with a focus on finding solutions which can help reverse the trajectory of the city centre.

Have your say now.

More from Courier Investigations

Dundee shopping centres shown against bar chart depicting vacancy rates for latest update of the High Street Tracker.
Dundee city centre: See how the retail unit vacancy rate has changed since last…
A 3D map of Dundee city centre shops with red and blue colours used to indicate empty and occupied units
Dundee city centre: See how the retail unit vacancy rate has changed
icture shows line graph demonstrating the rising number of deaths related to the disease.
Investigation: True impact of dementia in Dundee and Fife revealed as deaths triple in…
Dementia sufferer Malcolm Hazelwood.
VIDEO: Dundee husband tells his story after dementia diagnosis five years ago
The words My granny is a time traveller: A story about dementia, are surrounded by clocks, dates and comic strip illustrations.
My granny is a time traveller: A comic strip about dementia
Trish Ewan with partner Donald Dinnie on holiday. Image supplied by family.
Stonehaven rail crash: Conductor's partner tells of horrific moment she learned of soulmate's tragedy
Wreckage is removed from the crash site. Image: DC Thomson.
Stonehaven rail crash: Survivor describes being hurled from window on impact
Stonehaven rail crash recommendations
Stonehaven rail crash: Families hit out at guilty Network Rail and say 'we will…