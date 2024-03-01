Jim Goodwin demands ‘positive reaction’ from Dundee United and offers David Wotherspoon fitness update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin demands ‘positive reaction’ from Dundee United and offers David Wotherspoon fitness update

The Tangerines are looking to bounce back from Tuesday's defeat to Airdrie.

By Craig Cairns
Manager Jim Goodwin said Dundee United are facing two difficult games. Image: SNS.
Manager Jim Goodwin said Dundee United are facing two difficult games. Image: SNS.

Jim Goodwin expects criticism when Dundee United lose matches.

But the Tangerines boss insists his side’s record this season means nobody should be getting “carried away”.

Tuesday night’s dismal home loss to Airdrie allowed title rivals Raith Rovers to draw level on points at the top of the Championship.

Goodwin expects a reaction from his players when they face Partick Thistle on Saturday.

Dundee United were defeated at Tannadice by Airdrie on Tuesday. Image: SNS.

But the United manager is adamant he and his side don’t deserve some of the stronger criticism thrown at them..

Goodwin said: “I know what it is like at big clubs when you lose big games of football. People can sometimes get carried away.

“As a group and a staff we have never allowed that to affect us.

“We don’t get too high when things have been going well and we haven’t got too low when we have had a rare defeat.

“The defeat the other night against Airdrie was only our fourth defeat in 25 games. I don’t think that is terrible form at all.

“We just need to show a positive reaction. That is what we want and people expect. That is what we expect of ourselves.

Jim Goodwin is looking for a reaction from his Dundee United players. Image: SNS.

What happens at other clubs is irrelevant really. We are top of the league.

“We’ve put a lot into it to be in this position and we want to make sure we finish the job off.”

Partick Thistle is a fixture that has been kind to Dundee United this season, with the Terrors scoring eight times without reply in two meetings.

This time around, Kris Doolan’s side is coming off the back of conceding 10 goals in their previous three fixtures.

United face a midweek trip to Morton after Saturday’s clash in Glasgow, but Goodwin’s focus is strictly on the Jags for now.

“Partick are third and Morton are fourth, as things stand,” added Goodwin.

“They will be difficult games but we have had two good results against Partick.

“They have the [joint] top scorer in Brian Graham.

Former Tannadice striker Brian Graham is the Scottish Championship’s top scorer. Image: SNS.

“They have some really dangerous players in the forward areas who can cause you problems.

“We just need to get back to doing the basics again, keeping clean sheets because we have conceded too many goals, which is unlike us.”

David Wotherspoon update

There are no fresh injury concerns for United this weekend, though attacker David Wotherspoon is likely to miss the Partick and Morton games and is eyeing his return against Arbroath a week on Saturday.

“Morton will come too soon for Wotherspoon but I would expect him to be fit for the following Saturday,” said Goodwin.

Conversation