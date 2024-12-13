Jim Goodwin ‘blown away’ by Dundee United fan event as Tannadice boss makes ‘one man and his dog’ contrast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin ‘blown away’ by Dundee United fan event as Tannadice boss makes ‘one man and his dog’ contrast

The Tangerines were in attendance at Tenpin on Tuesday night.

By Alan Temple
Jim Goodwin addresses the Dundee United fans
Jim Goodwin addresses the United fans. Image: Richard Wiseman / Dundee United FC

Jim Goodwin insists he was “blown away” by the turnout at Dundee United’s annual calendar signing.

More than 1,500 adoring Arabs were in attendance to meet their heroes on Tuesday evening. The queue snaked out the door of Tenpin in Dundee, causing the event to run TWO HOURS later than initially scheduled.

For Goodwin, it was night-and-day compared to some festive events he has experienced in the past.

And it served to underline the feelgood factor surrounding the high-flying Tangerines. 

There was a bumper crowd for Dundee United's calendar signing event.
There was a bumper crowd for United’s calendar signing event. Image: Richard Wiseman / Dundee United FC

“I think that probably shows that the supporters are happy with what they are seeing,” said Goodwin. “On the other side of that coin, I’ve been part of teams that have been struggling and two men and a dog turn up!

“We had it on the schedule for a couple of hours on Tuesday evening. We were expecting to be there until 7pm, but it went on until after 9pm because of how good the turnout was.

“It was great, and it’s always nice to interact with those younger fans. They are the future of the club. All the staff and players were blown away by the response that we had on the night.”

A sign of things to come

Goodwin added: “That is something that we will be looking to do a lot more in the future; getting back to the old-fashioned open days at the stadium and things like that.

“When the fans turn out in such great numbers like they do, it is good for us to be able to show them our appreciation.”  

More from Dundee United

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United boss' VAR stand is 100% correct AND good use of…
Danny Armstrong's tackle, pictured, was not referred to the monitor.
SFA panel delivers VAR verdict on 3 huge Dundee United decisions amid talks over…
2
Sam Dalby in action for Dundee United against Motherwell at Fir Park.
Motherwell vs Dundee United: Team news, head-to-head record and who is the card-happy ref?
Dundee United players celebrate against Killie
Dundee United: 'Best 90 minutes of season' against Kilmarnock is blueprint for Motherwell clash
Luca Stephenson strides forward in possession for Dundee United
Could Dundee United loan success attract more Liverpool starlets?
Dundee United players mob manager Jim McLean.
Jim McLean glory years began with Dundee United's 1979 League Cup win
Dundee United defender Emmanuel Adegboyega roars with delight
Emmanuel Adegboyega loan plan outlined by Norwich as Dundee United progress hailed
Dundee United flyer Kristijan Trapanovski at St Andrews
Kristijan Trapanovski fitness latest as Dundee United boss stays cool on Will Ferry absence
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin
Jim Goodwin backs 'clarity' search after Dundee United's Willie Collum talks revealed
3
Steven McLean attends the monitor for the one and only time on Saturday
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United hold Willie Collum talks as SFA panel comes under the microscope

Conversation