Jim Goodwin ‘blown away’ by Dundee United fan event as Tannadice boss makes ‘one man and his dog’ contrast

Jim Goodwin insists he was “blown away” by the turnout at Dundee United’s annual calendar signing.

More than 1,500 adoring Arabs were in attendance to meet their heroes on Tuesday evening. The queue snaked out the door of Tenpin in Dundee, causing the event to run TWO HOURS later than initially scheduled.

For Goodwin, it was night-and-day compared to some festive events he has experienced in the past.

And it served to underline the feelgood factor surrounding the high-flying Tangerines.

“I think that probably shows that the supporters are happy with what they are seeing,” said Goodwin. “On the other side of that coin, I’ve been part of teams that have been struggling and two men and a dog turn up!

“We had it on the schedule for a couple of hours on Tuesday evening. We were expecting to be there until 7pm, but it went on until after 9pm because of how good the turnout was.

“It was great, and it’s always nice to interact with those younger fans. They are the future of the club. All the staff and players were blown away by the response that we had on the night.”

A sign of things to come

Goodwin added: “That is something that we will be looking to do a lot more in the future; getting back to the old-fashioned open days at the stadium and things like that.

“When the fans turn out in such great numbers like they do, it is good for us to be able to show them our appreciation.”