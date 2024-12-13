Concern grows for Dundee man, 39, missing for three weeks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Dundee

Concern grows for Dundee man, 39, missing for three weeks

Craig Taylor was last seen in the Menzieshill area of the city.

By Ben MacDonald
Missing Dundee man Craig Taylor
Craig Taylor, 39, was last seen in the Menzieshill area three weeks ago. Image: Police Scotland

Concern is growing for the welfare of a Dundee man who was last seen three weeks ago.

Craig Taylor, 39, was last seen around 8.45pm on Friday November 22 in the Menzieshill area of the city.

He is described as 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build and with very short black hair and facial hair.

When last seen he was wearing a black jacket, black gilet, blue jeans and black Nike trainers.

Craig is also believed to visit Perth and parts of Fife on occasion.

Officers working to establish the whereabouts of the missing man say they are now growing increasing concerned for his wellbeing.

Inspector Jamie Allen said: “It is important that we make sure he is safe and well.

“We are asking people to look out for him and let us know if you see him or know where he might be.

“Craig, if you see this appeal, please let someone know you are safe.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 3574 of Monday December 9.

More from Dundee

Mural Artist Diane Selbie with her favourite side showing the daffodils.
Broughty Ferry's Braw Tea gets top-up with beautiful mural
4
The Olympia in Dundee is set to reopen. Image: Kim Cessford/DC ThomsonC
Dundee Olympia pools set to reopen as maintenance work completed
Scott Robertson with wife Sam, and daughters Harper and Ella.
Wife's tribute to 'incredibly witty' former Dundee FC and Carnoustie footballer who died after…
Downfield Primary held a special event to mark the milestone. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Best pictures as Downfield Primary pupils celebrate 150 years of Dundee school
Dundee woman, Jade Cosgrove, 27.
Dundee woman left 'stranded in Malaysia' after being thrown off plane due to nut…
3
mum's search for missing Dundee man
Mum of Dundee man missing for 3 weeks 'praying he'll be home safe for…
George Low
Social club row leads to Dundee pensioner curfew
Ailsa Suttie
V&A Dundee HR manager banned from roads for Fife drink-drive
Lucian McIvor
'Cupid' stalker jailed for hounding woman in Fife
Dundee university
Inside Dundee University crisis meeting as bosses get vote of no confidence
14

Conversation