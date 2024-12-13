Concern grows for Dundee man, 39, missing for three weeks

Concern is growing for the welfare of a Dundee man who was last seen three weeks ago.

Craig Taylor, 39, was last seen around 8.45pm on Friday November 22 in the Menzieshill area of the city.

He is described as 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build and with very short black hair and facial hair.

When last seen he was wearing a black jacket, black gilet, blue jeans and black Nike trainers.

Craig is also believed to visit Perth and parts of Fife on occasion.

Officers working to establish the whereabouts of the missing man say they are now growing increasing concerned for his wellbeing.

Inspector Jamie Allen said: “It is important that we make sure he is safe and well.

“We are asking people to look out for him and let us know if you see him or know where he might be.

“Craig, if you see this appeal, please let someone know you are safe.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 3574 of Monday December 9.