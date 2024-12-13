Kyle Cameron showed St Johnstone boss his team values but St Mirren line-up is fresh piece of paper

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Kyle Cameron showed St Johnstone boss his team values but St Mirren line-up is fresh piece of paper

The Perth head coach has been preaching to his players about what makes a good team-mate.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone defender Kyle Cameron warms up at Pittodrie.
St Johnstone defender, Kyle Cameron. Image: SNS.

Kyle Cameron gave Simo Valakari his most satisfying experience since he took over as St Johnstone boss.

But a superb performance from the on-loan Notts County man in testing circumstances against Aberdeen is no guarantee that he will keep his place for Saturday’s visit of St Mirren.

Cameron’s readiness to step in for Bozo Mikulic after the Croatian picked up an injury in the Pittodrie warm-up showed Valakari that the principles he is trying ingrain in his Saints squad are more than just words.

However, the Finn treats every team selection as a blank piece of paper, meaning a rapid return to fitness for Mikulic could mean a rapid return to the bench for Cameron.

“Kyle took his opportunity,” said Valakari. “Big credit to him. He was the leader of our backline in the game.

St Johnstone defender Kyle Cameron beats Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet to the ball.
Kyle Cameron mops up danger. Image: SNS.

“It was a statement about how I want my players to behave.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re in the starting team or not – you prepare yourself and if the opportunity comes, you are ready for it.

“Kyle was ready.

“I said straight after the match how important it was. Normally I don’t speak too much about individuals because it’s all about the team performance.

“But this was about one of our key values – and values define what type of team we will be.

“It’s easy to talk about them but it’s the actions that matter.

“I was so happy – it’s the most happy I have been.

“If Kyle hadn’t been ready, we would have lost. In this league, at this level, if you’re not prepared and right, game day is too late.

“If you’re negative in the days before the match, of course you are not ready.

“I saw Kyle during the week – he was doing as I wanted him to do as an opponent for our strikers in training so we could prepare our starting line-up to be as good as possible.”

Bozo Mikulic makes a tackle against Rangers.
Bozo Mikulic in action against Rangers. Image: SNS.

On who will start the St Mirren game as Jack Sanders’ central defensive partner, Valakari added: “There is more to picking a team than just saying ‘if you play well, you keep the jersey’.

“I always try to pick the best starting line-up for that individual match.

“All a player can control is train well, play well and the rest is out of his hands.”

Mikulic and Andre Raymond will both be available to face the Buddies.

“Andre trained today and Bozo has trained for a couple of days,” Valakari reported.

“Because of the difficult weather conditions last week, we had been changing from a very hard artificial surface to soft grass.

“The big man felt some sharp pain in his calf and he couldn’t move it.

“If my players tell me they can’t play, I 100% trust them.

“Big credit to our medical department.

“It wasn’t something with the muscle. It was to do with the nerve and they were able to release it at the start of the week.”

Saints will be without Sven Sprangler, who picked up his sixth booking at Pittodrie.

“Of course, we have seen how well Sven has played,” said Valakari.

“I’m disappointed for the boy because I can’t remember him making a bad tackle.

“Actually, the one he got his yellow card for at Aberdeen was Champions League level defending.

“It was a brilliant example of how you stop the transition of an opponent in open field – winning the ball with good body contact.

“I feel that it should have been applauded rather than got a yellow card.

“I’ve told Sven I would obviously rather have him available but we’re not going to waste anytime thinking about missing him.

Aaron Essel warms up ahead of St Johnstone's game against Aberdeen.
Could Aaron Essel replace Sven Sprangler? Image: SNS.

“We have got alternatives – Aaron (Essel), Lewis (Neilson) and other different options.”

A torrid 20 minutes after half-time cost Saints dearly the last time they faced St Mirren.

The players now have a chance to show they have taken their manager’s post-match observations on board.

“I hope we have learned since then that every action matters,” said Valakari.

“Can I get control of the ball for us? Can I get a free-kick for us?

“In that game we won the ball but straightaway we gave it back or put it out for a throw-in. With a bit more quality we can breathe and go again ourselves.

“If a spell lasts as long as it did in that game it’s almost impossible to defend.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Simo Valakari at a St Johnstone press conference.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari reveals double fitness boost ahead of St Mirren game
St Johnstone defender, Sam McClelland, warming up before a game.
St Johnstone boss reveals Sam McClelland comeback boost and maps out return timescale
Mark O'Hara scores with a header against St Johnstone for St Mirren.
St Mirren star impressed by St Johnstone's new style - but believes it could…
Aaron Essel warms up ahead of St Johnstone's game against Aberdeen.
How to replace Sven Sprangler - 3 options for St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari…
St Johnstone captain Nicky Clark before the game against Aberdeen.
St Johnstone star Nicky Clark loving life as captain and creator
Fashion designer, Jade Robertson, with St Johnstone's new third kit.
St Johnstone unveil new Taylor Swift-inspired charity third kit
St Johnstone striker Uche Ikpeazu arrives to watch a game.
St Johnstone striker Uche Ikpeazu starts rehab 'from scratch'
Sven Sprangler passes to a St Johnstone team-mate.
Why St Johnstone star Sven Sprangler will miss St Mirren game and not the…
Kyle Cameron is the new St Johnstone captain.
Kyle Cameron: St Johnstone star on captaincy switch and life under Simo Valakari
Nicky Clark was St Johnstone's captain and attacking fulcrum against Aberdeen. Image: Russell Cheyne/Shutterstock
3 St Johnstone talking points from Aberdeen as Nicky Clark midfield rebirth lauded

Conversation