Dunblane craft brewery announces first taproom event

Dunblane’s craft brewery will host its first taproom event the Saturday before Christmas.

Sheep in Wolf’s Clothing Brewery, which moved into a unit on Duckburn Industrial Estate in October, will open its doors to the public on December 21, from 2pm to 12am.

A range of the brewery’s own beers will be available on tap, as well as beers from guest producers.

Wine, cider and whisky will also be offered for anyone who might prefer those to a pint.

Customers can enjoy a drink on-site in the taproom attached to the brewery, or purchase cans of beer to take home with them.

It will also give beer lovers an opportunity to see the Sheep in Wolf’s Clothing brewing set-up for themselves.

Owner and brewer Matty Dixon said: “I’m nervous and excited to welcome people through the doors for the first time.

“I’m really hopeful folks will enjoy themselves enough to come back each month – not just because of the great experience, but so they can enjoy witnessing first-hand the evolution of the space and my employment mission for folks with physical and/or neurological diversity.”

Despite its close proximity to Christmas, the inaugural taproom day will have a country music theme.

“We promise: no Slade or Mariah Carey,” said Matty.

“Plaid, triple-denim, cowboy boots and hats are all absolutely recommended, but not required.”

Social Sundays to combat loneliness

Sheep in Wolf’s Clothing Brewery will also host its first Social Sunday the day after the taproom event, on Sunday, December 22.

Between 12pm and 4pm, the brewery will be open to anyone who would like some company, with free cups of tea, coffees and biscuits served.

Matty said: “Mental health is something close to my heart and I’ve always battled with the feeling of loneliness and struggling to feel as though I belong.

“I’m determined to make the brewery a place for anyone and everyone, where all who enter are equal.

“I’m going to run Social Sundays the day after every monthly taproom event, for anyone who’d just like some company.

“No expectations – you don’t even have to chat, just come down and be around other people and don’t be alone.”

Brewing to begin in 2025

Sheep in Wolf’s Clothing recently had a new brewery floor fitted, and its brewing equipment is now in place in its new home.

Though Matty hasn’t begun making beer in Dunblane yet, he hopes to do so early in 2025.

Originally from Banchory in Aberdeenshire, Matty started Sheep in Wolf’s Clothing from a garage in London in July 2021.

The brand’s products range from alcohol-free lager (0.5% ABV) to 5% IPAs.

Matty is passionate about producing great-tasting session-strength beer of all types.

Session beers have an ABV of less than 5% – Matty’s own all come in between 3% and 4.2%.

