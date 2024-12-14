Dunblane craft brewery announces first taproom event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunblane craft brewery announces first taproom event

Sheep in Wolf’s Clothing Brewery will welcome customers to its new home before Christmas.

By Alex Watson
A blue brewery floor has now been fitted inside the Dunblane unit, and brewing equipment has arrived. Image: Sheep in Wolf's Clothing Brewery
Dunblane’s craft brewery will host its first taproom event the Saturday before Christmas.

Sheep in Wolf’s Clothing Brewery, which moved into a unit on Duckburn Industrial Estate in October, will open its doors to the public on December 21, from 2pm to 12am.

A range of the brewery’s own beers will be available on tap, as well as beers from guest producers.

Wine, cider and whisky will also be offered for anyone who might prefer those to a pint.

The brewery’s equipment recently arrived and is now in its new home in Dunblane. Image: Sheep in Wolf’s Clothing Brewery

Customers can enjoy a drink on-site in the taproom attached to the brewery, or purchase cans of beer to take home with them.

It will also give beer lovers an opportunity to see the Sheep in Wolf’s Clothing brewing set-up for themselves.

Owner and brewer Matty Dixon said: “I’m nervous and excited to welcome people through the doors for the first time.

“I’m really hopeful folks will enjoy themselves enough to come back each month – not just because of the great experience, but so they can enjoy witnessing first-hand the evolution of the space and my employment mission for folks with physical and/or neurological diversity.”

Matty Dixon launched his brewery in July 2021, but now it has found a home in Dunblane. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

Despite its close proximity to Christmas, the inaugural taproom day will have a country music theme.

“We promise: no Slade or Mariah Carey,” said Matty.

“Plaid, triple-denim, cowboy boots and hats are all absolutely recommended, but not required.”

Social Sundays to combat loneliness

Sheep in Wolf’s Clothing Brewery will also host its first Social Sunday the day after the taproom event, on Sunday, December 22.

Between 12pm and 4pm, the brewery will be open to anyone who would like some company, with free cups of tea, coffees and biscuits served.

Matty said: “Mental health is something close to my heart and I’ve always battled with the feeling of loneliness and struggling to feel as though I belong.

This space will be transformed into a taproom for the December 21 event. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

“I’m determined to make the brewery a place for anyone and everyone, where all who enter are equal.

“I’m going to run Social Sundays the day after every monthly taproom event, for anyone who’d just like some company.

“No expectations – you don’t even have to chat, just come down and be around other people and don’t be alone.”

Brewing to begin in 2025

Sheep in Wolf’s Clothing recently had a new brewery floor fitted, and its brewing equipment is now in place in its new home.

Though Matty hasn’t begun making beer in Dunblane yet, he hopes to do so early in 2025.

Originally from Banchory in Aberdeenshire, Matty started Sheep in Wolf’s Clothing from a garage in London in July 2021.

Cans of Sheep in Wolf’s Clothing beer, which will be sold at the taproom day, along with draft pints. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

The brand’s products range from alcohol-free lager (0.5% ABV) to 5% IPAs.

Matty is passionate about producing great-tasting session-strength beer of all types.

Session beers have an ABV of less than 5% – Matty’s own all come in between 3% and 4.2%.

Conversation