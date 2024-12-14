Why Pine Lodge Auction in Dunshalt is ‘Fife’s best kept secret’

Auctioneer Sean Dowie is in full flow at Pine Lodge Auction house in Dunshalt as the former mushroom farm shed in the Howe of Fife comes alive with the crackle of excitement and the clink of the gavel.

“Lot 38 – a selection of collectables,” the 32-year-old declares.

He pauses as his father Brian, who founded the auction house, holds up an ornate swan ornament to the packed, attentive crowd searching for a bargain.

The bidding starts at £10. A few rapid fire bids and nods of the head later from the midst of the crowd, and the box of items sells for £30.

“Lot 39 – a pair of binoculars. Who’ll give me £20? £10? £5?”, he asks before they sell for £8.

It’s a freezing night outside, and there’s a definite need for hats and jackets inside the cold, unheated, former mushroom shed at Greenmyre Farm.

But this place that once cultivated crops now nurtures a new harvest – forgotten treasures, antiques and oddities, all waiting to be claimed by eager bidders.

With each lot at the weekly three-hour Wednesday night auction sale, the past is brought to life again, and in the vibrant dance of bidding, old stories find new homes.

Who established Pine Lodge Auction?

The Courier spoke to Brian Dowie, 60, a native of Auchtermuchty, who is the founder and heart of the family-run Pine Lodge Auction business.

Born and raised in ‘Muchty, Brian attended Auchtermuchty Primary and Bell Baxter High School.

When he left school at 16, he started in the meat industry.

He spent over a decade working for Speedie Brothers in Cupar, the auction mart which was located at the site where Lidl now stands.

When Cupar’s old livestock market closed, he moved to Edinburgh to work for another meat company, Olivers, where he was a gaffer.

However, when ‘Mad Cow Disease‘ struck, the business faced tough times, and Brian’s position was impacted.

The company made the decision to open a new venture in Cupar, which also included a furniture shop and auction.

Brian worked part-time in this auction, dividing his time between Cupar and Forfar.

But as often happens in business, things changed, and soon Brian, along with others, was laid off.

What inspired Brian to take the plunge?

Brian had learned a great deal about running auctions.

So when his former boss suggested he pursue this line of work independently, the seed was planted for Pine Lodge Auction.

With no more than £36 to his name, Brian took the plunge and held his first auction in the year 2000 in Cupar.

Brian’s early days in business were challenging but rewarding.

He worked out of a small space in East Road, Cupar, for around six to seven months before moving to a shed in Ladybank.

Over time, he grew the business by continuing to buy and sell items, eventually outgrowing the Ladybank location.

After 15 years, he moved to the current location in Dunshalt, where Pine Lodge Auction has remained ever since.

It was at this point that Brian’s family began to play a larger role in the business.

His son, Sean, joined him after finishing school, followed by his other son, Ryan, after college.

The family’s involvement continued to expand, with other relatives, including cousin Gavin and his girlfriend, coming on board, and Brian’s wife Trish handling all the paperwork.

Where does Pine Lodge Auction get its sale items from?

A key aspect of Pine Lodge Auctions’ success lies in its focus on local house clearances, especially those involving bereavements.

“It’s basically word of mouth and lawyers getting in touch to clear bereaved estates,” says Brian.

“We’ll clear a house completely after bereavement – sell what we can sell and dispose of what we have to dispose of or donate to charities what we think is fit.”

Bizarrely, Brian also receives two loaded shipping containers twice a year from a man he’s never met in Egypt.

“He found us on Facebook,” smiles Brian.

“I think a lot of it comes from refurbished Egyptian hotels. He buys old stuff cheap – and some of it ends up here in Dunshalt!”

It is this attention to detail and trusted relationships that has led to many repeat customers.

What memorable items have been auctioned?

Brian says the auction house is known for its wide range of items, including everything from rare whisky collections to antique furniture and valuable watches.

“You get an eye for what’s going to sell and spotting hidden gems” says Brian.

“But sometimes you get a really big surprise.

“Something you think might make £1,000 makes £3,000.

“One standout example is a ladies’ Rolex watch that sold for £5,000.

“A very rare collection of Fife postcards also stands out as something that sold really well.”

What’s the secret of success for Pine Lodge Auction?

The business has adapted to modern times by incorporating social media into its marketing efforts.

Sean handles the online presence, promoting the auctions through Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

However, the family still maintains an “in-person” auction model, a relative rarity and ongoing attraction in today’s digital age.

“Folk can just walk in,” Brian says.

“As everyone says to me, the best thing about this business is it’s ‘the best kept secret in Fife’.

“Nobody kens anything aboot it. They do! But they’ll say ‘oh we’ve never been’!”

“People come from all over Scotland, England, Ireland – everywhere.

“Sometimes you’ll get some really heated competition with the ‘in room’ environment.”

Brian adds that “just about everything sells”.

Anything that doesn’t gets donated to charity after three weeks of trying.

“We’ve raised a lot for CHAS in Kinross,” he says.

“The current total we’ve raised for CHAS is £122,299 and 2p.

“But we’ve also become a bit of a community hub. We have retirees who volunteer their time sorting through items every week.”

“We have the viewings every Wednesday and the sale every Wednesday night, and then we start all over again for the following week.”

For more information, go to the Pine Lodge Auction website.