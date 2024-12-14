Why Pine Lodge Auction in Dunshalt is ‘Fife’s best kept secret’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Past Times

Why Pine Lodge Auction in Dunshalt is ‘Fife’s best kept secret’

From a former mushroom farm shed to a bustling auction house, Brian Dowie and his family transform forgotten treasures into cherished finds in the heart of Fife.

Auctioneer Sean Dowie, 32, in full flow at Pine Lodge Auction in Dunshalt. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Auctioneer Sean Dowie, 32, in full flow at Pine Lodge Auction in Dunshalt. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Michael Alexander

Auctioneer Sean Dowie is in full flow at Pine Lodge Auction house in Dunshalt as the former mushroom farm shed in the Howe of Fife comes alive with the crackle of excitement and the clink of the gavel.

“Lot 38 – a selection of collectables,” the 32-year-old declares.

He pauses as his father Brian, who founded the auction house, holds up an ornate swan ornament to the packed, attentive crowd searching for a bargain.

The bidding starts at £10. A few rapid fire bids and nods of the head later from the midst of the crowd, and the box of items sells for £30.

“Lot 39 – a pair of binoculars. Who’ll give me £20? £10? £5?”, he asks before they sell for £8.

Family affair: (from left) Ryan Dowie, 29, Brian Dowie, 60, Sean Dowie, 32, and Gavin Dowie, 29, at Pine Lodge Auction in Dunshalt prior to a sale. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

It’s a freezing night outside, and there’s a definite need for hats and jackets inside the cold, unheated, former mushroom shed at Greenmyre Farm.

But this place that once cultivated crops now nurtures a new harvest – forgotten treasures, antiques and oddities, all waiting to be claimed by eager bidders.

With each lot at the weekly three-hour Wednesday night auction sale, the past is brought to life again, and in the vibrant dance of bidding, old stories find new homes.

Who established Pine Lodge Auction?

The Courier spoke to Brian Dowie, 60, a native of Auchtermuchty, who is the founder and heart of the family-run Pine Lodge Auction business.

Born and raised in ‘Muchty, Brian attended Auchtermuchty Primary and Bell Baxter High School.

When he left school at 16, he started in the meat industry.

He spent over a decade working for Speedie Brothers in Cupar, the auction mart which was located at the site where Lidl now stands.

Pine Lodge Auction founder and owner Brian Dowie. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

When Cupar’s old livestock market closed, he moved to Edinburgh to work for another meat company, Olivers, where he was a gaffer.

However, when ‘Mad Cow Disease‘ struck, the business faced tough times, and Brian’s position was impacted.

The company made the decision to open a new venture in Cupar, which also included a furniture shop and auction.

Brian worked part-time in this auction, dividing his time between Cupar and Forfar.

But as often happens in business, things changed, and soon Brian, along with others, was laid off.

What inspired Brian to take the plunge?

Brian had learned a great deal about running auctions.

So when his former boss suggested he pursue this line of work independently, the seed was planted for Pine Lodge Auction.

With no more than £36 to his name, Brian took the plunge and held his first auction in the year 2000 in Cupar.

Brian’s early days in business were challenging but rewarding.

He worked out of a small space in East Road, Cupar, for around six to seven months before moving to a shed in Ladybank.

Over time, he grew the business by continuing to buy and sell items, eventually outgrowing the Ladybank location.

After 15 years, he moved to the current location in Dunshalt, where Pine Lodge Auction has remained ever since.

It was at this point that Brian’s family began to play a larger role in the business.

Auction porter Ryan Dowie, 29, with silverware at Pine Lodge Auction in Dunshalt. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

His son, Sean, joined him after finishing school, followed by his other son, Ryan, after college.

The family’s involvement continued to expand, with other relatives, including cousin Gavin and his girlfriend, coming on board, and Brian’s wife Trish handling all the paperwork.

Where does Pine Lodge Auction get its sale items from?

A key aspect of Pine Lodge Auctions’ success lies in its focus on local house clearances, especially those involving bereavements.

“It’s basically word of mouth and lawyers getting in touch to clear bereaved estates,” says Brian.

“We’ll clear a house completely after bereavement – sell what we can sell and dispose of what we have to dispose of or donate to charities what we think is fit.”

Auction porter, Gavin Dowie, 29, sets out a foot stool at Pine Lodge Auction prior to a sale. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Bizarrely, Brian also receives two loaded shipping containers twice a year from a man he’s never met in Egypt.

“He found us on Facebook,” smiles Brian.

“I think a lot of it comes from refurbished Egyptian hotels. He buys old stuff cheap – and some of it ends up here in Dunshalt!”

It is this attention to detail and trusted relationships that has led to many repeat customers.

What memorable items have been auctioned?

Brian says the auction house is known for its wide range of items, including everything from rare whisky collections to antique furniture and valuable watches.

“You get an eye for what’s going to sell and spotting hidden gems” says Brian.

“But sometimes you get a really big surprise.

Auctioneer Sean Dowie, 32, at Pine Lodge Auction. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“Something you think might make £1,000 makes £3,000.

“One standout example is a ladies’ Rolex watch that sold for £5,000.

“A very rare collection of Fife postcards also stands out as something that sold really well.”

What’s the secret of success for Pine Lodge Auction?

The business has adapted to modern times by incorporating social media into its marketing efforts.

Sean handles the online presence, promoting the auctions through Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

However, the family still maintains an “in-person” auction model, a relative rarity and ongoing attraction in today’s digital age.

“Folk can just walk in,” Brian says.

An eclectic mix of items are sold at Pine Lodge Auction. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“As everyone says to me, the best thing about this business is it’s ‘the best kept secret in Fife’.

“Nobody kens anything aboot it. They do! But they’ll say ‘oh we’ve never been’!”

“People come from all over Scotland, England, Ireland – everywhere.

“Sometimes you’ll get some really heated competition with the ‘in room’ environment.”

Brian adds that “just about everything sells”.

Anything that doesn’t gets donated to charity after three weeks of trying.

Large crowds as Pine Lodge Auction gets under way in Dunshalt. Image: Michael Alexander

“We’ve raised a lot for CHAS in Kinross,” he says.

“The current total we’ve raised for CHAS is £122,299 and 2p.

“But we’ve also become a bit of a community hub. We have retirees who volunteer their time sorting through items every week.”

“We have the viewings every Wednesday and the sale every Wednesday night, and then we start all over again for the following week.”

For more information, go to the Pine Lodge Auction website.

More from Past Times

Dundee Unesco City of Design lead officer, Annie Marrs with the 'designer' Christmas trees in Nethergate. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
How has Dundee changed in 10 years as a Unesco City of Design?
St Andrews-raised author Vicki Masters is launching The Pittenweemers. Image: Vicki Masters
What happened when Anstruther community found 250 starving Spanish sailors in their harbour?
2
Rod Stewart is mobbed by fans during the opening in December 1974. Image: DC Thomson.
Why Rod Stewart needed Hot Legs in Dundee in 1974
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Waters Rising exhibition preview Picture shows; Franciszka 'Franka' Doris adds her memories to the exhibition.. Waters Rising exhibition, Perth Museum. Supplied by Image: Supplied Date; 06/11/2024
Perth student recalls 'frantic' journey to get mum to safety as museum spotlights 'catastrophic'…
Dundee United players mob manager Jim McLean.
Jim McLean glory years began with Dundee United's 1979 League Cup win
Mickey Mouse greets shoppers outside the store in City Square in 1997.
How the House of Mouse brought the Disney store to Dundee
The 10.38 Glasgow Queen Street to Perth train arrives on April 12 1983. Image: Derek Crowe.
Hop on board as picture gallery transports you back to Stirling Railway Station in…
The Mona being recovered from the sands of the Buddon. Image: DC Thomson.
Stopped watch a poignant symbol of lives cut short in Broughty Ferry lifeboat disaster
Shoppers look on as Edwyn Collins sits down with a guitar to perform at Our Price in Dundee in 1990.
Edwyn Collins: Journey from Dundee to A Girl Like You and beyond
Christmas shopping at John Menzies in December 1979. Image: DC Thomson.
Here's what shops across Dundee were stocking for Christmas in 1979
3

Conversation