How has Dundee changed in 10 years as a Unesco City of Design?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Entertainment

How has Dundee changed in 10 years as a Unesco City of Design?

Dundee's Unesco City of Design status is helping reshape communities and boost its global reputation. But amid financial pressures, can the city sustain its bold vision?

Dundee Unesco City of Design lead officer, Annie Marrs with the 'designer' Christmas trees in Nethergate. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dundee Unesco City of Design lead officer, Annie Marrs with the 'designer' Christmas trees in Nethergate. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Michael Alexander

Ten years ago, Dundee etched its name on to the global stage, becoming the UK’s first Unesco City of Design.

It’s a title that celebrates the city’s creativity, resilience, and bold vision for the future.

From the V&A Dundee design museum reshaping the waterfront to grassroots design projects breathing new life into communities, the power of design is touching every corner of the city.

But why does design matter – and how is it continuing to shape the Dundee we know today?

Do potential budget cuts threaten Dundee’s Unesco status and ambitions, as highlighted by over 600 signatories in an ‘open letter’ to the council?

Barista Fraser inside EH9 Espresso holding a cup of coffee
EH9 Espresso owner Fraser Smith. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Fife-raised Dundee coffee shop owner Fraser Smith, 29, was studying sports management in Edinburgh when Dundee attained Unesco City of Design status in December 2014.

The young entrepreneur is in no doubt that Unesco status has “put Dundee on the map”.

Today, as the owner of EH9 Espresso, with locations on Perth Road and Annfield Road, the former Madras College pupil, who grew up in Newport, integrates design into every aspect of his business.

“We showcase local talent, with paintings by students adorning the walls and furniture crafted from recycled bottle tops made by local makers,” he says.

“It’s inherent to who we are.

Fraser Smith of EH9 and Russell Pepper of Open/Close Dundee with artist Lauren Morsley and her designs outside EH9 Expresso. Image: Lauren Morsley

“But our café’s commitment to design extends beyond its walls.

“We’ve partnered with initiatives like Art Night festival and Open/Close Dundee, a street art charity.

“Every six months, we commission an artist to create a digital artwork displayed on a billboard at our Perth Road location.

“The artwork is then turned into merchandise, with sales funding future commissions, creating a sustainable model that supports Dundee’s creative community.”

What difference has Dundee Unesco City of Design status made to young artists?

Dundee-based illustrator and printmaker Lauren Morsley, 28, grew up in Kirkcaldy and studied illustration at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design, graduating in 2018.

Now fully self-employed, she has designed for various freelance projects and murals, including EH9 and Open/Close Dundee.

Notable artwork recently appeared on flats in Stobswell.

Lauren Morsley. Image: Dundee Design Festival

She’s in no doubt Unesco status has helped underpin a “bigger thriving creative industry” in Dundee.

But crucially, she says, creativity has become the backbone of countless industries, often in ways that aren’t immediately apparent.

stobswell mural open close dundee
Lauren’s mural on Craigie Street in Stobswell. Credit: Russell Pepper.

“Creative thinking has a remarkable power to unite and inspire, influencing the way we interact with the world and each other,” says Lauren, whose work is notable for its bold and colourful designs.

“It not only drives innovation and functionality but also fosters connections among people and entire communities whether you are a designer or not.”

What’s the view of the Dundee Unesco City of Design team?

Annie Marrs, lead officer with the Dundee Unesco City of Design team, says design has shifted from being a niche subject to a city-wide value system, extending way beyond the city centre.

One delightful illustration of this cultural transformation is the annual ‘designer’ Christmas trees installation at The Steeple.

The vibrant initiative turns recycled materials into works of art.

Dundee Unesco City of Design lead officer, Annie Marrs with the ‘designer’ Christmas trees in Nethergate. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Now in its third year, the city centre project has brought together local designers, schools, and youth organisations.

They craft innovative trees from materials like aluminium cans, music records, bike parts, and driftwood.

Each tree is not only a visual spectacle but also a celebration of creativity, sustainability, and collaboration.

Annie sees this as emblematic of what Unesco designation means for Dundee.

“When you talk about Unesco status in Dundee, you could quite easily mention things like ‘we built the V&A’, one of those big things,” she says.

Dundee Unesco City of Design lead officer, Annie Marrs with the Design Christmas Trees in Nethergate. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“But actually, I think when you drill down a little bit deeper, in the last 10 years, Dundee has become a city that actually values design more widely.

“It’s a place that has worked really hard to understand the important role that design can have and that designers can make in our city.

“I think it’s almost like a mindset shift, and it’s something that we see in Scandinavian countries – this idea that design is in their DNA.”

Dundee has ‘grown in confidence’ since receiving Unesco City of Design status

Dundee, it could be said, has always had design at its heart, whether that be textiles, electronics or digital technologies.

But Annie says what’s changed most in the last decade, is the city has become a “lot more confident” to proudly talk about, not only design heritage, but also the contemporary design scene.

“It’s an understanding that good design and working with designers can actually make positive change and can improve lives,” she says.

Dundee University held a public event in 2016 to mark the city’s status as a Unesco City of Design. The panel was (back from left) Brian Beattie, Gillian Easson, David Martin, Stewart Murdoch and Laura Aalto. Front: Deyan Sudjic and Philip Long.

“But the other thing is that it has contributed to part of that bigger story around Dundee’s reputational growth as a tourist destination.

“A place that’s a little bit different – perhaps off the beaten track, which has this real, kind of local focus, but there’s also that bigger international reputation.”

Transforming public spaces: The Union Street experiment

Union Street – which connects the city centre with the Waterfront – is an example of new design-led approaches to the city centre.

Over the past few years, Dundee City Council has been working alongside the Unesco City of Design team to create a concept of how a city centre thoroughfare could be improved.

The project, which has been funded by the sustainable transport charity Sustrans, has brought together designers and the local community who have worked in tandem to create the proposal.

Dundee Unesco City of Design lead officer, Annie Marrs with the Design furniture in Union Street. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

It follows on from the pedestrianisation of the street, which was implemented during summer 2020.

There has been some controversy.

A Dundee property boss, for example, recently warned about a lack of transparency and engagement over longer term plans for the street.

Annie Marrs, lead officer for Dundee Unesco City of Design and Councillor Steven Rome, look at some of the plans/models for Union Street. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

However, Annie says most Union Street businesses have been in favour of the changes.

Zeki Asar, 31, owner of family-run cafe Soo Delicious Café at 41 Union Street, says the changes have been “very good for the business – especially in summer time” because there’s no traffic.

Zeki Asar, owner of Soo Delicious in Union Street. Image: Michael Alexander

“One or two business owners are not in favour,” he says.

“They want to park or do deliveries right outside.

“But I think this makes it a better atmosphere. Customers love it. In summer, they want to sit outside, relax, watch the world. It’s like they are abroad.

“I think it’s great for the city and great for our street.”

Unesco status has brought ‘new perspectives’ to city photographers

Lochee-born Ian Scrymgeour, a lifelong Dundonian, has been an enthusiastic participant in Dundee’s Photo City: Photo Walks.

Inspired by V&A Dundee’s Photo City exhibition, the walks brought together photographers of all levels to explore Dundee’s neighbourhoods.

Ian joined six of the seven walks, which attracted 282 participants across locations like the city centre, Whitfield, and Broughty Ferry.

He admits he was initially “skeptical” about Dundee’s Unesco City of Design designation. But now he sees its value and looks at the city “differently”.

Photographer Ian Scrymgeour with the new photo book launched as part of Dundee Unesco City of Design 10th anniversary. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“I’ve always focused on people, but now I pay more attention to the environment and buildings they interact with,” says the recent retiree from the manufacturing sector.

One of Ian’s photographs – a black-and-white shot of Cox’s Stack and Camperdown Works – was included in a book launch at The McManus on December 10.

Retired teacher Sue Powrie, who moved to Dundee in 2010, shares Ian’s enthusiasm.

Ian Scrymgeour and other amateur Dundee photographers with the new photo book launched as part of Dundee Unesco City of Design 10th anniversary. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Joining the walks with her Dundonian husband Bruce, she discovered new parts of the city, including the “graffiti wall” near the Apex Hotel.

“At first, I thought it was just graffiti, but learning about the artists and photographing their work made me see it in a different light.”

The walks’ participants now meet monthly under their own steam, continuing to share their work via Instagram @dundeecityphotowalks.

Can Dundee maintain its Unesco City of Design status?

Dr Stacey Hunter, creative director of the 2024 Dundee Design Festival, says Dundee’s designation as the UK’s only Unesco City of Design has been transformative, positioning the city as a hub for creativity, collaboration, and opportunity.

Dundee’s ultimate strength, she says, lies in its ability to connect grassroots creatives with city leaders and decision-makers, working together for a better future.

Dundee Design Festival 2024 creative director Dr Stacey Hunter. Image: Grant Anderson

“Where I think Dundee punches above its weight is in its dedication to meeting the needs of individual designers as well as considering the multiplicity of ways it can create opportunities and benefits for the whole community,” she says.

However, there’s no room for complacency.

While the designation is lifelong, it hinges on ongoing commitment to using design as a strategic tool.

Annie says: “It’s not about something we’ve done in the past, it’s about what we’re doing in the future.

“However, Unesco can remove designations if it wants to, or if it sees a reason to…as long as we don’t do something bad.”

Could budget cuts impact on Dundee Unesco City of Design status?

Financial pressures undoubtedly pose a risk, with Dundee City Council proposing to cut its annual £60,000 contribution to the Unesco team as part of wider budget reductions.

This funding directly supports staff and key initiatives that underpin the city’s Unesco status.

The potential cut has sparked concerns among designers and residents.

Dundee jewellery designer Joanne MacFadyen who runs Tea Green Events is co-author of an open letter supporting Unesco City of Design. Image: DC Thomson

A recent open letter created by Dundee-based jeweller Jo MacFadyen of Tea Green Events and designer Louise Forbes has so far gathered over 700 signatures urging the council to reconsider.

Advocates highlight the vital role design plays in Dundee’s cultural identity and international reputation.

While Annie and the Unesco City of Design team acknowledge the tough circumstances local authorities face, designers fear funding cuts could jeopardise the Unesco accolade and risk its removal.

They want as many members of the public as possible to lend their support.

What’s the view of Dundee City Council on possible  budget cuts?

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “The council has a legal requirement to set a balanced budget every year.

“The current financial outlook makes this exceptionally challenging, and difficult decisions will have to be taken.

“A report agreed by councillors on November 18 indicates a potential budget shortfall of £15.6m for next financial year.

“No decisions have yet been taken in relation to next year’s budget.

“The report by council officers puts forward a number of possible options for savings which will be the subject of public consultation.

“The consultation gives people across the city the chance to provide feedback on the council’s spending priorities.

“This consultation will be the most extensive in recent years.

“The responses will be considered by officers developing their savings proposals and elected members who will set the budget early next year.”

More from Entertainment

To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Xmas show roundup 2024 Picture shows; Christian Edwards as Max Detweiler; Kirsty Findlay as Maria Rainer with the Von Trapp children. . The Sound of Music, Pitlochry Festival Theatre. Supplied by Image: Fraser Band Date; 20/11/2024 Pitlochry Festival Theatre - Sound of Music.
Behind the scenes with Pitlochry theatre's Von Trapp children
CR0051027 - Rebecca Baird Story - Perthshire area - Photos of Rebecca trying out paddleboarding at Willowgate Activity Centre for a catch-all 'things to do' listicle for Perth - Picture shows Rebecca Baird and lead instructor Sam Garthwaite -- Willowgate Activies Centre, Perth - Thursday 28th November 2024 Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
7 exciting and entertaining things to do in Perth (that aren't eating or drinking)
St Andrews-raised author Vicki Masters is launching The Pittenweemers. Image: Vicki Masters
What happened when Anstruther community found 250 starving Spanish sailors in their harbour?
2
Retired Tayside wildlife crime officer Alan Stewart, 77, at home in Perthshire. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The Methven man once called the UK's 'foremost wildlife detective' isn't letting retirement stop…
CR0051031, Rebecca Baird, St Andrews. Bumper Listicle. Picture shows; Pics of Rebecca at St Andrews aquarium, listening to Shark and Rays talk by Aquarium employee Fin Hamill. This is for St Andrews 'things to do' bumper listicle. Tuesday 26th November 2024. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
5 great things to do if you're spending a day in St Andrews
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Waters Rising exhibition preview Picture shows; Franciszka 'Franka' Doris adds her memories to the exhibition.. Waters Rising exhibition, Perth Museum. Supplied by Image: Supplied Date; 06/11/2024
Perth student recalls 'frantic' journey to get mum to safety as museum spotlights 'catastrophic'…
Manager Marta Raynor chats with Gayle while she stands behind the bar at The Keys Bar in St Andrews.
5 of the best bars and pubs in St Andrews
3
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Derek Forbes interview Picture shows; Charlie Burchill, Mel Gaynor and Derek Forbes in Paris. na. Supplied by Image: Supplied Date; Unknown
Ex-Simple Minds bassist hints at lasting frictions with former bandmates as he heads to…
The Average White Band on stage.
Average White Band prepares for one last hurrah after 50 years of picking up…
2
Mhairi Cormack, an outreach worker with Clued Up in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
From Dundee art student to Fife drugs worker: The inspiring journey of Mhairi Cormack

Conversation