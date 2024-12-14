How has Dundee changed in 10 years as a Unesco City of Design?

Ten years ago, Dundee etched its name on to the global stage, becoming the UK’s first Unesco City of Design.

It’s a title that celebrates the city’s creativity, resilience, and bold vision for the future.

From the V&A Dundee design museum reshaping the waterfront to grassroots design projects breathing new life into communities, the power of design is touching every corner of the city.

But why does design matter – and how is it continuing to shape the Dundee we know today?

Do potential budget cuts threaten Dundee’s Unesco status and ambitions, as highlighted by over 600 signatories in an ‘open letter’ to the council?

Fife-raised Dundee coffee shop owner Fraser Smith, 29, was studying sports management in Edinburgh when Dundee attained Unesco City of Design status in December 2014.

The young entrepreneur is in no doubt that Unesco status has “put Dundee on the map”.

Today, as the owner of EH9 Espresso, with locations on Perth Road and Annfield Road, the former Madras College pupil, who grew up in Newport, integrates design into every aspect of his business.

“We showcase local talent, with paintings by students adorning the walls and furniture crafted from recycled bottle tops made by local makers,” he says.

“It’s inherent to who we are.

“But our café’s commitment to design extends beyond its walls.

“We’ve partnered with initiatives like Art Night festival and Open/Close Dundee, a street art charity.

“Every six months, we commission an artist to create a digital artwork displayed on a billboard at our Perth Road location.

“The artwork is then turned into merchandise, with sales funding future commissions, creating a sustainable model that supports Dundee’s creative community.”

What difference has Dundee Unesco City of Design status made to young artists?

Dundee-based illustrator and printmaker Lauren Morsley, 28, grew up in Kirkcaldy and studied illustration at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design, graduating in 2018.

Now fully self-employed, she has designed for various freelance projects and murals, including EH9 and Open/Close Dundee.

Notable artwork recently appeared on flats in Stobswell.

She’s in no doubt Unesco status has helped underpin a “bigger thriving creative industry” in Dundee.

But crucially, she says, creativity has become the backbone of countless industries, often in ways that aren’t immediately apparent.

“Creative thinking has a remarkable power to unite and inspire, influencing the way we interact with the world and each other,” says Lauren, whose work is notable for its bold and colourful designs.

“It not only drives innovation and functionality but also fosters connections among people and entire communities whether you are a designer or not.”

What’s the view of the Dundee Unesco City of Design team?

Annie Marrs, lead officer with the Dundee Unesco City of Design team, says design has shifted from being a niche subject to a city-wide value system, extending way beyond the city centre.

One delightful illustration of this cultural transformation is the annual ‘designer’ Christmas trees installation at The Steeple.

The vibrant initiative turns recycled materials into works of art.

Now in its third year, the city centre project has brought together local designers, schools, and youth organisations.

They craft innovative trees from materials like aluminium cans, music records, bike parts, and driftwood.

Each tree is not only a visual spectacle but also a celebration of creativity, sustainability, and collaboration.

Annie sees this as emblematic of what Unesco designation means for Dundee.

“When you talk about Unesco status in Dundee, you could quite easily mention things like ‘we built the V&A’, one of those big things,” she says.

“But actually, I think when you drill down a little bit deeper, in the last 10 years, Dundee has become a city that actually values design more widely.

“It’s a place that has worked really hard to understand the important role that design can have and that designers can make in our city.

“I think it’s almost like a mindset shift, and it’s something that we see in Scandinavian countries – this idea that design is in their DNA.”

Dundee has ‘grown in confidence’ since receiving Unesco City of Design status

Dundee, it could be said, has always had design at its heart, whether that be textiles, electronics or digital technologies.

But Annie says what’s changed most in the last decade, is the city has become a “lot more confident” to proudly talk about, not only design heritage, but also the contemporary design scene.

“It’s an understanding that good design and working with designers can actually make positive change and can improve lives,” she says.

“But the other thing is that it has contributed to part of that bigger story around Dundee’s reputational growth as a tourist destination.

“A place that’s a little bit different – perhaps off the beaten track, which has this real, kind of local focus, but there’s also that bigger international reputation.”

Transforming public spaces: The Union Street experiment

Union Street – which connects the city centre with the Waterfront – is an example of new design-led approaches to the city centre.

Over the past few years, Dundee City Council has been working alongside the Unesco City of Design team to create a concept of how a city centre thoroughfare could be improved.

The project, which has been funded by the sustainable transport charity Sustrans, has brought together designers and the local community who have worked in tandem to create the proposal.

It follows on from the pedestrianisation of the street, which was implemented during summer 2020.

There has been some controversy.

A Dundee property boss, for example, recently warned about a lack of transparency and engagement over longer term plans for the street.

However, Annie says most Union Street businesses have been in favour of the changes.

Zeki Asar, 31, owner of family-run cafe Soo Delicious Café at 41 Union Street, says the changes have been “very good for the business – especially in summer time” because there’s no traffic.

“One or two business owners are not in favour,” he says.

“They want to park or do deliveries right outside.

“But I think this makes it a better atmosphere. Customers love it. In summer, they want to sit outside, relax, watch the world. It’s like they are abroad.

“I think it’s great for the city and great for our street.”

Unesco status has brought ‘new perspectives’ to city photographers

Lochee-born Ian Scrymgeour, a lifelong Dundonian, has been an enthusiastic participant in Dundee’s Photo City: Photo Walks.

Inspired by V&A Dundee’s Photo City exhibition, the walks brought together photographers of all levels to explore Dundee’s neighbourhoods.

Ian joined six of the seven walks, which attracted 282 participants across locations like the city centre, Whitfield, and Broughty Ferry.

He admits he was initially “skeptical” about Dundee’s Unesco City of Design designation. But now he sees its value and looks at the city “differently”.

“I’ve always focused on people, but now I pay more attention to the environment and buildings they interact with,” says the recent retiree from the manufacturing sector.

One of Ian’s photographs – a black-and-white shot of Cox’s Stack and Camperdown Works – was included in a book launch at The McManus on December 10.

Retired teacher Sue Powrie, who moved to Dundee in 2010, shares Ian’s enthusiasm.

Joining the walks with her Dundonian husband Bruce, she discovered new parts of the city, including the “graffiti wall” near the Apex Hotel.

“At first, I thought it was just graffiti, but learning about the artists and photographing their work made me see it in a different light.”

The walks’ participants now meet monthly under their own steam, continuing to share their work via Instagram @dundeecityphotowalks.

Can Dundee maintain its Unesco City of Design status?

Dr Stacey Hunter, creative director of the 2024 Dundee Design Festival, says Dundee’s designation as the UK’s only Unesco City of Design has been transformative, positioning the city as a hub for creativity, collaboration, and opportunity.

Dundee’s ultimate strength, she says, lies in its ability to connect grassroots creatives with city leaders and decision-makers, working together for a better future.

“Where I think Dundee punches above its weight is in its dedication to meeting the needs of individual designers as well as considering the multiplicity of ways it can create opportunities and benefits for the whole community,” she says.

However, there’s no room for complacency.

While the designation is lifelong, it hinges on ongoing commitment to using design as a strategic tool.

Annie says: “It’s not about something we’ve done in the past, it’s about what we’re doing in the future.

“However, Unesco can remove designations if it wants to, or if it sees a reason to…as long as we don’t do something bad.”

Could budget cuts impact on Dundee Unesco City of Design status?

Financial pressures undoubtedly pose a risk, with Dundee City Council proposing to cut its annual £60,000 contribution to the Unesco team as part of wider budget reductions.

This funding directly supports staff and key initiatives that underpin the city’s Unesco status.

The potential cut has sparked concerns among designers and residents.

A recent open letter created by Dundee-based jeweller Jo MacFadyen of Tea Green Events and designer Louise Forbes has so far gathered over 700 signatures urging the council to reconsider.

Advocates highlight the vital role design plays in Dundee’s cultural identity and international reputation.

While Annie and the Unesco City of Design team acknowledge the tough circumstances local authorities face, designers fear funding cuts could jeopardise the Unesco accolade and risk its removal.

They want as many members of the public as possible to lend their support.

What’s the view of Dundee City Council on possible budget cuts?

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “The council has a legal requirement to set a balanced budget every year.

“The current financial outlook makes this exceptionally challenging, and difficult decisions will have to be taken.

“A report agreed by councillors on November 18 indicates a potential budget shortfall of £15.6m for next financial year.

“No decisions have yet been taken in relation to next year’s budget.

“The report by council officers puts forward a number of possible options for savings which will be the subject of public consultation.

“The consultation gives people across the city the chance to provide feedback on the council’s spending priorities.

“This consultation will be the most extensive in recent years.

“The responses will be considered by officers developing their savings proposals and elected members who will set the budget early next year.”