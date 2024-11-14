Full list of proposed Dundee cuts as council faces £15m budget black hole

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Full list of proposed Dundee cuts as council faces £15m budget black hole

The local authority is asking people for their views on a series of cuts proposed to plug the budget shortfall.

By Laura Devlin
School crossing patrollers are facing the axe. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Dundee City Council is teeing up millions of pounds worth of cuts in an effort to balance next year’s budget.

In a committee report published earlier this week, the local authority outlined two dozen proposals they say could save the city around £6 million.

Included in these are plans to cut the frequency of waste collections and the closure of  swimming pools in five city secondary schools.

The Ancrum Activity Centre could also be for the chopping block.

But what other measures are Dundee City Council proposing and how much will it save?

The Courier takes a look at the council’s plans.

Funding cutbacks

Dundee City Council (DCC) could remove the revenue budget it provides to support community regeneration in the city.

It’s estimated this would save the local authority £452,000 in both the 2025/26 and 2026/27 financial years.

This could come into effect from April 1.

DCC are also looking at ceasing the provision of funding to support the UNESCO city of design.

This could save £120,000 over the next two years.

The Dundee Rep is among the organisations of getting its council financial support reduced. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

The council’s budget to support the marketing of the city could also be scrapped. This would save £80,000.

The following cultural organisations could also be at risk of getting their funding reduced:

  • Dundee Science Centre
  • Dundee Industrial Heritage
  • Dundee Contemporary Arts
  • Dundee Rep

Children services

Dundee City Council is looking at potentially shaving £1.4m off the children’s services budget in 2024/25 and 2025/26.

School crossing patrollers could also be scrapped in areas which do not meet guidance set out by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents.

School crossing patrollers could face the axe. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

This could save DCC £286,000 over the next two years and would come into effect in August 2025.

The devolved school budgets in secondary schools could also be cut by 1%. This would save a little over £1m.

Dundee City Council payments

The local authority could cease or reduce funding which supports community organisations, a move it says could save around £1.7m.

These organisations include:

  • Brooksbank Centre and Services
  • Dundee Citizens Advice Services
  • Dudhope Centre – Bharatiya Ashram
  • Dundee International Women’s Centre
  • Boomerang

DCC is also looking at stopping the provision of small grants it gives to support work on equalities.

Dundee International Women’s Centre could see its funding reduced. Image: DC Thomson.

The revenue top-up it gives to enhance funding available for discretionary housing payments could also be removed.

This measure may also be taken regarding the funding for the Scottish Welfare Fund.

City provisions

DCC is looking at reducing the funding it allocates to support civic events in the city – a move which is estimated to save £112,000.

The budget which supports events in the city, including the provision of Christmas lights, may also be removed. This would save £320,000.

Dundee’s Christmas lights budget could be under threat. Image: Supplied.

Also proposed is cutting the number of wardens in place across Dundee, which could save £205,000 over the next two years.

Transport

Dundee City Council is considering ending the subsidy for the Dundee to
Heathrow air service when the contract expires in 2025.

Also proposed is stopping the subsidy of the evening and Sunday
services on the number 10 bus.

A flight landing at Dundee Airport. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

This would save £268,000 over the next two years.

A reduction in the budget that supports sustainable transport is also an option – with potential savings of £74,000.

Waste services

In addition to potentially cutting the frequency of waste collections, Dundee City Council is also considering withdrawing the small skip service.

This would be replaced with either larger skips or commercial bins and could save £100,000.

Bin workers will go on strike in Tayside Fife and Stirling later this month.
Waste collections could change. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

The summer opening hours at Baldovie and Riverside recycling centres could also be scrapped, with savings of £20,000.

Other savings proposals

Also on the table is ending the non statutory work Dundee City Council carries out
investigating road accidents and safety.

This could save £47,000 in both 2025/26 and 2026/27.

<span style="font-size: 12px">The seasonal lifeguarding service at Broughty Ferry beach could end. Image: DC Thomson. </span>

The Council could also cease the lifeguarding service that is provided on a seasonal basis at Broughty Ferry beach.

This would save £64,000 over the next two years.

