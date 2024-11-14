Full list of proposed Dundee cuts as council faces £15m budget black hole

Dundee City Council is teeing up millions of pounds worth of cuts in an effort to balance next year’s budget.

In a committee report published earlier this week, the local authority outlined two dozen proposals they say could save the city around £6 million.

Included in these are plans to cut the frequency of waste collections and the closure of swimming pools in five city secondary schools.

The Ancrum Activity Centre could also be for the chopping block.

But what other measures are Dundee City Council proposing and how much will it save?

The Courier takes a look at the council’s plans.

Funding cutbacks

Dundee City Council (DCC) could remove the revenue budget it provides to support community regeneration in the city.

It’s estimated this would save the local authority £452,000 in both the 2025/26 and 2026/27 financial years.

This could come into effect from April 1.

DCC are also looking at ceasing the provision of funding to support the UNESCO city of design.

This could save £120,000 over the next two years.

The council’s budget to support the marketing of the city could also be scrapped. This would save £80,000.

The following cultural organisations could also be at risk of getting their funding reduced:

Dundee Science Centre

Dundee Industrial Heritage

Dundee Contemporary Arts

Dundee Rep

Children services

Dundee City Council is looking at potentially shaving £1.4m off the children’s services budget in 2024/25 and 2025/26.

School crossing patrollers could also be scrapped in areas which do not meet guidance set out by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents.

This could save DCC £286,000 over the next two years and would come into effect in August 2025.

The devolved school budgets in secondary schools could also be cut by 1%. This would save a little over £1m.

Dundee City Council payments

The local authority could cease or reduce funding which supports community organisations, a move it says could save around £1.7m.

These organisations include:

Brooksbank Centre and Services

Dundee Citizens Advice Services

Dudhope Centre – Bharatiya Ashram

Dundee International Women’s Centre

Boomerang

DCC is also looking at stopping the provision of small grants it gives to support work on equalities.

The revenue top-up it gives to enhance funding available for discretionary housing payments could also be removed.

This measure may also be taken regarding the funding for the Scottish Welfare Fund.

City provisions

DCC is looking at reducing the funding it allocates to support civic events in the city – a move which is estimated to save £112,000.

The budget which supports events in the city, including the provision of Christmas lights, may also be removed. This would save £320,000.

Also proposed is cutting the number of wardens in place across Dundee, which could save £205,000 over the next two years.

Transport

Dundee City Council is considering ending the subsidy for the Dundee to

Heathrow air service when the contract expires in 2025.

Also proposed is stopping the subsidy of the evening and Sunday

services on the number 10 bus.

This would save £268,000 over the next two years.

A reduction in the budget that supports sustainable transport is also an option – with potential savings of £74,000.

Waste services

In addition to potentially cutting the frequency of waste collections, Dundee City Council is also considering withdrawing the small skip service.

This would be replaced with either larger skips or commercial bins and could save £100,000.

The summer opening hours at Baldovie and Riverside recycling centres could also be scrapped, with savings of £20,000.

Other savings proposals

Also on the table is ending the non statutory work Dundee City Council carries out

investigating road accidents and safety.

This could save £47,000 in both 2025/26 and 2026/27.

The Council could also cease the lifeguarding service that is provided on a seasonal basis at Broughty Ferry beach.

This would save £64,000 over the next two years.