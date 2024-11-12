Dundee bin collection cuts and 5 school pool closures among city council cost-saving proposals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee bin collection cuts and 5 school pool closures among city council cost-saving proposals

The local authority is staring down the barrel of a £15m budget shortfall.

By Laura Devlin
Bin collections could be cut under Dundee City Council proposals. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Bin collections could be cut and school pools closed under Dundee City Council plans to help balance next year’s budget.

The local authority has unveiled a series of cost cutting options they say could save the city nearly £6m.

It comes a little over two weeks after a council report revealed the organisation was staring down the barrel of a £15.6m budget shortfall.

The report outlined Dundee City Council would be required to make savings from across areas including children and families services, city development and corporate costs.

Now, a fresh report has detailed the scope of possible cuts facing the local authority.

Range of cost cutting proposals

This includes reducing grey bin collections to once every three weeks. Food waste collections could also be cut to once every two weeks.

It’s also proposed brown bin collections be cut to once every four weeks.

Council chiefs say this would save the local authority £134,000 in 2025/26 and a further £268,000 the following year.

Dundee City Council is also looking at closing the pools at Baldragon, Grove and Harris academies and St John’s RC High School and St Paul’s RC High School.

If approved, this would come into effect from August 1 2025 and save Dundee City Council £620,000 over the next two years.

Other cost saving proposals include: 

  • Reducing the devolved school budgets in secondary schools by 1%
  • Closing Ancrum Activity Centre
  • Withdrawing summer opening hours at Baldovie and Riverside recycling centres
  • Scrapping the seasonal lifeguarding service at Broughty Ferry beach
  • Ending financial support for Dundee flights to London
  • Removing city centre events budget, including Christmas lights provision
  • Reducing number of wardens in place across the city

Public to have their say

In addition to the swathe of potential cuts, Dundee City Council is looking at reducing their workforce.

Raising additional income through initiatives such as leasing one or more floors in Dundee House on a commercial basis is also being considered.

Members of the public are being asked to have their say on the proposals in a four-week consultation expected to begin later this month.

The outcome of this will be shared with councillors before the Dundee budget is set in February.

Council leader Mark Flynn added: “I must stress that no decisions have been taken.

“What we need to do is listen to the views of people, to understand their priorities and any impacts that changes will have on them.

“The more people who take part, and the more detailed feedback given, the more informed our decision making will be.”

Conversation