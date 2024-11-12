Nutella deal for Fife firm will see giant dispensers sold across UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Nutella deal for Fife firm will see giant dispensers sold across UK

Kirkcaldy's Sephra will be responsible for distributing large manual and automatic Nutella dispensers — shaped to look like the iconic table-top jar.

By Paul Malik
One of the giant Nutella dispensers in operation. Image: DC Thomson/Supplied
One of the giant Nutella dispensers in operation. Image: DC Thomson/Supplied

Fife food company Sephra has secured the rights to produce giant Nutella dispensers for hotels and restaurants.

The landmark deal will see the Kirkcaldy company distribute the popular hazelnut spread in huge pump-handled tubs exclusively for the UK and Irish commercial food markets.

Nutella sells more than 12 million jars a year, a rate of one sold every 2.5 seconds.

And Sephra will be responsible for distributing manual and automatic dispensers — shaped to look like the iconic table-top jar — for use in hotel buffets, bakers and dessert parlours.

They will sell Nutella dispensers and the spread-filled cartridges through its website and product brochures.

The firm hopes to sell around 5,000 of the dispensers in the first year, with units retailing for as much as £299 — which could result in sales just shy of £1.5m.

Nutella dispensers produced in Fife

A manual pump and electric dispenser are offered for commercial sale.

The devices will take a 1kg pod of spread, and dispense it in consistent 15g servings.

Sephra operations director John Laughlin said food businesses would be able to save on packaging and plastic costs, as well as overall purchasing costs associated with having to buy individual tubs.

He explained how the deal had taken around two years to finalise, which was secured for an undisclosed fee.

“We are forecast to sell 5,000 with Ferrero in the UK and Irish market within the first twelve months.

“The hotels or commercial enterprises will buy the kit, so the dispensers, then they will purchase the Nutella product.

“We are extremely excited about this announcement, and working closely together with Nutella and Ferrero over the coming years.”

Sephra in growth year

Sephra is a food and ingredient supplier to bakeries, hotels, cafes and dessert restaurants.

The company started in Fife in 2003, through the manufacture and sale of chocolate fountains.

And growth has been on the agenda for Sephra over the last 12 months, John adds.

“Sephra is on track for a very good 2024, on par for 40% growth on last year. It has been a good year for chocolate, we have sold more this last year than we ever have before.

“We’ve sold about 400 tonnes of it this year.

“And working with larger distributers across the UK, the year has gone great. With sales, staffing levels and contracts.”

Nutella dispensers

Nutella was launched in Italy by the Ferrero company after the Second World War.

Zareen Deboo, foodservice channel operators manager at Ferrero UK & Ireland said: “Shaped like our iconic jars, our dispensers give operators a new way to drive those impulse purchases while consumers are out-of-home, and benefit from the big brand power of the Nutella name.

One of the Nutella dispensers, which will be produced in Fife by Sephra. Image: Sephra/Ferrero.

“We know that customers will pay more for the delicious taste of a well-known brand like Nutella, so with our innovative new products, we can help operators boost their business and appeal to consumer demand.”

More from Business

Dea McGill
Inside story of how Dundee Waterfront darling Brassica and restaurant owner's £20k swindle unravelled
5
Stephen Thompson inside an Eddy's Food Station outlet. Image: Stewart Attwood
Stephen Thompson: Inside business failure that led to bankruptcy for ex-Dundee United chief
Paul Smith, director of Apex Acoustics, at his premises in Dundee. Image: Dougie Nicolson / DC Thomson
Dundee sound engineer on 30 years as Apex Acoustics boss
Michael Murrie, Green Thumb. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dundee entrepreneur on how varied career path led to boss of lawn care franchise
Finlay Adams, 25, of Cupar was recently crowned Scottish Novice Champion just two years after joining Quinn's Boxing Club - but first he had to give up his unhealthy lifestyle, Image: Rowan Bibby/DC Thomson
How Quinn's Boxing Club in Fife is helping young people overcome their fears and…
Ceramic Tile Warehouse in Kirkcaldy, which has closed. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Job losses as Kirkcaldy's Ceramic Tile Warehouse closes suddenly
Someone working with a calculator and laptop to work out tax.
Everything you need to know about the inheritance tax changes
Staff on the Magnum production line in Kirkcaldy. Image: Chris Watt Photography
Christmas expectation sees 30,000 litres of whisky cream bottled in Fife
Entertainment from the Courier Business Awards 2024 Image: Mhairi Edwards/ DC Thomson.
Behind the scenes of our Courier Business Awards 2024 winners
Faskally Caravan Park. Image: Faskally Caravan Park
Highland Perthshire caravan park changes hands after 70 years under same family

Conversation