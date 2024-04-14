Dundee Union Street transformation takes step forward as final proposals unveiled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee Union Street transformation takes step forward as final proposals unveiled

Dundee City Council has been working alongside the UNESCO City of Design team to create a concept of how city centre street could be improved.

By Laura Devlin
Consultation with the local community has been ongoing for a number of years. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Plans to redesign Dundee’s Union Street have taken a step forward as a 3-D model of its potential transformation is revealed.

Over the past three years, Dundee City Council has been working alongside the UNESCO City of Design team to create a concept of how city centre thoroughfare could be improved.

The project, which has been funded by the sustainable transport charity Sustrans, has brought together designers and the local community who have worked in tandem to create the proposal.

It follows on from the closure and pedestrianisation of the street, which was implemented during summer 2020.

Desire for green spaces

Five key themes emerged from the process – which included a desire for more green space and landscaping, and a ‘gateway’ introducing people to the location.

Annie Marrs, lead officer for City of Design Dundee said: “The project has brought together designers and people from the local community.

Annie Marrs and Councillor Steven Rome with the 3-D model. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“The designers developed different tools and methods to help people get their creativity out.

“The first stages were about gathering knowledge of the street and what people what to see.

“The second phase was then thinking about the inspiration behind the design and encourage people to tell us their ideas.

“And through all of that, the designers were able to distil it down into a final proposal that we now have on display.”

Designers Linsey McIntosh and Gary Kennedy with the model. Image: Dundee City Council.

Funding pitch next in line

The next stage of the project will see team pitch their ideas to the Scottish Government in a bid to secure the funding needed to make the transformation a reality – with work potentially beginning in early 2025.

And Councillor Steven Rome, convenor of the fair work, economic growth and infrastructure committee, says he is confident of success.

The team will now seek funding from the Scottish Government to make the transformation a reality. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

He said: “You can’t underestimate the work that has been done to get to this stage and going forward, it’s going to have support if we can evidence that.

“You have the most success when you have that planning behind something.”

The drawings and models will be kept on display at the Dundee Design House on Union Street until April 19.

Conversation