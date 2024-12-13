Dundee Broughty Ferry’s Braw Tea gets top-up with beautiful mural Dundee artist Diane Selbie painted Braw Tea's new mural in Broughty Ferry. Mural Artist Diane Selbie with her favourite side showing the daffodils. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson By meganavolio & loganhutchison December 13 2024, 4:29pm December 13 2024, 4:29pm Share Broughty Ferry’s Braw Tea gets top-up with beautiful mural Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5145147/broughty-ferry-braw-tea-mural-gallery/ Copy Link 1 comment The Braw Tea social enterprise building in Broughty Ferry has been spruced up with a huge mural. It was painted by Dundee artist Diane Selbie and depicts poppies, daffodils, tulips and bluebells. Among those at the unveiling ceremony at the Castle Green Pavilion were Dundee Lord Provost Bill Campbell, Eastern Primary School Choir and members of the community. Diane Selbie and the Braw Tea women are seen in front of one side of the mural. Our photographer Mhairi Edwards was there to capture the unveiling. Public Artist Diane Selbie with the Braw Tea girls showing one side of the mural. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson One side of the building showing the lovely red tulips. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson The event was a success and very well attended. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson The unveiling was well attended. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Mural Artist Diane Selbie with her favourite side showing the daffodils. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Eastern Primary School Choir sang some carols. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Eastern Primary School Choir sang some carols. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Mural Artist Diane Selbie, one of the Sponsors, Wendy Maltman from the Rotary Club, Lord Provost and his wife Bill and Yvonne Campbell and Braw Tea Director Jackie McKenzie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Broughty Ferry mural at Braw Tea Café. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
