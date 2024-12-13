Broughty Ferry’s Braw Tea gets top-up with beautiful mural

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Broughty Ferry’s Braw Tea gets top-up with beautiful mural

Dundee artist Diane Selbie painted Braw Tea's new mural in Broughty Ferry.

Mural Artist Diane Selbie with her favourite side showing the daffodils.
Mural Artist Diane Selbie with her favourite side showing the daffodils. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By meganavolio & loganhutchison

The Braw Tea social enterprise building in Broughty Ferry has been spruced up with a huge mural.

It was painted by Dundee artist Diane Selbie and depicts poppies, daffodils, tulips and bluebells.

Among those at the unveiling ceremony at the Castle Green Pavilion were Dundee Lord Provost Bill Campbell, Eastern Primary School Choir and members of the community.

Diane Selbie and the Braw Tea women are seen in front of one side of the mural.

Our photographer Mhairi Edwards was there to capture the unveiling.

Public Artist Diane Selbie with the Braw Tea girls showing one side of the mural
Public Artist Diane Selbie with the Braw Tea girls showing one side of the mural. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
One side of the building showing the lovely red tulips
One side of the building showing the lovely red tulips. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The event was a success and very well attended. Photo of attendees having a good time
The event was a success and very well attended. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The unveiling of the mural with attendees
The unveiling was well attended. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Mural Artist Diane Selbie with her favourite side showing the daffodils
Mural Artist Diane Selbie with her favourite side showing the daffodils. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Eastern Primary School Choir sang some carols.
Eastern Primary School Choir sang some carols. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Eastern Primary School Choir sang some carols.
Eastern Primary School Choir sang some carols. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Mural Artist Diane Selbie, one of the Sponsors, Wendy Maltman from the Rotary Club, Lord Provost and his wife Bill and Yvonne Campbell and Braw Tea Director Jackie McKenzie
Mural Artist Diane Selbie, one of the Sponsors, Wendy Maltman from the Rotary Club, Lord Provost and his wife Bill and Yvonne Campbell and Braw Tea Director Jackie McKenzie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry Mural at Braw Tea Café
Broughty Ferry mural at Braw Tea Café. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

