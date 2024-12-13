Broughty Ferry’s Braw Tea gets top-up with beautiful mural

The Braw Tea social enterprise building in Broughty Ferry has been spruced up with a huge mural.

It was painted by Dundee artist Diane Selbie and depicts poppies, daffodils, tulips and bluebells.

Among those at the unveiling ceremony at the Castle Green Pavilion were Dundee Lord Provost Bill Campbell, Eastern Primary School Choir and members of the community.

Diane Selbie and the Braw Tea women are seen in front of one side of the mural.

Our photographer Mhairi Edwards was there to capture the unveiling.