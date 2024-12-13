Dundee Best pictures as Downfield Primary pupils celebrate 150 years of Dundee school Pupils at the Dundee school marked the milestone with a special event for parents and carers. Downfield Primary held a special event to mark the milestone. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. By Laura Devlin December 13 2024, 12:32pm December 13 2024, 12:32pm Share Best pictures as Downfield Primary pupils celebrate 150 years of Dundee school Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5144687/best-pictures-as-downfield-primary-pupils-celebrate-150-years-of-dundee-school/ Copy Link 0 comment Downfield Primary pupils have been celebrating the school’s 150th anniversary with a special performance showcasing its history. Pupils at the Dundee school marked the milestone with an event on Thursday. The story of the school was showcased through drama and song and afterwards, adults got the opportunity to view a gallery of the work pupils had done. In recent months pupils have had classes looking at the history of the school uniform and designing possible future uniforms. They have also been researching how technology has evolved over the years, the development of houses, and have met with game designers, among other activities. Our photographer Steve Brown was there on Thursday to capture all the great work. P7 Pupils kick off their event with a Christmas carol to all the gathered parents and the Lord Provost . Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. P7 Pupils Ebon, Jamie, Archie and Conner with their exhibit on 150 years of radio. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. P7 Pupil Dixie with their exhibit on history of mobile phones. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. The school is celebrating its 150th anniversary. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. P7 Pupils Leo and Imogen with their exhibit on history of virtual reality. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. P7 Pupils Williams, Joe, Libby and Paul with their exhibit on cameras of the future. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. Pupils Amelia, Brooke, Phoebe and Mehr with their exhibit on laptops & computers. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. Mille and Max with their exhibit on history of Tesla & Ferrari. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. Kade, P-Jay, Barney, Emily and Clay with their exhibit on the history of PlayStation. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. Pupils Fern, Emily and Payton with their exhibit on 150 years of vacuums. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Conversation