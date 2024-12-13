Best pictures as Downfield Primary pupils celebrate 150 years of Dundee school

Downfield Primary pupils have been celebrating the school’s 150th anniversary with a special performance showcasing its history.

Pupils at the Dundee school marked the milestone with an event on Thursday.

The story of the school was showcased through drama and song and afterwards, adults got the opportunity to view a gallery of the work pupils had done.

In recent months pupils have had classes looking at the history of the school uniform and designing possible future uniforms.

They have also been researching how technology has evolved over the years, the development of houses, and have met with game designers, among other activities.

Our photographer Steve Brown was there on Thursday to capture all the great work.