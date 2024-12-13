Best pictures as Downfield Primary pupils celebrate 150 years of Dundee school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Best pictures as Downfield Primary pupils celebrate 150 years of Dundee school

Pupils at the Dundee school marked the milestone with a special event for parents and carers.

Downfield Primary held a special event to mark the milestone. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
By Laura Devlin

Downfield Primary pupils have been celebrating the school’s 150th anniversary with a special performance showcasing its history.

Pupils at the Dundee school marked the milestone with an event on Thursday.

The story of the school was showcased through drama and song and afterwards, adults got the opportunity to view a gallery of the work pupils had done.

In recent months pupils have had classes looking at the history of the school uniform and designing possible future uniforms.

They have also been researching how technology has evolved over the years, the development of houses, and have met with game designers, among other activities.

Our photographer Steve Brown was there on Thursday to capture all the great work.

P7 Pupils kick off their event with a Christmas carol to all the gathered parents and the Lord Provost . Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
P7 Pupils Ebon, Jamie, Archie and Conner with their exhibit on 150 years of radio. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
P7 Pupil Dixie with their exhibit on history of mobile phones. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
The school is celebrating its 150th anniversary. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
P7 Pupils Leo and Imogen with their exhibit on history of virtual reality. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
P7 Pupils Williams, Joe, Libby and Paul with their exhibit on cameras of the future. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Pupils Amelia, Brooke, Phoebe and Mehr with their exhibit on laptops & computers. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Mille and Max with their exhibit on history of Tesla & Ferrari. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Kade, P-Jay, Barney, Emily and Clay with their exhibit on the history of PlayStation.  Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Pupils Fern, Emily and Payton with their exhibit on 150 years of vacuums. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Conversation