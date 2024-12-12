Fife man kicked toddler and left child outside for ‘long periods’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife man kicked toddler and left child outside for ‘long periods’

Rhys Easton appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to wilful neglect and assault.

By Jamie McKenzie
Rhys Easton
Rhys Easton.

A 24-year-old Fife man kicked a toddler, failed to provide enough food and left the child outside for “long periods of time”.

Rhys Easton appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to wilfully neglecting and assaulting the child on various occasions over a period spanning more than two years.

Sheriff James Williamson condemned Easton’s conduct and gave him a community payback order with two years of offender supervision and 250 hours of unpaid work.

The sheriff told him: “If you breach this order, don’t expect a second opportunity.

“You will be sent to prison for the best part of two years if you breach the order.”

Admissions

Easton admitted assaulting and injuring the youngster on various occasions by repeatedly striking his victim’s head and body, including with kicks.

On various occasions over the same period he wilfully neglected the child in a manner likely to cause unnecessary suffering or injury.

Easton, of Methil, failed to provide sufficient food and drink and left the child outside for “long periods of time with insufficient protection from the weather”.

He failed to supervise the youngster, shouting and swearing and using derogatory names, and exposed the child to danger by giving access to tools and nails.

Prosecutors accepted a not guilty plea to a charge of assault, causing a spiral fracture to his victim’s leg to severe injury.

Defence lawyer Martin McGuire said Easton, who works part time as a bathroom fitter, has been assessed by social work as suitable for a non-custodial sentence.

The solicitor said: “In my submission, these are offences which took place in a period of time when Mr Easton was young. He is still only 24.

“It (the case) was disposed of without the necessity for trial.”

