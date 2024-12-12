Fife man kicked toddler and left child outside for ‘long periods’

A 24-year-old Fife man kicked a toddler, failed to provide enough food and left the child outside for “long periods of time”.

Rhys Easton appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to wilfully neglecting and assaulting the child on various occasions over a period spanning more than two years.

Sheriff James Williamson condemned Easton’s conduct and gave him a community payback order with two years of offender supervision and 250 hours of unpaid work.

The sheriff told him: “If you breach this order, don’t expect a second opportunity.

“You will be sent to prison for the best part of two years if you breach the order.”

Admissions

Easton admitted assaulting and injuring the youngster on various occasions by repeatedly striking his victim’s head and body, including with kicks.

On various occasions over the same period he wilfully neglected the child in a manner likely to cause unnecessary suffering or injury.

Easton, of Methil, failed to provide sufficient food and drink and left the child outside for “long periods of time with insufficient protection from the weather”.

He failed to supervise the youngster, shouting and swearing and using derogatory names, and exposed the child to danger by giving access to tools and nails.

Prosecutors accepted a not guilty plea to a charge of assault, causing a spiral fracture to his victim’s leg to severe injury.

Defence lawyer Martin McGuire said Easton, who works part time as a bathroom fitter, has been assessed by social work as suitable for a non-custodial sentence.

The solicitor said: “In my submission, these are offences which took place in a period of time when Mr Easton was young. He is still only 24.

“It (the case) was disposed of without the necessity for trial.”

