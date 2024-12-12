Perthshire camp under fire for cobwebs and ‘other people’s dirty stuff’ on TV show Four in a Bed

A Perthshire camp has come under fire for cobwebs and “other people’s dirty stuff” while appearing on TV show Four in a Bed.

Cultybraggan Camp, a former prisoner-of-war camp near Comrie, hosted guests on Wednesday’s episode of the Channel 4 show.

The series sees B&B owners taking turns to stay in each others’ accommodation as they compete to be crowned the best hosts.

While Cultybraggan won some praise for comfort, managers Sandie Donaldson and Chloe Watson were left shocked at the reviews for cleanliness in their four self-catering huts – which can be rented out for £125 per night.

The pair hosted Stephen and Margaret Munro from Lochbroom in the Highlands, Graham Fraser from Kiltarlity – also in the Highlands – and James and Neil Smith from Glasgow.

The first to arrive were James and Neil, who struggled to open their lockbox to get into the hut.

Once in, they felt their hut was “nice enough” but spotted cobwebs.

The following morning, the pair said they had slept very well but were not happy with the “constant” cattle grid noise early in the morning.

They said they were not sure if the camp offered value for money.

Stephen and Margaret arrived next and were happy with the size of their hut.

However, they were unhappy that no one was around to help them – as the managers are not based on the site – and were unimpressed by dishes and an oven that they said were unclean.

The pair later refused to eat a cooked breakfast – as Stephen insisted he was “not prepared to wash the pans” and Margaret said she did not expect to have to clean “others’ dirty stuff before you start”.

They described their breakfast experience as “pretty dire” and rated the meal two out of 10.

The only happy camper was Graham, who said the area was “quite nice” and liked his spacious hut.

He told the other guests he had enjoyed his stay.

He also argued that the camp was good value and offered plenty of facilities, adding: “It was comfortable, I got a perfect sleep.”

But he also had issues with cleanliness, saying he’d been forced to clean a pan before cooking with it.

During their visit, Sandie and Chloe treated the guests to a tour of the camp museum.

However, the pair were questioned about why they were not always present on-site.

Cultybraggan Camp hosts’ shock at cleanliness issues on Four in a Bed

They told the guests they managed nearly 80 properties in total and felt they did not need to be there all the time.

They also admitted they had never stayed in the accommodation themselves.

When the guests’ scores were revealed at the end of the show, Sandie and Chloe expressed their shock at reading about the dirty huts – saying they pride themselves on cleanliness.

They were also taken aback by criticism of them not being present during check-in and believed some of the guests had not “embraced” the experience.

The pair also suggested there may have been tactics at play in the bid to win this week’s contest.

But they were delighted with praise by some of the guests for their “comfortable” beds.

Only Graham said he would stay again.

Sandie and Chloe will find out on Friday if Cultybraggan Camp has won this week’s Four in a Bed.

The Courier has taken a look at past Tayside and Fife contestants on Four in a Bed, including the Laurel Bank Hotel in Markinch – which featured in October.