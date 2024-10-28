High scores for Fife hotel on Channel 4 series Four in a bed

A Fife hotel has come out with excellent marks after appearing on the Channel 4 series Four in a Bed.

The Laurel Bank Hotel in Markinch was a hit with all its guests saying they would go back for a repeat stay.

The show featured on the episode of the series broadcast on Monday night.

Owner, Lee Murray and his assistant, Emma Heard, said they were “very happy” with the scores awarded by all six guests who stayed in their accommodation.

Top marks for hospitality and breakfast

Lee, who has run the Markinch hotel since 2020, said after the guests all gave near to top marks in all categories, that he was delighted with the outcome.

The hotel scored top marks – 30 out of 30 – for the hospitality of the hosts and its breakfast.

Cleanliness gained a near perfect 29 out of 30 while guests marked a total of 27 out of the top mark for the quality of sleep they got.

The only disappointment for Lee came when one guest only gave seven out of 10 for the facilities.

The concerns centred round the TV being too high on the wall, the bathroom window didn’t open and the type of wardrobe doors.

Accepting he would deal with the window Lee suggested the TV was the perfect height if you sat on the sofa in the room.

Emma said the wardrobe doors were a matter of personal taste.

Lee was particularly happy his breakfast scored so highly with his guests.

He said: “I would have been really surprised if they didn’t like the breakfast.”

Meantime he was pleased that all guests said they would return.

All the guests said they would go back

All the guests commented on how welcoming and warm both Lee and Emma were.

They also agreed that the hotel and its breakfast were “great value for money.”

As a day out treat for their guests Lee and Emma took them on a visit to Hill of Tarvit mansion house and grounds.

Speaking to The Courier prior to the show being broadcast Lee said the whole filming process took around three months.

“They first contacted us in February last year and it was filmed in June last year.

“We don’t have a clue about how we will look on the show, I don’t really watch it myself and have no idea about how we are going to come across.

Lee and Emma visited other sites in Glasgow, Sunderland and Blackpool with the show and rated each on areas including cleanliness, hospitality and facilities.

The follow-ups with the other competitors have still to be broadcast.