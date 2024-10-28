High scores for Fife hotel on Channel 4 series Four in a bed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

High scores for Fife hotel on Channel 4 series Four in a bed

Owner of the Laurel Bank Hotel in Markinch, Lee Murray, says he's "very happy" with the results

By Lindsey Hamilton
Four in a bed in Markinch
Lee Murray and the Laurel Bank Hotel featured on Four in a Bed. Image: Supplied

A Fife hotel has come out with excellent marks after appearing on the Channel 4 series Four in a Bed.

The Laurel Bank Hotel in Markinch was a hit with all its guests saying they would go back for a repeat stay.

The show featured on the episode of the series broadcast on Monday night.

Owner, Lee Murray and his assistant, Emma Heard, said they were “very happy” with the scores awarded by all six guests who stayed in their accommodation.

Top marks for hospitality and breakfast

Lee, who has run the Markinch hotel since 2020, said after the guests all gave near to top marks in all categories, that he was delighted with the outcome.

The hotel scored top marks – 30 out of 30 – for the hospitality of the hosts and its breakfast.

Laurel Bank Hotel. Image: Laurel Bank Hotel

Cleanliness gained a near perfect 29 out of 30 while guests marked a total of 27 out of the top mark for the quality of sleep they got.

The only disappointment for Lee came when one guest only gave seven out of 10 for the facilities.

Lee Murray. Image: Laurel Bank Hotel

The concerns centred round the TV being too high on the wall, the bathroom window didn’t open and the type of wardrobe doors.

Accepting he would deal with the window Lee suggested the TV was the perfect height if you sat on the sofa in the room.

Emma said the wardrobe doors were a matter of personal taste.

Lee was particularly happy his breakfast scored so highly with his guests.

He said: “I would have been really surprised if they didn’t like the breakfast.”

Emma Heard. Image: Laurel Bank Hotel

Meantime he was pleased that all guests said they would return.

All the guests said they would go back

All the guests commented on how welcoming and warm both Lee and Emma were.

They also agreed that the hotel and its breakfast were “great value for money.”

As a day out treat for their guests Lee and Emma took them on a visit to Hill of Tarvit mansion house and grounds.

Speaking to The Courier prior to the show being broadcast Lee said the whole filming process took around three months.

“They first contacted us in February last year and it was filmed in June last year.

“We don’t have a clue about how we will look on the show, I don’t really watch it myself and have no idea about how we are going to come across.

Lee and Emma visited other sites in Glasgow, Sunderland and Blackpool with the show and rated each on areas including cleanliness, hospitality and facilities.

The follow-ups with the other competitors have still to be broadcast.

 

More from Fife

A91 near Auchtermuchty.
Police probe after bus and tractor collide on A91 near Auchtermuchty
Police attended Big Boss takeaway in St Andrews. Image: Supplied/Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Police close St Andrews takeaway Big Boss as owner charged over licensing breach
Sam Larg and Kate Carter-Larg on Saturday Kitchen.
St Andrews cafe boss tells Saturday Kitchen critics: 'I would wear same clothes again'
8
Younger Gardens St Andrews
Woman taken to hospital after car crashes into house in St Andrews
Left to right: Danni Menzies, Caz Milligan and Kirsten Cameron.
14 of the biggest social media influencers in Tayside, Fife and Stirling
18
Dunfermline Christmas lights in 2022. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dunfermline Christmas lights switch-on: Full details of 2024 festive event
Amber Henderson (left) as 'Martha' from Baby Reindeer.
Kirkcaldy woman goes viral for Baby Reindeer 'Martha' Halloween costume
2
Dylan Fawcett is missing from Kincardine in Fife. Image: Police Scotland
'Concerns growing' for welfare of missing Fife man, 25
Halloween Weather Forecast Tayside Fife Stirling
Will it stay dry for Halloween in Tayside, Fife and Stirling?
Katrena Coulson
Stalker who turned up at lawyer ex's new Fife home admits flouting contact ban

Conversation