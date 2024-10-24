Fife hotel set to appear on Channel 4 series Four in a Bed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife hotel set to appear on Channel 4 series Four in a Bed

The owner of the Laurel Bank Hotel in Markinch has revealed the "very strange" experience of filming for the reality show.

By Ellidh Aitken
Lee Murray and the Laurel Bank Hotel will feature on Four in a Bed. Image: Supplied
Lee Murray and the Laurel Bank Hotel will feature on Four in a Bed. Image: Supplied

A Fife hotel is set to appear on Channel 4 series Four in a Bed.

The Laurel Bank Hotel in Markinch will feature on the reality show on Monday.

The programme sees B&B owners taking turns staying with one another and voting for the best venue.

Laurel Bank owner Lee Murray and assistant Emma Herd will represent the hotel on the show.

Laurel Bank ‘hopes to come across well’ as Fife hotel stars on Four in a Bed

Lee, who has run the hotel since 2020, told The Courier: “The production company emailed us to ask if we were interested and we said yes.

“We then went through an interview process.

“The whole thing took about three months, they first contacted us in February last year and it was filmed in June last year.

“We don’t have a clue about how we will look on the show, I don’t really watch it myself and have no idea about how we are going to come across.

“I am hopeful we come across well.”

Emma Herd, Lee’s assistant at the Laurel Bank. Image: Supplied

Lee and Emma visited other sites in Glasgow, Sunderland and Blackpool with the show and rated each on areas including cleanliness, hospitality and facilities.

The 55-year-old said: “The other people came here to Laurel Bank first and we did drinks with them and we all spoke about our experiences.

“In the morning we did breakfast here and then we went on a day trip to Tarvit House in Cupar for a look around and we played a bit of hickory golf there.

“The next day we left here to get to Glasgow.

“We went to three other places – a glamping site in Glasgow and guest houses in Sunderland and Blackpool.

“If you go away when you’re in the industry, you always compare ideas, so it wasn’t dissimilar to that.

Laurel Bank owner on ‘strange’ filming experience for Four in a Bed

“You are paying attention a lot more – the other places were a bit different from us.

“We went in with open eyes and tried to be as honest as we could be without being disrespectful.

“The producers keep you apart when you’re not on camera so any conversation you have with the others is on camera.

“It is very strange but you get used to it. It is quite a long experience as it is two whole weeks, Monday to Friday.

“In between, we were trying to run the hotel. It was also the highland games that week, which is one of our busiest weeks at the hotel by a mile.

“It was a different couple of weeks but a great experience.”

The Laurel Bank Hotel in Markinch. Image: Supplied

Lee is planning to watch the show with his family but it will also be televised in the Laurel Bank bar and restaurant for customers to watch.

He added: “I hope it will be good for Markinch, for hospitality in the area.

“The industry has been going through a tough time so anything that shows hospitality in a good light is good and hopefully it will encourage people to stay here.

“I just hope it shows us in a good light or I will be devastated.”

Four in a Bed featuring The Laurel Bank will be on Channel 4 this Monday (October 28) at 5pm.

The show will also be available to stream on Channel 4 online.

