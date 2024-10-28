St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari reveals key backroom staff decision

St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari has confirmed Andy Kirk and Alex Cleland will be continuing as key parts of his backroom team.

The Perth head coach decided not to bring any coaches with him when he was recruited by the American owners to replace Craig Levein a few weeks ago.

Cleland has been on the McDiarmid Park coaching staff for a long time, while Kirk gave up a job as Brechin City’s manager to link up with mentor Levein.

Now, after watching the two men work on the training ground and take charge while he was forced to watch from the stand for two games, Valakari is convinced that the three of them – and goalkeeping coach Gordon Marshall – will make a strong off-pitch team.

“I didn’t know any of the existing staff,” said the Finn.

“After two days, when I saw how they worked, when I heard their ideas, when I felt their work ethic, I was OK: ‘These are good guys’.

“I made the right choice when talking with the owners that I wanted to come in alone and see.

Valakari on ‘good people’ at St Johnstone

“I always believed we have good people here and it’s been true.

“That’s been the benefit of staying outside, that I’ve been observing and seeing a whole lot of things.

“At the same time, it’s given the coaching staff a chance to show me what they’re capable of instead of me coming in and blowing up everything.

“It was the silver lining of the delay. I definitely see us working together now.”

Valakari added: “From my perspective, I’ve spoken to them individually and thanked them for their work.

“Now I am happy to keep them and if they are happy to stay, it’s very good. We have a good partnership.

“It’s about good people and good characters.

“They are fantastic characters but you need the football knowledge as well – and competence.

You need to go into a club, see what’s happened, get a feeling of the people who have been inside.” St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari

“They know what they’re talking about as well; they know the league, they know the teams, they know the players.

“There are a lot of plus points and I would be stupid not to use that.”

Two-way street at McDiarmid Park

Valakari made his mind up that he wanted Kirk to stay but he realised that the feeling would have to be mutual.

“Respect to Andy and his coaching career,” he said.

“My first question after the couple of weeks was: ‘Do you want to stay? I respect your decision’.

“Because maybe he would think he didn’t want to work with this guy.

“If he would prefer to go, I think he would have said to me because he’s an honest guy.

“Now we are together and it’s full blast forward.

“I’ve done this in other clubs.

“You need to go into a club, see what’s happened, get a feeling of the people who have been inside.

“Maybe different people working together will bring different skills out of each other.

“It doesn’t work that I am coming here and that I know everything. It’s all about the connection and relationships and working off it.”