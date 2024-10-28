St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari reveals key backroom staff decision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari reveals key backroom staff decision

The new Perth manager inherited a coaching team.

By Eric Nicolson
Simo Valakari with Andy Kirk during St Johnstone training
Simo Valakari with Andy Kirk. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari has confirmed Andy Kirk and Alex Cleland will be continuing as key parts of his backroom team.

The Perth head coach decided not to bring any coaches with him when he was recruited by the American owners to replace Craig Levein a few weeks ago.

Cleland has been on the McDiarmid Park coaching staff for a long time, while Kirk gave up a job as Brechin City’s manager to link up with mentor Levein.

Now, after watching the two men work on the training ground and take charge while he was forced to watch from the stand for two games, Valakari is convinced that the three of them – and goalkeeping coach Gordon Marshall – will make a strong off-pitch team.

“I didn’t know any of the existing staff,” said the Finn.

“After two days, when I saw how they worked, when I heard their ideas, when I felt their work ethic, I was OK: ‘These are good guys’.

“I made the right choice when talking with the owners that I wanted to come in alone and see.

Valakari on ‘good people’ at St Johnstone

“I always believed we have good people here and it’s been true.

“That’s been the benefit of staying outside, that I’ve been observing and seeing a whole lot of things.

“At the same time, it’s given the coaching staff a chance to show me what they’re capable of instead of me coming in and blowing up everything.

“It was the silver lining of the delay. I definitely see us working together now.”

The St Johnstone bench at Dens Park.
The St Johnstone bench, including manager Simo Valakari and coaches Andy Kirk and Alex Cleland, at Dens Park. Image: SNS.

Valakari added: “From my perspective, I’ve spoken to them individually and thanked them for their work.

“Now I am happy to keep them and if they are happy to stay, it’s very good. We have a good partnership.

“It’s about good people and good characters.

“They are fantastic characters but you need the football knowledge as well – and competence.

You need to go into a club, see what’s happened, get a feeling of the people who have been inside.” St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari

“They know what they’re talking about as well; they know the league, they know the teams, they know the players.

“There are a lot of plus points and I would be stupid not to use that.”

Two-way street at McDiarmid Park

Valakari made his mind up that he wanted Kirk to stay but he realised that the feeling would have to be mutual.

“Respect to Andy and his coaching career,” he said.

“My first question after the couple of weeks was: ‘Do you want to stay? I respect your decision’.

“Because maybe he would think he didn’t want to work with this guy.

Coaches Andy Kirk and Alex Cleland talking while standing side by side and wearing St Johnstone training jackets
St Johnstone coaches Andy Kirk and Alex Cleland will remain part of Simo Valakari’s team. Image: SNS.

“If he would prefer to go, I think he would have said to me because he’s an honest guy.

“Now we are together and it’s full blast forward.

“I’ve done this in other clubs.

“You need to go into a club, see what’s happened, get a feeling of the people who have been inside.

“Maybe different people working together will bring different skills out of each other.

“It doesn’t work that I am coming here and that I know everything. It’s all about the connection and relationships and working off it.”

Conversation