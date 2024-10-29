‘Disney St Andrews takeover’ fear among objections to £500k South Street plan

Plans for permanent pavement extensions in St Andrews are could lead to a Disney-style tourist takeover, it has been claimed.

Fife Council wants to spend £500,000 on widening footpaths on five sections of South Street.

Year-round outdoor dining areas outside some eateries are proposed, along with seating and bike racks.

However, St Andrews Community Council chairwoman Penelope Fraser says the plan is biased towards hospitality businesses only and “thus mainly to tourists”.

Speaking in a personal capacity, her objection reads: “It pays little heed to other types of businesses and little regard about the needs of local residents.

“Where will it end if this application is permitted?

“We might as well leave and let Disney St Andrews take over.”

Mrs Fraser is not alone in her concerns.

Planning applications lodged in August have provoked dozens of objections.

Complaints range from loss of parking to street clutter and the effect of the proposal on other businesses.

St Andrews pavement plans ‘not fit for purpose’

Chloe Milne, managing director of family bakery Fisher and Donaldson, says the loss of parking spaces since lockdown is affecting income.

And she adds: “It rains here, a lot.

“It is cold much of the year and a town centre needs more than hospitality to remain vibrant.”

Meanwhile, the Confederation of St Andrews Residents’ Association has also lodged an objection to the South Street plan.

Chairman David Middleton says: “While encouraging eating outside is welcomed, we consider that the present proposals are not fit for purpose.”

Mr Middleton mentions street clutter as one of his main worries.

This could result in “unexpected hazards for visually impaired people and obstacles for wheelchair and mobility scooter users”, he says.

‘Anything goes attitude has bedevilled the town’

Others say the five pavement extensions could set an “undesirable precedent”.

The fact they will result in the loss of 41 parking spaces is mentioned by several objectors, including St Andrews Preservation Trust.

Chairman David Strachan says businesses who benefit should pay rental – an idea also proposed by St Andrews councillor Robin Lawson.

Mr Strachan says: “The rental should be at least commensurate to the loss of parking income.

“We urge Fife Council to postpone consideration until such arrangements have been decided.

“Otherwise, we will have a continuation of the anything goes attitude to outside seating which has bedevilled the town centre since lockdown.”

More time requested to consider planning applications

Even those who publicly support the South Street pavement plans have some reservations.

One of the build-outs will be in front of Zest cafe, and owner Lisa Cathro for it.

She says: “The plans are good. We and our customers have enjoyed the space.

“But I do think there needs to be more in-depth consideration of health and safety consequences.”

If plans are approved, tables and chairs would be placed at the roadside, leaving a pedestrian walkway between buildings and the kerb.

However, Ms Cathro says South Street is “like a funnel” on windy days.

And she suggests no tables should be put at the roadside to prevent them “taking off down the street”.

Fife Council planners have requested more time to consider the applications.

They say this is to allow for continued talks in an bid to “achieve an acceptable scheme which could be recommended for approval”.

A decision is expected by November 19.