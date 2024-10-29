‘Disney St Andrews takeover’ fear among objections to £500k South Street plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Disney St Andrews takeover’ fear among objections to £500k South Street plan

Comments on Fife Council's planning proposal include a claim it is biased towards hospitality businesses, and therefore tourists.

By Claire Warrender
Fife Council planners want to adopt a style in South Street, St Andrews,similar to this one in Vienna
Fife Council wants to create Vienna-style dining in South Street. Image: Fife Council planning portal

Plans for permanent pavement extensions in St Andrews are could lead to a Disney-style tourist takeover, it has been claimed.

Fife Council wants to spend £500,000 on widening footpaths on five sections of South Street.

Year-round outdoor dining areas outside some eateries are proposed, along with seating and bike racks.

The St Andrews South Street changes will included places to rest
More seating is proposed. Image: Fife planning portal.

However, St Andrews Community Council chairwoman Penelope Fraser says the plan is biased towards hospitality businesses only and “thus mainly to tourists”.

Speaking in a personal capacity, her objection reads: “It pays little heed to other types of businesses and little regard about the needs of local residents.

“Where will it end if this application is permitted?

“We might as well leave and let Disney St Andrews take over.”

Mrs Fraser is not alone in her concerns.

Planning applications lodged in August have provoked dozens of objections.

Complaints range from loss of parking to street clutter and the effect of the proposal on other businesses.

St Andrews pavement plans ‘not fit for purpose’

Chloe Milne, managing director of family bakery Fisher and Donaldson, says the loss of parking spaces since lockdown is affecting income.

And she adds: “It rains here, a lot.

“It is cold much of the year and a town centre needs more than hospitality to remain vibrant.”

Chloe Milne opposes the St Andrews pavement plans. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, the Confederation of St Andrews Residents’ Association has also lodged an objection to the South Street plan.

Chairman David Middleton says: “While encouraging eating outside is welcomed, we consider that the present proposals are not fit for purpose.”

Mr Middleton mentions street clutter as one of his main worries.

This could result in “unexpected hazards for visually impaired people and obstacles for wheelchair and mobility scooter users”, he says.

‘Anything goes attitude has bedevilled the town’

Others say the five pavement extensions could set an “undesirable precedent”.

The fact they will result in the loss of 41 parking spaces is mentioned by several objectors, including St Andrews Preservation Trust.

Chairman David Strachan says businesses who benefit should pay rental – an idea also proposed by St Andrews councillor Robin Lawson.

Councillor Robin Lawson is concerned about the loss of parking income. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Mr Strachan says: “The rental should be at least commensurate to the loss of parking income.

“We urge Fife Council to postpone consideration until such arrangements have been decided.

“Otherwise, we will have a continuation of the anything goes attitude to outside seating which has bedevilled the town centre since lockdown.”

More time requested to consider planning applications

Even those who publicly support the South Street pavement plans have some reservations.

One of the build-outs will be in front of Zest cafe, and owner Lisa Cathro for it.

She says: “The plans are good. We and our customers have enjoyed the space.

Zest, right, and The Criterion next door, have enjoyed outdoor dining since lockdown. Image: Google.

“But I do think there needs to be more in-depth consideration of health and safety consequences.”

If plans are approved, tables and chairs would be placed at the roadside, leaving a pedestrian walkway between buildings and the kerb.

However, Ms Cathro says South Street is “like a funnel” on windy days.

And she suggests no tables should be put at the roadside to prevent them “taking off down the street”.

Fife Council planners have requested more time to consider the applications.

They say this is to allow for continued talks in an bid to “achieve an acceptable scheme which could be recommended for approval”.

A decision is expected by November 19.

