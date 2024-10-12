St Andrews councillor: ‘Scrap £500k South Street plans and charge businesses for outside dining’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Fife

St Andrews councillor: ‘Scrap £500k South Street plans and charge businesses for outside dining’

St Andrews councillor Robin Lawson believes his idea is an alternative "win-win solution".

By Claire Warrender
St Andrews councillor Robin Lawson on South Street
St Andrews councillor Robin Lawson on South Street. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A St Andrews councillor is calling on Fife Council to scrap £500,000 plans for permanent South Street pavement extensions.

Robin Lawson says officers should instead charge hospitality businesses who use public roads and pavements as outside dining areas.

And tables and chairs should be removed in winter to allow for more car parking.

Fife Council planners want to adopt a style in South Street, St Andrews,similar to this one in Vienna
Fife Council officers envisage a Vienna-style dining culture in South Street, St Andrews. Image: Fife planning portal.

Mr Lawson says his “win-win solution” would save the cash-strapped council half-a-million pounds – the cost of widening footpaths and installing seating and bike racks.

And it would bring in income to compensate for the dozens of parking spaces lost to eating and drinking areas.

The council’s proposal has provoked a mixed reaction in St Andrews, with car parking one of the major issues.

St Andrews changes costing £75,000 a year in lost parking revenue

Officers looked to Vienna when drawing up designs.

They hope to create a cafe culture with more outdoor dining and public seating.

If approved, pavements will be widened outside five businesses – Janetta’s ice cream shop, Con Panna, The Criterion, St Andrews Brewing Company and The Adamson.

This will mean the permanent loss of 41 parking spaces.

Robin Lawson  says the current South Street set-up is both costly and unfair. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Mr Lawson is largely in favour of outdoor dining in South Street.

However, he says the £500,000 for permanent changes could be better spent.

And allowing some businesses to extend onto the road for free is unfair on others.

The Conservative councillor said: “Over 60 car parking spaces have been blocked off by temporary extensions since 2020.

“This has cost Fife Council around £75,000 per year in lost revenue.

“It’s also costing retail and service businesses lost business as customers can’t park easily.”

Council ‘has not ruled out charging businesses for outdoor seating’

The local authority says it has not ruled out charging businesses.

However, Mr Lawson added: “I have asked Fife Council several times to come forward with a charging schedule for use of these extensions, but there has been no action.

“This is strange because other users of road and parking spaces, like contractors’ compounds or street markets, all pay a daily amount for their use.

The St Andrews South Street changes will included places to rest
How the St Andrews pavements extensions could look. Image: Fife planning portal.

Fife Council is very short of money and can ill-afford to give away £75,000 per year like this.”

Council officers say they are continuing to monitor the situation in St Andrews.

Lead consultant Maggie Baird said businesses have temporary approval to occupy outdoor areas.

And she added: “These occupations are not currently charged. However, we have not ruled out potentially charging for this in the future.

“We would discuss any moves to change the current set-up with affected businesses before any decision is made.”

Conversation