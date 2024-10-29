Dundee is ‘second home’ for Ukrainian para powerlifter Nadiia

Ukrainian Nadiia Kryvonosenko was separated from her parents and siblings when she fled the war in her country.

But she’s found a second home in Dundee, where she is learning English and continuing to train as a para powerlifter.

Nadiia, 26, is one of many refugees and asylum seekers benefiting from education and support at Dundee and Angus College.

The city college’s help is regarded as so crucial for people rebuilding their lives that it has been named Scotland’s first College of Sanctuary.

Psychology masters graduate Nadiia left her home in capital Kyiv in July 2022, just a few months after Russia’s invasion began.

She says: “I felt it was more dangerous there, we were not safe.

“So I came with my family to Scotland.”

As her husband Deepak Sharma is Indian he was able to leave Ukraine with Nadiia.

Ukrainian men aged between 18 and 60 cannot leave the country due to the imposition of martial law.

The couple initially lived in a Dundee hotel but have since moved into social housing.

Nadiia’s brothers also moved to Scotland.

Leaving her parents behind in Kyiv

But she says: “My mother and father still live in Ukraine because my father works there and he can’t leave his job. He has worked more than 42 years in a university.

“They are also afraid to leave their house and their pets.

“It’s really so difficult.”

So, Nadiia is focussed on developing her career, improving her English so she can study for a PhD.

While she works as a pupil support assistant in local schools she’s studying in the college‘s English for Speakers of Other Languages department.

“It is like a second home to me,” she says. “The people here, the teachers, they really try to help us.”

How Nadiia trains as a powerlifter

There are other Ukrainians in Nadiia’s class and people from many other countries, which has helped her build a social network.

She adds: “I want to say, here I really feel more safety and I feel supported by other people who can help me for my future and for my family.

“I really appreciate everything during these three years.”

The sense of security Dundee has given Nadiia has enabled her to continue training towards her ambition of competing in the Paralympics as a powerlifter.

Back in Ukraine, she was in the country’s reserve team.

Five days a week she can be found lifting weights at Dundee University gym.

During a celebration of the college’s sanctuary status, Nadiia was one of several students to tell their stories.

The award recognises the college’s commitment to providing a safe, welcoming and supportive environment for asylum seekers and refugees.

The ESOL team provides tailored language support and helps students settle into their new lives.

College of Sanctuary status for Dundee and Angus

Nicola Weston Gokalp, the college’s head of curriculum and quality, said: “Our staff have gone above and beyond to create an environment where every student feels valued and supported.

“This award has highlighted the transformative impact that the college has, not just in welcoming refugees and asylum seekers, but in helping all our students to thrive.”

Shona Robison, cabinet secretary for finance and local government, was among guests at the event.

The college’s work was, she said, essential for asylum seekers and refugees rebuilding their lives.

She added: “It has not only given people the opportunities to gain skills to access the world of work but has also provided a vital network of social support.”

College of Sanctuary status was awarded by the City of Sanctuary UK, a national network of organisations including councils and universities.