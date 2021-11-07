Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
School meals menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross updated weekly

By Cheryl Peebles
November 7 2021, 1.00pm
Updated weekly: Your primary school lunch menu

The primary school meals lunch menus in Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross change on a weekly basis.

Primary school lunch menus are issued to families but we know how difficult it is to find them when you’re busy preparing uniforms, PE kits and so on for the next day.

So here’s a reminder of what dishes primary school canteens will be serving up to children in the coming days.

Primary school lunch menus for the week beginning November 8:

Angus, Dundee and Perth and Kinross school meals menus

Primary school meal lunch menu for Angus, Dundee, Perth and Kinross

Fife school meals menu

Primary school meal lunch menu for Fife

School meals are provided by Tayside Contracts, for Angus, Dundee and Perth Kinross schools, and by Fife Council.

Four different menus for Tayside children and two for Fife children are offered on rotation throughout the year.

Further information on nutrition and allergens is available here for meals for Angus, Dundee, Perth and Kinross and Fife.

In Scotland all children in P1 to P4 are already entitled to free school meals, and from January 2022 those in P5 will be too. It is expected all P6 and P7 children will get free lunches from August 2022.

Lunches are also provided during school holidays for children in low income households.

