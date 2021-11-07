School meals menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross updated weekly

An error occurred. Please try again.

The primary school meals lunch menus in Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross change on a weekly basis.

Primary school lunch menus are issued to families but we know how difficult it is to find them when you’re busy preparing uniforms, PE kits and so on for the next day.

So here’s a reminder of what dishes primary school canteens will be serving up to children in the coming days.

Primary school lunch menus for the week beginning November 8:

Angus, Dundee and Perth and Kinross school meals menus

Fife school meals menu

School meals are provided by Tayside Contracts, for Angus, Dundee and Perth Kinross schools, and by Fife Council.

Four different menus for Tayside children and two for Fife children are offered on rotation throughout the year.

Further information on nutrition and allergens is available here for meals for Angus, Dundee, Perth and Kinross and Fife.

In Scotland all children in P1 to P4 are already entitled to free school meals, and from January 2022 those in P5 will be too. It is expected all P6 and P7 children will get free lunches from August 2022.

Lunches are also provided during school holidays for children in low income households.

