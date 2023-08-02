This year’s Angus school holiday dates to print out and keep at home

Do you struggle to keep track of when the kids are off school?

We at The Courier can help. We have compiled the dates of the school holiday and in-service days for 2023/24 in Angus.

As well as listing the dates children will be off we have created a printer-friendly Angus school holidays calendar which you can print out at home and keep.

With our handy reminder of the holidays for the 2023/24 academic year, you’ll be able to plan ahead with ease.

In addition to the main autumn, Christmas, spring and summer holidays our calendar includes the mid-term break, in-service days and other occasional holidays, such as the May Day holiday.

To access the printer-friendly version simply click on the link below the blackboard graphic.

Angus school holidays 2023/24

Autumn: Monday 2 October to Friday 13 October

Christmas: Monday 25 December to Friday 5 January

Spring: Monday 1 April to Friday April 12

Summer: Friday 28 June to Monday 12 August

In-service days and additional holidays

In-service and St Andrew’s Day: Wednesday 29 November to Friday 1 December

In-service and mid-term: Thursday 15 February to Monday 19 February

May Day – Monday 6 May

In-service: Monday 27 May

Angus school holidays printer-friendly calendar

