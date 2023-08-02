This year’s Dundee school holiday dates to print out and keep at home

Do you struggle to keep track of when the kids are off school?

We at The Courier can help. We have compiled the dates of the school holiday and in-service days for 2023/24 in Dundee.

As well as listing the dates children will be off we have created a printer-friendly Dundee school holidays calendar which you can print out at home and keep.

With our handy reminder of the holidays for the 2023/24 academic year, you’ll be able to plan ahead with ease.

In addition to the main autumn, Christmas, spring and summer holidays our calendar includes the mid-term break, in-service days and other occasional holidays, such as the May Day holiday.

Dundee school holidays 2023/24

Autumn: Monday 9 October to Friday 20 October

Christmas: Monday 25 December to Friday 5 January

Spring: Friday March 29 to Friday April 12

Summer: Monday 1 July to Monday 12 August

In-service days and additional holidays

In-service: Thursday 9 November and Friday 10 November

Mid-term and in-service: Friday 16 February to Tuesday 20 February

In-service: Thursday 2 May

May Day – Monday 6 May

Victoria Day: Monday 27 May

