This year’s Stirling school holiday dates to print out and keep at home

All the dates local schools are closed during 2024.

All the Stirling school holidays and in-service days for 2024.
By Cheryl Peebles

Do you struggle to keep track of when the kids are off school?

We at The Courier can help. We have compiled the dates of the school holiday and in-service days for 2024 in Stirling Council area.

As well as listing the dates children will be off we have created a printer-friendly Stirling school holidays calendar which you can print out at home and keep.

With our handy reminder of the holidays for the 2024, you’ll be able to plan ahead with ease.

In addition to the main spring, summer, autumn and Christmas holidays our calendar includes the mid-term break, in-service days and other occasional holidays, such as the May Day holiday.

To access the printer-friendly version simply click on the link below the notebook graphic.

Stirling school holidays printer-friendly calendar

Here are lists of which dates are holidays and which are in-service days, when teachers will be working but kids are off.

Stirling school holidays 2024

  • Wednesday February 14 to Friday February 16
  • Friday March 29 to Friday April 12
  • Monday May 6
  • Monday July 1 to Friday August 9
  • Monday October 14 to Friday October 25
  • Monday December 23 to Friday January 3

In-service days 2024

    • Monday February 12 and Tuesday February 13
    • Friday May 3
    • Monday August 12 and Tuesday August 13

School holidays in Dundee, Fife Angus and Perth and Kinross

If you have friends and relatives with children in Tayside and Fife schools, you might want to know when they are off.

Here are our round-ups of the holidays in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perth and Kinross schools.

