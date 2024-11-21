Our photos from The Courier and Evening Telegraph Christmas Concert

Young singers and musicians from Dundee, Angus and Fife gave a seasonal spectacular in The Courier and Evening Telegraph Christmas Concert 2024.

Around 250 performers from schools and local groups took to the stage at the Gardyne Theatre on Tuesday in our third annual concert.

A full house enjoyed performances from:

Sing it Sign it! Tayside Makaton Choir

Big Noise Douglas

St John’s RC High School

Clepington Primary School

Seaview Primary School

Murroes Primary School

Canongate Primary School

Kingsbarns Primary School.

The concert, sponsored by Spar and hosted by Original 106 radio presenter Claire Kinnaird, raised thousands of pounds for local schools. The money will be distributed through our Pounds for Primaries campaign to be launched in January.

And here are our photos from a fantastic night.

The Courier and Evening Telegraph Christmas Concert 2024

All images by Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Making an entrance at The Courier and Evening Telegraph Christmas Concert 2024

Both spectators and performers posed for photographs as they arrived at the Gardyne Theatre. Here are some of our favourites.