Our photos from The Courier and Evening Telegraph Christmas Concert

Singers and musicians from schools and groups in Dundee, Fife and Angus performed at the Gardyne Theatre.

Clepington Primary School Makaton choir dazzled in our concert. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
By Cheryl Peebles

Young singers and musicians from Dundee, Angus and Fife gave a seasonal spectacular in The Courier and Evening Telegraph Christmas Concert 2024.

Around 250 performers from schools and local groups took to the stage at the Gardyne Theatre on Tuesday in our third annual concert.

A full house enjoyed performances from:

  • Sing it Sign it! Tayside Makaton Choir
  • Big Noise Douglas
  • St John’s RC High School
  • Clepington Primary School
  • Seaview Primary School
  • Murroes Primary School
  • Canongate Primary School
  • Kingsbarns Primary School.

The concert, sponsored by Spar and hosted by Original 106 radio presenter Claire Kinnaird, raised thousands of pounds for local schools. The money will be distributed through our Pounds for Primaries campaign to be launched in January.

And here are our photos from a fantastic night.

The Courier and Evening Telegraph Christmas Concert 2024

All images by Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Sing it Sign it! Tayside Makaton Choir opened the show.
Sing it Sign it! Tayside Makaton Choir.
Sing it Sign it! Tayside Makaton Choir conducted by Mike Carlin.
Sing it Sign it! Tayside Makaton Choir.
Sing it Sign it! Tayside Makaton Choir.
Sing it Sign it! Tayside Makaton Choir.
Host Claire Kinnaird with Olive and the Seaview Primary School choir.
Seaview Primary School choir.
Seaview Primary School choir.
Seaview Primary School choir.
Seaview Primary School choir.
Seaview Primary School choir.
Murroes Primary School choir.
Murroes Primary School choir.
Murroes Primary School choir.
Murroes Primary School choir.
Murroes Primary School choir.
Murroes Primary School choir.
Canongate Primary School Glee Club.
Canongate Primary School Glee Club.
Canongate Primary School Glee Club.
Canongate Primary School Glee Club.
Canongate Primary School Glee Club.
Canongate Primary School Glee Club.
Kingsbarns Primary School ukelele group.
Kingsbarns Primary School ukelele group.
Kingsbarns Primary School ukelele group.
Clepington Primary School Makaton choir.
Clepington Primary School Makaton choir.
Clepington Primary School Makaton choir.
Clepington Primary School Makaton choir.
Clepington Primary School Makaton choir.
Clepington Primary School Makaton choir.
Big Noise Douglas camerata youth orchestra and community choir.
Big Noise Douglas camerata youth orchestra and community choir.
Big Noise Douglas camerata youth orchestra and community choir.
Big Noise Douglas camerata youth orchestra and community choir.
Big Noise Douglas camerata youth orchestra and community choir.
Big Noise Douglas camerata youth orchestra and community choir.
St Johns RC High School.
St Johns RC High School.
St Johns RC High School.
St Johns RC High School.
St Johns RC High School.
St Johns RC High School.
Host Claire Kinnaird with one of the young singers.
The full cast finale.

Making an entrance at The Courier and Evening Telegraph Christmas Concert 2024

Both spectators and performers posed for photographs as they arrived at the Gardyne Theatre. Here are some of our favourites.

Conversation