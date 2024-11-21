Our photos from The Courier and Evening Telegraph Christmas Concert

Young singers and musicians from Dundee, Angus and Fife gave a seasonal spectacular in The Courier and Evening Telegraph Christmas Concert 2024.
Around 250 performers from schools and local groups took to the stage at the Gardyne Theatre on Tuesday in our third annual concert.
A full house enjoyed performances from:
Sing it Sign it! Tayside Makaton Choir
Big Noise Douglas
St John’s RC High School
Clepington Primary School
Seaview Primary School
Murroes Primary School
Canongate Primary School
Kingsbarns Primary School.
The concert, sponsored by Spar and hosted by Original 106 radio presenter Claire Kinnaird, raised thousands of pounds for local schools. The money will be distributed through our Pounds for Primaries campaign to be launched in January.
And here are our photos from a fantastic night.
The Courier and Evening Telegraph Christmas Concert 2024
All images by Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Making an entrance at The Courier and Evening Telegraph Christmas Concert 2024
Both spectators and performers posed for photographs as they arrived at the Gardyne Theatre. Here are some of our favourites.
