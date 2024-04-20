Pounds for Primaries: Courier and Evening Telegraph winners revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

Pounds for Primaries: Courier and Evening Telegraph winners revealed

More than 30,500 tokens across 29 primaries were collected by pupils and their families this year in a bid to win a share of £10,000.

By Isla Glen
Evening Telegraph associate editor Ross Logan and Lindsay Darroch from TSPC present the cheque for £1,500 to the overall winners Clepington Primary School in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford
There were happy children across Tayside and Fife as we revealed the Pounds for Primaries winners – each receiving a share of £10,000,

Pupils worked together to collect as many of the special tokens that appeared in The Courier and Evening Telegraph as possible, all in the hopes of winning some cash.

Token submissions nearly tripled this year, with 30,539 collected – up from 11,363 in 2023.

Schools benefiting from the initiative have also doubled, with 29 primaries across Courier Country set to receive a share of £9,950.

Scooping the top prize for most collected tokens was Clepington Primary School in Dundee, who received £1,500.

A further prize of £1,000 went to Whitehills Primary School in Forfar.

Evening Telegraph associate editor Ross Logan tells pupils at Clepington Primary the good news. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Presenting the bumper cheque for £1,000 to Whitehills Primary pupils in Forfar are Lynsey Pattie (Parent Partnership), Ross Logan, Barry Dewar (TSPC) and Fiona Ramsay (Parent Partnership). Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The pupils enjoyed getting their hands on the cheque at Whitehills Primary School in Forfar.  Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

This was closely followed by Airlie Primary School in Kirriemuir which received £750 and Ancrum Road Primary in Dundee which took £500.

Over in Fife, Tayport Primary School collected the most tokens and was awarded £1,000.

Springfield Primary and Falkland Primary were runners up – claiming £500 each.

Meanwhile Newtyle Primary also took £1,000, while Burrelton and Inchture Primary in Pertshire each were awarded £500.

Both Meigle and Auchterhouse Primary are set to take £250.

The P2/3 class at Tayport Primary in Fife await to hear how much money they’ve won. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Tayport Primary’s the P2/3 class and (back left) class teacher, Miss Kirsty Trewartha, with front – Finn Fotheringham (pupil who brought in the most coupons) – seated middle – Ross Logan and Lindsay Darroch (TSPC). Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Children were delighted with the good news, delivered to them in person by the Evening Telegraph’s associate editor Ross Logan.

He said: “It’s been a real pleasure visiting some of our winning schools to hand over these cheques.

“We know schools can be short of cash to fund new ideas and initiatives, so this money will go a long way to helping them reach some their goals,

“We wouldn’t be able to do this without the continued support of our readers, not only through buying papers but also attending other fundraising events like our annual Christmas Carol concert.

“The fact the number of tokens submitted almost tripled this year shows our Pounds for Primaries scheme is only getting stronger and more popular, and we look forward to handing out even more cash to all our schools in the coming years.”

Newtyle Primary School students celebrate winning £1,000. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Newtyle Primary School pupils and staff member Susan Cameron show off their winner’s cheque. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Susan Cameron (Support Staff) and teacher Erin Cattanach in  – with back centre – Ross Logan and TSPC’s Mike Brown (back row centre) at Newtyle Primary School. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Every school that collected a minimum of 250 tokens, will receive £100.

This includes: Glendelvine, Hill O Beath, Milnathort, Grange, Barnhill, Monikie, Eastern, St Pius, Glebelands, Longhaugh, Murroes, Rosebank, St Peter & Paul’s RC, Sidlaw View, St Mary’s RC, Invergowrie and Blackness.

This year, Pounds for Primaries was sponsored by Tayside Solicitors Property Centre (TSPC).

Angela Wallace, TSPC Centre and Operations Manager, said: “It has been incredibly rewarding to take part in this initiative and we’re proud to sponsor Pounds for Primaries 2024 – especially in a time when rising costs are felt nationwide, and education faces cutbacks.

“A few of our directors had the pleasure of hand-delivering the cheques, to all the fantastic pupils who collected thousands of tokens for their school.
It was incredible to see in person how much passion the pupils had, with lots of them eager to get stuck in using the winnings to make their school’s goals a reality.”

Pounds for Primaries winners in full:

Clepington Primary – £1,500
Tayport Primary – £1,000
Whitehills Primary – £1,000
Newtyle Primary – £1,000
Airlie Primary – £750
Ancrum Road Primary – £500
Springfield Primary – £500
Falkland Primary – £500
Burrelton Primary – £500
Inchture Primary – £500
Auchterhouse Primary – £250
Meigle Primary – £250
Blackness Primary – £100
Invergowrie Primary – £100
St Mary’s RC Primary – £100
Sidlaw View Primary – £100
Ss Peter And Paul RC Primary – £100
Rosebank Primary – £100
Murroes Primary – £100
Longhaugh Primary – £100
Glebelands Primary – £100
St Pius X Primary – £100
Eastern Primary – £100
Monikie Primary – £100
Barnhill Primary – £100
Grange Primary – £100
Milnathort Primary – £100
Hill of Beath Primary – £100
Glendelvine Primary – £100

 

