Private school fees in Perthshire, Dundee and Fife to rise between 5% and 7% – before parents face addition of VAT

Strathallan School and Kilgraston School, both in Perthshire, have the steepest fee increases.

A year at Kilgraston School will cost £41,634 for senior boarding girls. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
By Cheryl Peebles

Fees for private schools in Perthshire, Dundee and Fife will rise by as much as 7% for the next academic year.

Parents will fork out for inflation-busting hikes – of almost £3,000 a year for some – from next term at all eight independent schools we analysed in Courier country.

Fees for 2024/25 are up by between 5% and 7% – well over the current inflation rate of 2%.

And that’s before parents face the addition of VAT to their bills. The new Labour government will scrap exemption for private schools possibly as early as January 2025.

Strathallan School and Kilgraston School, both in Perthshire, made the biggest percentage increases of 7%.

A year of education at Strathallan for senior boarding pupils will cost £44,760 –  £2,931 more than for 2023/24.

Kilgraston College increased fees after holding them in 2023.

How much are local private school fees for 2024/25?

For each school the fees stated are per term for the most senior pupils. There are three terms during the 2024/25 academic year.

It is unclear whether these will be affected by removal of VAT exemption if this occurs during the academic year.

Ardvreck School

The main preparatory school in Crieff is for children aged 7 to 13 but there is also Little Ardvreck for ages 5 to 7 and a nursery.

  • 2023/24 fees: £7,020 (day pupils) and £10,540 (boarders)
  • 2024/25 fees: £7,370 (day pupils) and £11,070 (boarders)

Up 5%

Craigclowan School

The Perth preparatory school caters for children aged 5 to 13 but also has a nursery. It is merging with Glenalmond College, although the schools will continue to operate independently.

  • 2023/24 fees: £5,730
  • 2024/25 fees: £6,075

Up 6%

Glenalmond College

Glenalmond College. Picture by Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

The Perthshire co-educational school, by Glenalmond, has a secondary stream for 12 to 16-year-olds and sixth form for 16 to 18-year-olds. It is merging with Craigclowan School, although the schools will continue to operate independently.

  • 2023/24 fees: £9,100 (day pupils) and £14,935 (boarders)
  • 2024/25 fees: £9,700 (day pupils) and £15,900 (boarders)

Up 6.5%

High School of Dundee

For day pupils only, the Dundee school has a nursery, junior school and senior school for children aged 3 to 18.

  • 2023/24 fees: £5,350
  • 2024/25 fees: £5,612

Up 5%

High School of Dundee and rector Lise Hudson. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Kilgraston School

The Bridge of Earn school is for girls only at senior and sixth form level, but welcomes boys as day pupils in its junior school.

  • 2023/24 fees: £7,595 (day pupils) and £12,970 (boarders)
  • 2024/25 fees: £8,127 (day pupils) and £13,878 (boarders)

Up 7%

Morrison’s Academy

For day pupils only, the Crieff school has a nursery, primary and secondary school.

  • 2023/24 fees: £5,858
  • 2024/25 fees: £6,200

Up 6%

St Leonards School

St Leonards School, St Andrews. Picture by Gareth Jennings / DC Thomson.

In St Andrews, St Leonards has a junior school and senior school for ages 5 to 18.

  • 2023/24 fees: £6,255 (day pupils) and £14,744 (boarders)
  • 2024/25 fees: £6,568 (day pupils) £15,482 (boarders)

Up 5%

Strathallan School

Strathallan School had the steepest fees increase alongside Kilgraston School. Picture by Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson.

As well as its senior school up to sixth form, the campus at Forgandenny has a preparatory school for ages 5 to 13.

  • 2023/24 fees: £9,120 (day pupils) and £13,943 (boarders)
  • 2024/25 fees: £9,760 (day pupils) and £14,920 (boarders)

Up 7%

Fee increases

Kilgraston School declined to comment on the reasons for its fee increase.

Last year it was the only one of the eight schools not to put fees up.

It was taken over by Achieve Education shortly after announcing in June 2023 that it would close due to a £2 million funding gap.

Strathallan School did not respond to a request for comment.

