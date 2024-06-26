Perthshire schools announce merger plans

Two independent schools in Perthshire have announced merger plans.

The partnership between Glenalmond College and Craigclowan School and Nursery will see pupils and staff benefit from shared facilities and resources.

The schools will remain in their respective locations and retain their own names, values, crests and uniforms.

They will also continue to operate independently.

Craigclowan School and Nursery is a private day school for boys and girls aged three to 13 on Perth’s Edinburgh Road.

Meanwhile, Glenalmond – an independent boarding school for children between 12 and 18-years-old – is situated on the River Almond, near Methven.

The schools will still operate under the guidance of their own governing boards.

Craigclowan families will also continue to have the opportunity to consider a full range of senior schools, along with Glenalmond, for pupils to move on to.

Liz Henderson, Craigclowan’s head teacher, said: “The establishment of this new partnership is underpinned by values – such as respect, integrity, kindness and resilience – shared by Craigclowan and Glenalmond.

“The two schools also share a keen sense of family and community with staff who are 100% committed and dedicated to delivering an outstanding education experience. Collectively this augers very well for the future of both schools.”

Mark Mortimer, Warden at Glenalmond, said “One of the encouraging developments in our sector in recent years has been an increase in collaboration between schools.

“This move will enhance and enrich the educational provision and experience for the pupils at both schools, not just in terms of access to facilities and staff but also the collaboration between older and younger pupils.

“At a staff level, the merger will also enable greater opportunities for sharing best practice and professional development.

“Enhanced facilities, a shared philosophy, a shared belief in children and childhood and the sharing of ideas, expertise and resources mean we are stronger together.”