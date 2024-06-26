Perthshire schools announce merger plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perthshire schools announce merger plans

The partnership will see pupils and staff benefit from shared facilities and resources.

By Ellidh Aitken
Glenalmond College and Craigclowan School head teacher Liz Henderson. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson/Craigclowan School
Glenalmond College and Craigclowan School head teacher Liz Henderson. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson/Craigclowan School

Two independent schools in Perthshire have announced merger plans.

The partnership between Glenalmond College and Craigclowan School and Nursery will see pupils and staff benefit from shared facilities and resources.

The schools will remain in their respective locations and retain their own names, values, crests and uniforms.

They will also continue to operate independently.

Craigclowan School and Nursery is a private day school for boys and girls aged three to 13 on Perth’s Edinburgh Road.

Meanwhile, Glenalmond – an independent boarding school for children between 12 and 18-years-old – is situated on the River Almond, near Methven.

Glenalmond College. Image: Glenalmond College

The schools will still operate under the guidance of their own governing boards.

Craigclowan families will also continue to have the opportunity to consider a full range of senior schools, along with Glenalmond, for pupils to move on to.

Liz Henderson, Craigclowan’s head teacher, said: “The establishment of this new partnership is underpinned by values – such as respect, integrity, kindness and resilience – shared by Craigclowan and Glenalmond.

“The two schools also share a keen sense of family and community with staff who are 100% committed and dedicated to delivering an outstanding education experience. Collectively this augers very well for the future of both schools.”

Craigclowan School head teacher Liz Henderson. Image: Craigclowan School

Mark Mortimer, Warden at Glenalmond, said “One of the encouraging developments in our sector in recent years has been an increase in collaboration between schools.

“This move will enhance and enrich the educational provision and experience for the pupils at both schools, not just in terms of access to facilities and staff but also the collaboration between older and younger pupils.

“At a staff level, the merger will also enable greater opportunities for sharing best practice and professional development.

“Enhanced facilities, a shared philosophy, a shared belief in children and childhood and the sharing of ideas, expertise and resources mean we are stronger together.”

