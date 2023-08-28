Private school fee hikes in Tayside and Fife will cost some parents £3,000+ more

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools
Schools

Private school fee hikes in Tayside and Fife will cost some parents £3,000+ more

Inflation-busting fee rises range from 7.5% to 12.5%, with Ardvreck School and High School of Dundee families facing the biggest. Cheryl Peebles reports.
Cheryl Peebles
Parents of High School of Dundee senior pupils will pay £1,740 more this year. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Parents of High School of Dundee senior pupils will pay £1,740 more this year. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Fees for private schools in Perthshire, Dundee and Fife have soared by as much as 12.5%.

Parents are having to fork out for inflation-busting hikes – of more than £3,000 a year for some – at all but one of eight local independent schools we analysed.

Only Kilgraston School – which was pulled back from the brink of closure in June – has bucked the trend by keeping fees the same as last year.

Others have put prices up by between 7.5% and 12.5% – well over the current inflation rate of 6.8%.

The High School of Dundee and Ardvreck School, in Crieff, made the biggest increases.

For the former, parents of senior pupils will pay £1,740 more than last year’s bill of £14,310 while families of Ardvreck boarders will have £3,501 added to last year’s cost of £28,110.

How much have local private school fees risen?

For each school the fees stated are per term for the oldest pupils.

Ardvreck School

The Crieff main school is for children aged 7 to 13 but there is also Little Arvreck for ages 5 to 7 and a nursery.

  • 2022/23 fees: £6,240 (day pupils) and £9,370 (boarders)
  • 2023/24 fees: £7,020 (day pupils) and £10,540 (boarders)

Up 12.5%

Craigclowan School

A prep school caters for children aged 5 to 13, while there is also a nursery at the Perth campus.

  • 2022/23 fees: £5,330
  • 2023/24 fees: £5,730

Up 7.5%

Glenalmond College

Glenalmond College. Picture by Steve Brown / DCT Media.

The Perthshire co-educational school has a secondary for 12 to 16-year-olds and sixth form for 16 to 18-year-olds.

  • 2022/23 fees: £8,425 (day pupils) and £13,715 (boarders)
  • 2023/24 fees: £9,100 (day pupils) and £14,935 (boarders)

Up 8% and 8.9%

High School of Dundee

For day pupils only, the Dundee school has a nursery, junior school and senior school for children aged 3 to 18.

  • 2022/23 fees: £4,770
  • 2023/24 fees: £5,350

Up 12.2%

Kilgraston School

Kilgraston School came close to closure with a £2 million funding gap but is now in a “strong financial position”. Picture by Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson.

The Bridge of Earn school is for girls only at senior and sixth form level, but also permits boys as day pupils in its junior school.

  • 2022/23 fees: £7,595 (day pupils) and £12,970 (boarders)
  • 2023/24 fees: £7,595 (day pupils) and £12,970 (boarders)

No change

Morrison’s Academy

For day pupils only, the Crieff school has a nursery, primary and secondary school.

  • 2022/23 fees: £5,400
  • 2023/24 fees: £5,858

Up 8.5%

St Leonards School

St Leonards School, St Andrews. Picture by Gareth Jennings / DC Thomson.

In St Andrews, St Leonards has a junior school and senior school for ages 5 to 18.

  • 2022/23 fees: £5,791 (day pupils) and £13,651 (boarders)
  • 2023/24 fees: £6,255 (day pupils) and £14,744 (boarders)

Up 8%

Strathallan School

The cost rise is greater for boarders at Strathallan School. Picture by Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson.

As well as its senior school up to sixth form, the campus at Forgandenny has a prep school for ages 5 to 13.

  • 2022/23 fees: £8,484 (day pupils) and £12,733 (boarders)
  • 2023/24 fees: £9,120 (day pupils) and £13,943 (boarders)

Up 7.5% and £9.5%

Why have private school fees gone up so much?

The High School of Dundee said it froze tuition fees for two years when the pandemic struck to help parents, and last year’s 5% increase was among the lowest in the sector.

But chief operating officer Sonya Locherty said: “Unfortunately, since the 2022/23 fees were set, the global climate has ushered in further instability and a sharp increase in costs, beyond that which we could ever have predicted.

“These have been felt in all organisations and indeed – as we are acutely aware – in our homes and family situations.

“To meet these ongoing challenges, our fee levels for 2023-24 have had to increase.”

Over four years, she pointed out, the total increase was 17%, averaging just over 4% per year.

She added: “We are extremely conscious of the financial pressures on parents in the current economic environment and we believe that we offer an exceptional learning experience for all of our pupils in the most cost-effective way we can.

“The High School of Dundee’s fees remain among the lowest of the independent schools in the region.”

Ardrvreck School had also minimised fee increases over the past few years, according to a spokesperson.

She said: “The school’s fees are set after careful deliberation by the board and reflect the cost pressures our economy has been facing.

“The education sector is a significant employer as well as high consumers of energy and food and these and other inflationary cost pressures have been dramatic over the last two years.”

Why did Kilgraston School buck the trend?

Tanya Davie, head teacher of Kilgraston School in Perthshire. Image: John Need.

By contrast, Kilgraston School was able to avoid a price hike after it was taken over by Achieve Education.

In June, the school announced it was to close due to a £2 million funding gap, but parents launched a fundraiser to rescue it which led to the takeover.

Head teacher Tanya Davie said: “Kilgraston is in a strong financial position now thanks to the investment from Achieve Education and this has allowed us to maintain our 2022-2023 fees, an enviable position and one we are really delighted to be able to offer to our families, both existing and prospective.

“A Kilgraston education gives pupils so much with our 2023 exam results showing the enormous benefits of studying here.”

Tags

Conversation

More from Schools

Unison flag.
Perth and Kinross has Scotland's highest turnout as school staff vote to strike
Your school meals menus this week graphic with picture of children eating
School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly
Parents of High School of Dundee senior pupils will pay £1,740 more this year. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Most and least popular Higher subjects in Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross…
Tracey Ford-McNicol, head of education at the Moore House Dunkeld Campus, in front of the main school building at Butterstone
Butterstone school looks to brighter future with new Perthshire primary for neuro-divergent children
Students at High School of Dundee
The independent school open day aiming to open minds
Cameron Edwards at Showcase the Street dance studio.
Cameron hopes to steal the show in Summer Holiday at Caird Hall
Parents of High School of Dundee senior pupils will pay £1,740 more this year. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Pictures show 'striking' £2m Monifieth High School ahead of opening day in 1979
Greyson Geddes with his Gold Star certificate, badge and medals.
Dundee schoolboy's record-breaking run after bouncing back from rare psychological condition
GMB Union flag. Schools across Dundee facing further disruption after GMB members voted to strike.
Some Dundee school staff vote for two-day strike
Parents of High School of Dundee senior pupils will pay £1,740 more this year. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
'Massive' milestone for brave Newport-on-Tay cancer survivor Erin as she restarts primary school

Conversation