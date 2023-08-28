Private school fee hikes in Tayside and Fife will cost some parents £3,000+ more

Fees for private schools in Perthshire, Dundee and Fife have soared by as much as 12.5%.

Parents are having to fork out for inflation-busting hikes – of more than £3,000 a year for some – at all but one of eight local independent schools we analysed.

Only Kilgraston School – which was pulled back from the brink of closure in June – has bucked the trend by keeping fees the same as last year.

Others have put prices up by between 7.5% and 12.5% – well over the current inflation rate of 6.8%.

The High School of Dundee and Ardvreck School, in Crieff, made the biggest increases.

For the former, parents of senior pupils will pay £1,740 more than last year’s bill of £14,310 while families of Ardvreck boarders will have £3,501 added to last year’s cost of £28,110.

How much have local private school fees risen?

For each school the fees stated are per term for the oldest pupils.

Ardvreck School

The Crieff main school is for children aged 7 to 13 but there is also Little Arvreck for ages 5 to 7 and a nursery.

2022/23 fees: £6,240 (day pupils) and £9,370 (boarders)

2023/24 fees: £7,020 (day pupils) and £10,540 (boarders)

Up 12.5%

Craigclowan School

A prep school caters for children aged 5 to 13, while there is also a nursery at the Perth campus.

2022/23 fees: £5,330

2023/24 fees: £5,730

Up 7.5%

Glenalmond College

The Perthshire co-educational school has a secondary for 12 to 16-year-olds and sixth form for 16 to 18-year-olds.

2022/23 fees: £8,425 (day pupils) and £13,715 (boarders)

2023/24 fees: £9,100 (day pupils) and £14,935 (boarders)

Up 8% and 8.9%

High School of Dundee

For day pupils only, the Dundee school has a nursery, junior school and senior school for children aged 3 to 18.

2022/23 fees: £4,770

2023/24 fees: £5,350

Up 12.2%

Kilgraston School

The Bridge of Earn school is for girls only at senior and sixth form level, but also permits boys as day pupils in its junior school.

2022/23 fees: £7,595 (day pupils) and £12,970 (boarders)

2023/24 fees: £7,595 (day pupils) and £12,970 (boarders)

No change

Morrison’s Academy

For day pupils only, the Crieff school has a nursery, primary and secondary school.

2022/23 fees: £5,400

2023/24 fees: £5,858

Up 8.5%

St Leonards School

In St Andrews, St Leonards has a junior school and senior school for ages 5 to 18.

2022/23 fees: £5,791 (day pupils) and £13,651 (boarders)

2023/24 fees: £6,255 (day pupils) and £14,744 (boarders)

Up 8%

Strathallan School

As well as its senior school up to sixth form, the campus at Forgandenny has a prep school for ages 5 to 13.

2022/23 fees: £8,484 (day pupils) and £12,733 (boarders)

2023/24 fees: £9,120 (day pupils) and £13,943 (boarders)

Up 7.5% and £9.5%

Why have private school fees gone up so much?

The High School of Dundee said it froze tuition fees for two years when the pandemic struck to help parents, and last year’s 5% increase was among the lowest in the sector.

But chief operating officer Sonya Locherty said: “Unfortunately, since the 2022/23 fees were set, the global climate has ushered in further instability and a sharp increase in costs, beyond that which we could ever have predicted.

“These have been felt in all organisations and indeed – as we are acutely aware – in our homes and family situations.

“To meet these ongoing challenges, our fee levels for 2023-24 have had to increase.”

Over four years, she pointed out, the total increase was 17%, averaging just over 4% per year.

She added: “We are extremely conscious of the financial pressures on parents in the current economic environment and we believe that we offer an exceptional learning experience for all of our pupils in the most cost-effective way we can.

“The High School of Dundee’s fees remain among the lowest of the independent schools in the region.”

Ardrvreck School had also minimised fee increases over the past few years, according to a spokesperson.

She said: “The school’s fees are set after careful deliberation by the board and reflect the cost pressures our economy has been facing.

“The education sector is a significant employer as well as high consumers of energy and food and these and other inflationary cost pressures have been dramatic over the last two years.”

Why did Kilgraston School buck the trend?

By contrast, Kilgraston School was able to avoid a price hike after it was taken over by Achieve Education.

In June, the school announced it was to close due to a £2 million funding gap, but parents launched a fundraiser to rescue it which led to the takeover.

Head teacher Tanya Davie said: “Kilgraston is in a strong financial position now thanks to the investment from Achieve Education and this has allowed us to maintain our 2022-2023 fees, an enviable position and one we are really delighted to be able to offer to our families, both existing and prospective.

“A Kilgraston education gives pupils so much with our 2023 exam results showing the enormous benefits of studying here.”