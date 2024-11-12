Engineering apprentice Charly found her dream job despite ‘floundering’ at school in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

Engineering apprentice Charly found her dream job despite ‘floundering’ at school in Perth

Charly Simpson, 18, wanted to leave school as soon possible with no clear vision for her future. Now she's forging a career in the renewable energy industry.

Engineering apprentice Charly Simpson operating machinery at Fife College Rosyth Dockyard campus
Learning the ropes at the Rosyth dockyard campus of Fife College. Image: Skills Development Scotland.
By Cheryl Peebles

Disillusioned by school, Charly Simpson wanted to leave as soon she could.

She had no plans for her future beyond continuing to work in the café where she already had a part-time job.

But a conscientious careers advisor picked up on her passion for tinkering with cars.

Now Charly,18, from Perth, has embarked on her dream career as an engineering apprentice.

And she wants to encourage other young people floundering like she was to seek help to find their path.

Charly found it difficult to focus on her studies in S4 in Bertha Park High School.

Charly’s first step to becoming an engineering apprentice

She says: “I had completely given up on school when I started S4.

“The teachers were great but I was struggling.”

Time away from school during Covid lockdowns didn’t help her motivation.

She says: “I wasn’t really looking into the future at this point.

“I had a job in a café in Pitlochry and thought that would be something I could do when I left school.”

But the first step in her turnaround was hearing a talk from the school’s careers adviser Maxine Scott.

Engineering apprentice Charly with careers advisor Maxine Scott at Fife College’s campus in Rosyth dockyard. Image: Skills Development Scotland.

That inspired her to think more positively about what lay beyond school and seek help.

She says: “Maxine joined a school assembly meeting to speak to my year about the help she can give pupils and I spoke to her after that.”

Charly arranging a meeting with Maxine and they spoke about her interests outside school.

Maxine explains: “I could see that she took inspiration from her dad, who worked in forestry, and she also loved to help him fix and refurbish old cars.

“Charly spoke about how she enjoyed doing practical things and she couldn’t see herself working in an office.”

Maxine suggested Charly look into apprenticeships so she could seek a job giving her hands-on experience while working towards a qualification.

Meeting SSE Renewables

Charly said: “I hadn’t thought about apprenticeships as an option before, but when Maxine explained them to me they sounded great and we started to look at tons of them.

“I was only 15 at that point so needed to wait a bit and stay on in school.

“So I used that time to work with Maxine to get me ready for interviews.

“We would meet once a week and check any new opportunities that came up to see what they were looking for from candidates.”

They would also attend careers fair and it was at one of those that Charly meet people from energy company SSE Renewables.

She says: “The apprenticeships at SSE Renewables sounded great, because of my interests in the environment and engineering.”

Charly will soon move from Fife College’s Rosyth campus to Clunie Power Station. Image: Skills Development Scotland.

Charly made it through a rigorous five-stage interview process, with Maxine’s coaching and support.

And in August last year she started her mechanical and electrical engineering Modern Apprenticeship.

Charly is training at Rosyth Dockyard with Fife College for the first stage of her four-year apprenticeship.

During the summer she also got experience at Clunie Power Station, in Pitlochry, where she’ll be based from the start of next year.

Clunie Power Station is part of SSE Renewables’ Tummel Hydro scheme.

She says: “I love my apprenticeship because there is a lot to learn and renewables progress every day.”

‘Looking forward to the rest of my life’

Charly admits she found the engineering apprentice programme challenging at first.

She says: “Three days of work in the workshop and then two days learning was a lot to manage at first.

“But I think my work ethic has really changed, which I think is because I have the drive for it and get a lot more stuck into what I am doing.”

She’s now on course for a rewarding career in a growing industry.

Charly remains grateful for the helping hand she got and encouraged other young people to seek advice.

She says: “I didn’t expect the kind of help I got from Maxine but she was amazing.

“I wouldn’t be here in my dream job if it wasn’t for Maxine.

“She made me get out of my shell and look forward to the rest of my life.”

During Scottish Careers Week (November 11 to 15) events are being held across Tayside and Fife to give people industry insight and careers support.

To find out more about local and national events visit the Skills Development Scottish Careers Week website.

More from Schools

Learning the ropes at the Rosyth dockyard campus of Fife College. Image: Skills Development Scotland.
Bullied through primary school, Angus teenager Rachel is forging a career helping other victims
Learning the ropes at the Rosyth dockyard campus of Fife College. Image: Skills Development Scotland.
School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife, Perth and Kinross and Stirling - updated…
5
Burntisland Primary, which has had a good inspection report
10 highlights of Burntisland Primary School's 'good' inspection results
Two Iceland teachers watch a STEM class at Craigie High
Why Icelandic teachers learned lessons about nurturing pupils from a Dundee school
Learning the ropes at the Rosyth dockyard campus of Fife College. Image: Skills Development Scotland.
Your photos of kids dressed up for Halloween
Learning the ropes at the Rosyth dockyard campus of Fife College. Image: Skills Development Scotland.
Send us your Halloween photos to haunt The Courier and Evening Telegraph
Perthshire school support staff on strike for a better pay deal
EXCLUSIVE: Unions turn on Unison for targeted Perthshire school support staff strike
2
New Head Teacher of Glebelands Primary School in Dundee, Mrs Michelle Macleod.
10 things about Dundee's Glebeland Primary School that impressed inspectors
Learning the ropes at the Rosyth dockyard campus of Fife College. Image: Skills Development Scotland.
Exam frustration inspired Fife entrepreneurs to create study app while still at Waid Academy
Learning the ropes at the Rosyth dockyard campus of Fife College. Image: Skills Development Scotland.
Dundee is 'second home' for Ukrainian para powerlifter Nadiia

Conversation