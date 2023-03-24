10 of the best Easter egg hunts in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

10 of the best Easter egg hunts in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire

We have a list of some great local places holding Easter events where children can hunt for eggs.

Close up picture of colourful Easter eggs in a basket.
There are Easter egg hunts in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire. Image: Shutterstock.
By Cheryl Peebles

We have hatched a list of some of the best Easter egg hunts in Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife.

Easter Sunday 2023 is on April 9, and hunts for children are taking place across Courier country – some of them throughout the school holidays.

Easter egg hunts in Dundee and Angus

Murton Farm Tearoom and Nature Reserve, Forfar

Daily April 7 to 10

Easter-themed activities at Murton Farm include a bunny feet hunt around the nature reserve. Look for big, colourful footprints and record where you spot them on a form which can be picked up from the tearoom. There will also be crafts, games and activities on the farm on Saturday and Sunday. No booking is required for the hunt, but donations are welcome for forms. Farm entry is £2.50 per child.

Look for the Easter Bunny’s footprints at Murton Farm. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

House of Dun, Montrose

Daily April 7 to 10

Hunt for eggs on a trail round the grounds and gardens, find the bunny’s name and claim a prize. Prize numbers are limited so it’s best to book tickets – £4 per child plus booking fee – in advance. On the Saturday there will also be ranger workshops and on the Sunday Appetite for Angus foodie stalls.

Broughty Ferry shops

Daily April 1 to 16

In this Easter Bunny hunt organised by MadeAt94, find all the Easter-themed shapes hidden in shops around Broughty Ferry. Trail guides are available for £1 from several shops and once completed can be handed in for the chance to win a prize. All money raised goes to Radio Tay’s Cash for Kids charity.

Barry Mill, Carnoustie

April 8 and 9

Follow the Easter egg trail around Barry Mill and up towards the Millpond, answering clues to claim a prize. Prize numbers are limited so it’s best to book tickets – £4 per child plus booking fee – in advance. On the Saturday there will also be Appetite for Angus foodie stalls.

Easter egg hunts in Fife

Scottish Deer Centre, near Cupar

March 31 to April 10

The Easter Bunny will be returning to meet children at a grotto in the Scottish Deer Centre. There’s also a map to help kids hunt for Easter eggs around the park and win a prize. No booking is required. The park currently has a pay-as-you-please entry fee but it is £6.95 per child for the grotto.

You can meet the Easter bunny at the Scottish Deer Centre.
You can meet the Easter bunny – pictured here on a previous visit – at the Scottish Deer Centre. Picture by Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Craigtoun Country Park, St Andrews

April 8 and 9

Craigtoun Easter Fayre includes the traditional Easter Bunny Trail and Easter crafts, which cost £3.50 per child. There will also be entertainment, including Jamie the Jester, the Leuchars Military Wives Choir, craft stalls and storytelling.

Culross Palace

Daily April 7 to 10

Follow the Easter egg trail around Culross Palace and solve a puzzle to win a chocolate reward. Trails cost £4 in addition to the normal admission cost and can be bought on the day at the National Trust for Scotland shop.

Easter egg hunts in Perthshire

Blair Castle will host a two-day Easter celebration, with egg hunting and rolling. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson.

Blair Castle, Blair Atholl

April 7 and 8

An Easter celebration in the gardens will include an egg hunt, egg decorating with the Easter Bunny and an egg rolling competition. There’s also a food and drink market showcasing Scottish produce. Entry with a castle gardens ticket.

Birnam Arts, Dunkeld

Daily April 1 to 16

In Peter Rabbit’s Easter Egg Hunt 12 eggs are hidden around the Beatrix Potter Exhibition. There’s also Easter-themed colouring to do. Entry with the normal exhibition ticket is available at the shop counter or online.

Black Watch Castle Museum, Perth

April 8

Hunt for eggs the Easter Bunny has lost in the castle gardens, follow a trail of six golden eggs around the gallery, answering questions to win a prize, decorate some Easter cookies and make bunny headbands. Tickets are £7.50 per child and include entry to the museum.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Schools

School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly
There are Easter egg hunts in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire. Image: Shutterstock.
Kirriemuir friends who donated their hair receive Courier Gold Stars
There are Easter egg hunts in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire. Image: Shutterstock.
Only 1 motorist fined for breaching traffic bans around 20 Perthshire, Angus and Dundee…
There are Easter egg hunts in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire. Image: Shutterstock.
The isolated teenagers given a new lease of life by a Fife park employability…
There are Easter egg hunts in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire. Image: Shutterstock.
Hundreds of young Dundee musicians perform at Spring Concert
There are Easter egg hunts in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire. Image: Shutterstock.
Falling school exclusion rates in Tayside and Fife: Why the punishment is viewed as…
There are Easter egg hunts in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire. Image: Shutterstock.
639 violent incidents reported in Fife schools this year – why is aggression escalating?
2
There are Easter egg hunts in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire. Image: Shutterstock.
Superhead proposal for scandal-hit Waid Academy and East Neuk primary school is 'step too…
Atlas Creations managers, (from left) Eilan Page, Ben Bowman and Lewis Hammond.
The Monifieth High School entrepreneurs putting business lessons into practice
There are Easter egg hunts in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire. Image: Shutterstock.
Perthshire woman Eveline Ritchie celebrates her 100th birthday

Most Read

1
There are Easter egg hunts in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire. Image: Shutterstock.
Drivers face 7-mile diversion during overnight roadworks on A985 in west Fife
2
There are Easter egg hunts in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire. Image: Shutterstock.
Frasers and a new cinema? What a Mike Ashley Overgate takeover could mean for…
3
Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee.
Extraordinary price rises as Dundee hotels cash in on Radio 1’s Big Weekend
2
4
There are Easter egg hunts in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire. Image: Shutterstock.
Brian Cox takes aim at Succession creator over Dundee U-turn
5
There are Easter egg hunts in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire. Image: Shutterstock.
Mike Ashley buys Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee
6
There are Easter egg hunts in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire. Image: Shutterstock.
New Broughty Ferry wallpaper shop a ‘library of inspiration’
7
There are Easter egg hunts in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire. Image: Shutterstock.
Child-punching thug forced Kirkcaldy store to close for two hours
8
There are Easter egg hunts in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire. Image: Shutterstock.
Perth boyfriend-from-hell who threatened to torch woman and baby in bed admits ‘despicable’ crimes…
9
There are Easter egg hunts in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire. Image: Shutterstock.
Saturday and Sunday at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee sold out as 70,000…
10
There are Easter egg hunts in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire. Image: Shutterstock.
Crews tackle bus fire at Glenrothes bus station

More from The Courier

There are Easter egg hunts in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire. Image: Shutterstock.
If you can keep your head when all about you are losing theirs, you’ll…
There are Easter egg hunts in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire. Image: Shutterstock.
Dick Campbell salutes 'amazing Arbroath spirit' after handing them training ground dressing down
There are Easter egg hunts in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire. Image: Shutterstock.
Raith Rovers skipper Scott Brown reveals how he was told he was St Johnstone's…
There are Easter egg hunts in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire. Image: Shutterstock.
John Potter praises 'incredible' effort from Kelty Hearts after hard-fought draw at Falkirk
There are Easter egg hunts in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire. Image: Shutterstock.
Missing Edinburgh teen may have travelled to Dundee
There are Easter egg hunts in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire. Image: Shutterstock.
4 Falkirk v Kelty Hearts talking points as John Potter's men hold Bairns to…
There are Easter egg hunts in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire. Image: Shutterstock.
Arbroath verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Angus side stun leaders Queen's Park…
There are Easter egg hunts in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire. Image: Shutterstock.
Gillian Lord: April Fool's Day has been putting the 'fake' into fake news for…
There are Easter egg hunts in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire. Image: Shutterstock.
James McPake reveals Dunfermline decision over Dave Mackay that 'could have been deal-breaker' after…
There are Easter egg hunts in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire. Image: Shutterstock.
Friday court round-up — The £400 Big Mac

Editor's Picks

Most Commented