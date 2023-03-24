10 of the best Easter egg hunts in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire

We have hatched a list of some of the best Easter egg hunts in Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife.

Easter Sunday 2023 is on April 9, and hunts for children are taking place across Courier country – some of them throughout the school holidays.

Easter egg hunts in Dundee and Angus

Murton Farm Tearoom and Nature Reserve, Forfar

Daily April 7 to 10

Easter-themed activities at Murton Farm include a bunny feet hunt around the nature reserve. Look for big, colourful footprints and record where you spot them on a form which can be picked up from the tearoom. There will also be crafts, games and activities on the farm on Saturday and Sunday. No booking is required for the hunt, but donations are welcome for forms. Farm entry is £2.50 per child.

House of Dun, Montrose

Daily April 7 to 10

Hunt for eggs on a trail round the grounds and gardens, find the bunny’s name and claim a prize. Prize numbers are limited so it’s best to book tickets – £4 per child plus booking fee – in advance. On the Saturday there will also be ranger workshops and on the Sunday Appetite for Angus foodie stalls.

Broughty Ferry shops

Daily April 1 to 16

In this Easter Bunny hunt organised by MadeAt94, find all the Easter-themed shapes hidden in shops around Broughty Ferry. Trail guides are available for £1 from several shops and once completed can be handed in for the chance to win a prize. All money raised goes to Radio Tay’s Cash for Kids charity.

Barry Mill, Carnoustie

April 8 and 9

Follow the Easter egg trail around Barry Mill and up towards the Millpond, answering clues to claim a prize. Prize numbers are limited so it’s best to book tickets – £4 per child plus booking fee – in advance. On the Saturday there will also be Appetite for Angus foodie stalls.

Easter egg hunts in Fife

Scottish Deer Centre, near Cupar

March 31 to April 10

The Easter Bunny will be returning to meet children at a grotto in the Scottish Deer Centre. There’s also a map to help kids hunt for Easter eggs around the park and win a prize. No booking is required. The park currently has a pay-as-you-please entry fee but it is £6.95 per child for the grotto.

Craigtoun Country Park, St Andrews

April 8 and 9

Craigtoun Easter Fayre includes the traditional Easter Bunny Trail and Easter crafts, which cost £3.50 per child. There will also be entertainment, including Jamie the Jester, the Leuchars Military Wives Choir, craft stalls and storytelling.

Culross Palace

Daily April 7 to 10

Follow the Easter egg trail around Culross Palace and solve a puzzle to win a chocolate reward. Trails cost £4 in addition to the normal admission cost and can be bought on the day at the National Trust for Scotland shop.

Easter egg hunts in Perthshire

Blair Castle, Blair Atholl

April 7 and 8

An Easter celebration in the gardens will include an egg hunt, egg decorating with the Easter Bunny and an egg rolling competition. There’s also a food and drink market showcasing Scottish produce. Entry with a castle gardens ticket.

Birnam Arts, Dunkeld

Daily April 1 to 16

In Peter Rabbit’s Easter Egg Hunt 12 eggs are hidden around the Beatrix Potter Exhibition. There’s also Easter-themed colouring to do. Entry with the normal exhibition ticket is available at the shop counter or online.

Black Watch Castle Museum, Perth

April 8

Hunt for eggs the Easter Bunny has lost in the castle gardens, follow a trail of six golden eggs around the gallery, answering questions to win a prize, decorate some Easter cookies and make bunny headbands. Tickets are £7.50 per child and include entry to the museum.