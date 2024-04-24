Dalguise probe launched as parent recalls pupils ‘vomiting’ seconds after exiting school bus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dalguise probe launched as parent recalls pupils ‘vomiting’ seconds after exiting school bus

At least three pupils were taken to hospital. One parent said their son was "screaming" to be taken in for treatment.

By Stephen Eighteen
Canoe at PGL Dalguise
Children fell ill during and after a school trip to PGL Dalguise

A joint probe has been launched into an illness outbreak on a Perthshire school trip that left Carnoustie pupils needing “sick bags” seconds after returning on the bus.

The Courier reported that children from Burnside Primary School experienced diarrhoea, vomiting and severe stomach pains during and after their three-night Easter holiday stay at Dalguise Activity Centre, near Dunkeld.

At least three pupils were taken to hospital, with one of their parents saying their son was “screaming” to be taken in for treatment.

And now a joint investigation into last week’s outbreak at PGL Dalguise has been launched.

NHS Tayside and Perth and Kinross Council launch probe

An NHS Tayside spokesperson said its health protection team is working with council environmental health officers to probe “a number of cases of suspected viral gastrointestinal illness at an activity centre in Perthshire.”

Their statement added: “NHS Tayside and Perth and Kinross Council have worked closely with staff at the facility.

“Appropriate advice has been provided to the people affected and no one is seriously ill.”

The statement added that gastroenteritis is a very common condition that causes diarrhoea and vomiting.

“It is most commonly caused by a virus (such as norovirus), but can also result from bacterial infection,” it continued.

Carnoustie pupils needed ‘sick bags’ after Dalguise trip

While a viral outbreak would be passed among children, a bacterial illness may have been picked up somewhere at Dalguise between Tuesday and Friday last week.

Sharon Larg took her 11-year-old son Corey Flynn to hospital within hours of collecting him from Burnside on Friday.

She told The Courier: “We were there when the bus came back to the school and within minutes of the door opening teachers were rushing around with sick bags.

“There was at least one child being sick.

“We managed to go to a party on Friday night and it was during this that Corey began feeling unwell.

“We brought him home and he was screaming to go to the hospital.

“We’ve had stomach bugs before but this was not a normal stomach bug.

“He was feeling sick, his stomach was really sore.

“He was complaining about a headache as well.

“I phoned NHS 24 and, while on the phone to them, he started vomiting.

“I have never seen a child so sick.”

‌Outbreak follows illness last year

After calling NHS 24 at 10pm, by 1.15am on Saturday morning he was being treated at King’s Cross Hospital.

Corey was given medication and soon stopped being sick, but was sent home from school on Tuesday after complaining to teachers that his stomach was still sore.

The outbreak comes less than a year after Dalguise was forced to close temporarily due to several school children and staff falling ill with a sickness bug.

Entrance to the Dalguise Activity Centre
Entrance to the Dalguise Activity Centre, where the outbreak took place. Image: Google Street View

“There’s something not sitting right about it,” Sharon added.

“It is so coincidental that pretty much the same thing has happened before.

“I feel that we have sent our kids away to be ill.”

Pupil in ‘serious pain’ on return

Chris Martin said his son Kaiden, 11, was taken to King’s Cross and Ninewells hospitals on Friday after he was “violently sick” and in “serious pain” on his return from Dalguise.

The Carnoustie dad says he was told by Ninewells medics that blood tests showed his son had bacterial gastroenteritis.

“Lots of parents have also had it since they have come back,” he said.

A spokesperson for PGL Dalguise said: “We can confirm that there have been a few cases of sickness amongst one group of guests at our Dalguise centre.

“The safety and security of our guests and team is our number one priority, and as soon as we were made aware we informed the local health authorities, closed off the room and undertook a deep clean of the infected area.

“We are continuing to review the situation and are in close contact with the impacted school, and hope that all affected recover quickly.

“We can confirm that we have had no connected sickness amongst any of the other 450 guests, or team at the centre.”

