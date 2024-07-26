Five caravans worth £164k stolen from Perthshire business

Five caravans worth an estimated £164,000 have been stolen from a Perthshire business.

Police say the caravans were stolen from Perthshire Caravans, near Errol, between midnight and 2am on Thursday, July 25.

A Bailey Pegasus Grande, a Bailey Unicorn Pamplona, A Swift Aprite Quattro, a Swift Sprite Grande Quattro and a Swift Challenger Grande were all taken from the business.

Police Scotland is urging anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Jennifer Doe said: “Our inquiries are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone with any information to contact us.

“I would also ask anyone who was in the area and who may have dash-cam or private CCTV which could assist to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 0701 of Thursday, July 25, 2024.